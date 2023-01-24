Read full article on original website
Jack Hughes tallies to send Stars to third straight OT loss
Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday. The Devils trailed 2-0 after the first period, but Hughes and Miles Wood quickly equalized within the first four minutes of the second frame. That concluded the scoring in regulation time, setting up Hughes for his fifth game-winning tally of the season.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Bruins aim to rebound, send Panthers to fourth straight loss
The Boston Bruins still haven't lost back-to-back games this season. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers must halt another extended losing streak. Looking to rebound from just their sixth regulation loss, the visiting Bruins aim to get back on track by handing the Panthers a season-high fourth straight loss on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.
Falcons name Ryan Nielsen new DC
The Atlanta Falcons named former New Orleans assistant Ryan Nielsen their new defensive coordinator on Friday. Nielsen, 43, replaces the retired Dean Pees. Nielsen spent the past six seasons with the Saints as defensive line coach before adding the title of co-defensive coordinator in 2022. The Saints registered 281 sacks during Nielsen's tenure, second most in the NFL in that span.
