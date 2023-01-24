Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
wbiw.com
Obituary: Myrtle Marie Robbins
Myrtle Marie Robbins, 74, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Paoli Health and Living Community. Born February 10, 1948, in Spencer, she was the daughter of Cecil and Rosie (Frankenburger) Sheese. Marie married John Franklin Robbins, Sr. in December 1978 and he survives. Marie retired as an...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jack Lee “Jackie” Merry
Jack Lee “Jackie” Merry, 57, of Bedford, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at his residence. Born January 4, 1966, in Bedford, his parents were Joseph and Janet (Shoopman) Terry and his father was Jack L. Merry. Jackie worked as a diesel mechanic. He loved the outdoors, especially...
wbiw.com
Obituary: David Eric Martin
David Eric Martin, 74, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 4:34 p.m. at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on September 8, 1948, to Leonard E. Martin and Wanda Arlene (Means) Martin. Mr. Martin was a graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1966, he loved IU Football and Basketball, he loved old movies, he attended the Restoration Christian Church, he worked at Ralph Rogers for 20 years, and retired as branch manager of the BMV Bloomington branch.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Karen Kelly McNichols
Karen Kelly McNichols, 73, of Bedford died peacefully on January 21, 2023. Born April 22, 1949, in New York City, New York, she was the daughter of James and Marilyn (Lowery) Kelly. Karen grew up in a large, Irish family attending a Catholic school in Yonkers, NY, then relocated to...
wbiw.com
Nick Wilson is District 6 Conservation Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Nick Wilson has been selected as the 2022 District 6 Officer of the Year. District 6 includes Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Shelby, Johnson, Morgan, Bartholomew, Brown, and Monroe counties. Wilson is assigned to Hendricks County where he has served since 2018. Before transferring, he served...
theseymourowl.com
The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion
John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
wbiw.com
BNL’s Filler advances to regional
HUNTINGBURG – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jorj Filler advanced to the second stage of the IHSAA state tournament series during the sectional at Southridge on Saturday. Filler finished fourth at 126 pounds to qualify for the regional. The top four in each weight class advanced to the regional at Bloomington South on Feb. 4. Filler was the lone member of the Stars to move on.
wbiw.com
Party crashers! Stars conquer TH North in OT as Leach joins elite 1K club
BEDFORD – What a party! Terre Haute North celebrated Homecoming, plus the head coach’s birthday. Everyone was invited except the obligatory clown with balloons for entertainment. And here comes Bedford North Lawrence, crashing the festivities and blowing out the candles. Popped those balloons, the Stars did. Popped the...
wbiw.com
No-nonsense Stars celebrate seniors with 62-19 runaway win over Martinsville
BEDFORD – With so much emotional upheaval and pregame turbulence, with victory over an overmatched opponent a forgone conclusion, perhaps a slippage of Bedford North Lawrence’s intensity level was expected. Even forgiven. After all, everything was a mess, from the usual lineup and rotations to the tear-smeared mascara following the Senior Night introductions.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 27, 2023
3:03 a.m. Medical emergency in the 200 block of O Street. 4:42 a.m. Alarm sounding at Mamas & Papas on Mitchell Road. It was a false alarm. 5:05 a.m. Medical emergency in the 100 block of Stoneway Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 7:11 a.m. Alarm sounding at Ollies on...
wbiw.com
Planning for the 53rd Orleans Dogwood Festival is underway
ORLEANS – The Orleans Chamber of Commerce has announced that plans for the town’s trademark Dogwood Festival are well underway. This year will mark the 53rd anniversary of the celebration of the blooming dogwood, which is set for April 22 through April 29. Chamber Executive Director Robert F....
wbiw.com
Stars handle the heat as terrific trio powers BNL to 55-50 victory over Jeffersonville
BEDFORD – The heat was on, because that’s what Devils do. Fire and brimstone pressure had burned Bedford North Lawrence’s lead to a crisp. The flames of Hades were almost unbearable, the torment was causing severe gnashing of teeth. In the midst of all the distress, the...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Commissioner will meet on Tuesday, January 31
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, January 31 at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Approval of Minutes for January 17, 2023, regular meeting and Board of Finance meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of Payroll. Appointments:. Corey Allen – Contract...
wbiw.com
A rally will be held tonight in Columbus after the racially motivated attack on Asian American IU student
COLUMBUS — The ripple effects of the attack on an Asian American IU student are still being felt in neighboring communities like Columbus. The Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association in Columbus are wanting to bring awareness to the rise in anti-Asian hate. The organization says it will speak out and condemn the attack against the 18-year-old Asian-American IU student from Carmel.
wbiw.com
Patriots preparing for painful experience during clash with Stars
BEDFORD – Nobody looks forward to a dentist visit. With apologies to the profession, all the drilling, filling and picking, not to mention the pain, ranks pretty low on the pleasant meter. That’s exactly the experience Bedford North Lawrence expects when it visits Terre Haute North on Saturday night....
wbiw.com
Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow
INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
wbiw.com
Bluejackets suffer second straight one-point loss in home game against Perry Central
Back-to-back Patoka Lake Athletic Conference games for Mitchell High School have now resulted in back-to-back one point losses for the Bluejackets, after they were defeated Friday at The Hive, 54-53 by Perry Central. The circumstances for this game were a bit different from last week’s matchup against West Washington, where...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND continues Winter Storm Warning valid at Jan 25, 1:00 AM EST for Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Greene, Johnson, Knox, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan [IN] till Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/tc6mFDdAxb https://t.co/k8tnt9Afo4. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get...
wbiw.com
Two were arrested after police learned about marijuana being sold to juveniles
BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 26, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant Lonnie Johnson responded to a local school where a young juvenile was in possession of a “vape”. Sgt. Johnson tested the substance in the vape and discovered that it was THC. He launched an investigation, with the assistance of Indiana State Police Trooper Chance Humphrey, on how and why such young juveniles were coming into possession of the illegal drug.
