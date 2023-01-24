ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard pushes past Coppin State to tie for MEAC lead

By HBCU Gameday Newswire
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (January 23, 2023) – Howard University men’s basketball team extended its win streak to four as they defeated Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opponent Coppin State University (CSU), 90-76, at The Burr.

With Monday’s win, the Bison moved to 4-1 in league play. In the win streak, HU has scored 80 or more points in all four games and five-out-of-the-last-six games.

Four different Bison finished with double digits: Steve Settle, III (Glenarden, Md.) and Marcus Dockery (Washington) both with 14 points; Elijah Hawkins (Washington) with 13 points and Bryce Harris with 11 points off the bench.

Closing out the first half with a 41-37 advantage, the contest stayed close after intermission.

Coppin State closed within four points multiple times, but it was not enough to get the job done.

With eight minutes left, the Bison gained major momentum, led by Dockery hitting multiple back-to-back threes to extend the lead.

“It was really on my point guard finding me,” said Dockery on Hawkins, who finished with six dimes on the night. “He does a great job of finding us and all the kudos goes to him.”

Howard dominated the glass, outrebounding CSU, 47-32. Graduate guard Jelani Williams (Washington) flirted with a double-double, finishing with 10 boards and nine points.

Harris and Settle each had seven rebounds in the victory.

“This team made a statement to the conference,” said Settle. “This team beat us three times last year so for us to be able to get a 16-point win, that’s huge.”

The Bison will take on North Carolina Central Saturday (Jan. 28) at Burr Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., live on ESPNU.

For more information, visit the Bison Athletics website at www.HUBison.com .

