Related
Texas coach: Horns couldn't match Vols' physicality
Texas interim head coach Rodney Terry thinks he has a good basketball team, and a tough basketball team, and this season’s statistics suggest he’s correct. The Longhorns were a top-10 Ken Pomeroy team when they entered Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday afternoon, and they were a top-10 KenPom team when they flew home Saturday night.
Takeaways from No. 4 Tennessee's win over No. 10 Texas
No. 4 Tennessee knocked off No. 10 Texas 82-71 on Saturday evening in just the second-ever top-10 basketball game played inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Olivier Nkamhoua had a career night to help the Vols improve to 18-3 on the season, as they take a weekend off from conference play to participate in the final SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Postgame Reaction: No. 4 Tennessee knocks off No. 10 Texas
No. 4 Tennessee knocked off No. 10 Texas 82-71 on Saturday evening in just the second-ever top-10 basketball game played inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Olivier Nkamhoua scored a career-high 27 points to help the Vols improve to 18-3 on the season, as they take a weekend off from conference play to participate in the final SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
What Rick Barnes said about No. 4 Vols' win over No. 10 Texas
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following the fourth-ranked Volunteers' win over No. 10 Texas on Saturday night to discuss what went so well for his team. Barnes also discussed the play of Olivier Nkamhoua and Zakai Zeigler, where the Vols need to go from here and much more. Here's everything Barnes had to say following the win over his former program.
Rick Barnes reacts to Final Four hype, Rodney Terry's remarks after Tennessee beats Texas basketball 82-71
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes is grateful for complimentary "Final Four team" remarks from Texas coach and longtime colleague Rodney Terry following the Volunteers' 82-71 win over the Longhorns. The matchup of top-15 teams in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge was perhaps a precursor to what media and fans will see in the NCAA Tournament between two of the nation's most complete teams this season.
PHOTOS: No. 4 Tennessee thumps No. 10 Texas
Saturday was a big night for Tennessee basketball, and Calvin Mattheis from the Knoxville News Sentinel captured it on camera. Fourth-ranked Tennessee pulled away from 10th-ranked Texas midway through the first half and never looked back in an 82-71 win over the Longhorns in front of a capacity crowd of 21,678 at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee 'on top' for in-state cornerback target after latest visit
One of Tennessee's in-state targets in the 2024 class says the Vols are standing out to him following his visit Saturday for their second junior day of the year.
Vols outfielder stepping away from program for semester
Tennessee freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich is stepping away from the program for the spring semester, Tony Vitello told the media on Friday afternoon while previewing preseason practice. The hope is that Stanwich will rejoin the Vols in the fall. Stanwich was one of Tennessee's top signees in the class of...
First Tennessee surpasses all expectations for four-star OL
His first Tennessee visit exceeded all expectations for a four-star offensive tackle from North Carolina — he explained after his time at the Vols' junior day.
Rucker: It's not March. But enjoy this. It's special.
Texas is a very good basketball team — a legitimate top-10 team — and it didn’t play badly Saturday night. At times it played very well, actually. The Longhorns and their saddlebag full of good senior guards didn’t get too rattled in one of the biggest and arguably most hostile venues in the country.
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville
This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
Eye to the Sky: When will winter return to Tennessee? Maybe not soon
As anticipated, a few light snow showers around the northern Cumberland Plateau Monday morning didn’t really amount to anything. It was a little too warm and the precipitation was too limited. As we plunge head-long into the end of January, it has been quite a contrast from a year...
1 person dead after ‘serious crash’ in Knoxville on I-75
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. The Knoxville Police Department said in an update Friday morning that the pedestrian did not have any identification on them and their body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office […]
10 pounds of Lo mein tossed during inspection at Dandridge restaurant
The cafe with the low inspection score is in Jefferson County. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
What Caused the Gatlinburg Fire of 2016? Here’s the Real Story
Years have passed, but the scars remain. Large swaths of the forest that burned in November of 2016 have yet to completely heal. Of course, they will heal eventually. As more years pass, green growth will envelop the deadwood. Some scars heal with the passage of time. Others, however, stay...
