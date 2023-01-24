ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Top Five Fantasy Landing Spots for Saquon Barkley

By Michael Fabiano
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Nz9t_0kPXzSzY00

After completing the fifth year of his rookie deal, Saquon Barkley will hit free agency. The Giants have to re-sign, right?

The running back position doesn’t have a ton of superstars available on the free agent market, but there are a few names of interest … none more than Saquon Barkley . After two injury-plagued seasons, the superstar back remained healthy in 2022 and finished fifth in fantasy points at the position with 284 (17.6 PPG).

The most likely scenario is that Barkley remains with the Giants, whether it’s via a new contract or the franchise tag, and most of us would agree that it’s among his best (or maybe the best) landing spots. But where else would Barkley retain the most fantasy value if he didn’t remain with the G-Men? This doesn’t have anything to do with salary caps, money, etc., but it’s more about his fantasy appeal.

Here are five teams that could have a need at running back and would be interesting spots for Barkley to land next season. Let's start off in Buffalo.

Top Five Fantasy Landing Spots : Tom Brady | Aaron Rodgers | Saquon Barkley | Tony Pollard

Jeremy Reper/USA Today network

Buffalo Bills

Devin Singletary is slated to become a free agent, and James Cook isn't built to be a true featured back. So, what if the Bills went all in and landed Barkley as their new lead runner? He would lose some red-zone opportunities to Josh Allen, but Barkley would also be in a far more balanced offense where defenses couldn't key on stopping him. Barkley would remain a dual-threat back in an explosive offense.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs appear to be done with injury-prone and inconsistent Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Jerick McKinnon is slated to become a free agent. With JuJu Smith-Schuster also heading toward free agency, Kansas City could be in the market for a pass-catching, versatile back. Imagine putting Barkley in the same backfield as Patrick Mahomes? That would be every fantasy manager's dream come true!

Philadelphia Eagles

This would absolutely kill fans of the New York Giants , but the Eagles could be in the market for a starting running back, with Miles Sanders and Boston Scott slated to become free agents. Their offense is already loaded with the likes of Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, and it would become nuclear with Barkley in the team's backfield. He'd also remain a top-five back in fantasy land.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins could have a gaping hole in the backfield this offseason, as Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Salvon Ahmed (RFA) and Myles Gaskin are all slated to be free agents. With a huge need at the position, Miami could decide to go all in and make a huge push for Barkley. Coach Mike McDaniel's offense was very fantasy-friendly, and adding Barkley to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle would be insane.

Chicago Bears

The Bears utilize a run-based offense with an up-and-coming young quarterback in Justin Fields, but the team needs playmakers around him. With veteran David Montgomery heading to free agency, could Chicago make a run at Barkley as the centerpiece of their offense? With no real alpha wideouts on the roster, he would see a ton of touches both as a runner and a pass catcher in this scenario.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy . You can follow Michael on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
WTHR

C.J. Stroud is the answer at quarterback for the Colts | Locked On Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s no secret the Indianapolis Colts are in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. The trio of Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles combined to throw 17 touchdowns and 20 interceptions last year, leading Indianapolis to a 4-12-1 record and continuing the team’s struggles under center since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys

According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season.  The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

126K+
Followers
47K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy