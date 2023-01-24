Teen injured in Tuesday shooting near McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured in the McClellanville area.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a location off Old Georgetown Road around 12:30 a.m. where they found the wounded teenager.

“The deputies tended to his injuries until EMS arrived and took him to a local hospital,” said CCSO officials. “His injuries were believed to be serious but not life-threatening.”

Authorities believe the victim was in a vehicle when someone opened fire, striking him.

No one has been arrested at this time and no suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.