Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
KULR8
Miles CC games to benefit son of Pioneers Hall of Fame basketball player
MILES CITY — The Miles Community College basketball teams will play for Kyler Venable on Sunday, Feb. 12, when they host Dakota College at Bottineau. Game times on Super Bowl Sunday are 11:00 a.m. for the women and 1 p.m. for the men. Venable, son of Pioneer Hall of...
406mtsports.com
Billings West boys and Billings Senior girls wrestlers demonstrate why they are state contenders
BILLINGS — The same final score appeared twice on the Billings West scoreboard on Tuesday night. But while the score was the same, different teams won.
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
KULR8
Report: Ex-Rocky football coach Jason Petrino tabbed as North Dakota State D-coordinator
BILLINGS — Former Rocky Mountain College head football coach Jason Petrino is poised to be on the move, with the Kalispell native reportedly tabbed to be the next defensive coordinator at North Dakota State. The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead reported Wednesday evening that Petrino, who coached the Battlin' Bears from...
Montana’s Biggest Candy Store Undergoing Big Change in Billings
You may be familiar with Candy Town USA. I wrote a story on this wonderful place back in December. It’s a candy store that has quite literally, everything you could ever want for your sweet tooth. And is the biggest candy store in the state of Montana! There’s an old fashion soda station with 50’s style décor. Beautiful candy lines the perimeters of the store creating an experience for anyone who walks through the doors.
Out and About: Edgar Bar serves many from near and far
The bar was established in the 1940s and has seen a few owners in its time. Larry Falls Down is a regular at the popular location and can remember at least a few owners.
Hey Billings, If You Receive this Piece of Mail Don’t Fall for It
Whether it’s an email or an actual physical piece of mail, we must be looking carefully at all of it. A legit-looking piece of mail showed up at my house and I got excited because I thought the lienholder on my vehicle finally sent my title to Yellowstone County DMV... I thought it was my registration.
KULR8
Miles City's Logan Muri to play baseball for Iowa’s Morningside University
MILES CITY — Miles City senior Logan Muri has signed to continue his academic and athletic career next year at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa. Muri is a multi-sport athlete who plays multiple positions for the Miles City Mavericks American Legion baseball team in the summer. He also plays for the Cowboys basketball and football teams.
Eastern Montana Going To A 4 Day School Week, Is Billings Next?
Being a Miles City kid, I stay in touch with what is happening at the old stomping grounds. Recently, one thing that caught my eye was the school district in Miles City voting to transition to a 4-day school week. Good idea? Or expensive for parents?. What does it mean?
KULR8
Billy Horton Named Billings Mustangs Manager
BILLINGS, Montana – The Billings Mustangs today introduced their new 2023 field manager. He is Billy Horton, who has worked for three MLB clubs including the San Francisco Giants during their World Series Championship runs in 2012 and 2014. Horton replaces 2022 manager Jim Riggleman, a five-time major league manager who in 2022 led the Mustangs to the playoffs.
Do You Think Billings Will Ever Get An A&W Restaurant Again?
A&W made what seems to be a somewhat desperate attempt this week to remind people they still exist. In case you missed the news, see the company's out-of-nowhere Tweet about their mascot now wearing pants. Three things about this come to mind... 1) I completely forgot the company had a mascot 2) I never realized Rooty the Great Root Bear didn't wear pants, and 3) who cares if he does or doesn't?
Frigid Winter Storm Expected to Slam Into Billings This Weekend
Don't take off your snow tires quite yet, Billings. Late winter in Montana can certainly be unpredictable. We've been enjoying spring-like conditions the past couple of weeks, but this weekend we'll get a reminder from Mother Nature that winter is far from over. The National Weather Service in Billings is predicting up to 4 inches of snowfall on Friday and Saturday.
KULR8
Burckley's buzzer-beater lifts Broncs over Falcons 63-60
BILLINGS- It may have felt a little weird coming off his fingertips, but Maclain Burckley said his three-pointer looked good when he shot it. The backboard flashed red, the buzzer sounded, and the basketball went through the net as Burkcley buried the deep ball to deliver a crosstown win for Senior 63-60.
agupdate.com
Pig problems continue for Herman ranch
HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.
KULR8
Billings superintendent reflects on highs and lows of the job, and what still needs to be accomplished ahead of retirement
BILLINGS, Mont. Billings Superintendent Greg Upham said he has an immense amount of gratitude for the opportunity to be the superintendent. And he's grateful for all the support from the community. "I refer to the job as riding the lightening," he said. "It's just constant and it's changing," he added....
KULR8
Roundup's 'The Backporch' selected as semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant in the country
ROUNDUP- The Backporch, a small BBQ restaurant in Roundup has been nominated as a semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant in the country by the James Beard Foundation Awards. The local favorite is one of just 30 restaurants selected for the award. The James Beard Foundation says, "Established over 30 years ago, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives and is committed to supporting a resilient and flourishing industry that honors its diverse communities."
Q2 Billings Area Weather: The Winter Storm is moving in
A winter storm will bring several inches of snow to the lower elevations and over a foot in the mountains
Overnight: Shooting On Lake Elmo Drive, Standoff in Billings
From the Billings Police Department from 11:44 PM last night:. Billings Police responded to a shooting outside of 1225 Lake Elmo Drive. Both the suspect and victim fled the scene, and the victim has not been located. It is unknown if they were hit by gunfire. The suspect was located...
Billings Police Update Downtown Patrol Car With Vibrant Graphics
Recently, the Downtown Billings Alliance collaborated with the Billings Police Department in an update for the Downtown Patrol Car for Billings. Previously, the BPD Patrol SUVs sported a simple, yet standout graphics package across all vehicles in the fleet (that were recently added over COVID). That package included the State of Montana with a Blue Lives Matter flag inside of it, along with the unit number, the Seal of the State of Montana, and a few other adornments. Before the Ford Interceptor SUVs, BPD utilized the Interceptor Sedan (A Ford Taurus) with a much more difficult-to-see graphics package.
KFYR-TV
Forsyth, Montana woman sentenced to 70 years in killing of Sidney man
SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - A judge in Sidney made her decision in sentencing a Forsyth woman to 70 years for killing a Sidney man nearly a year ago. On January 27, 2022, 51-year-old Lyndsee Brewer filled up her vehicle and several gas cans in preparation for a trip from Forsyth to Sidney. Prosecutors say it ended with her killing an acquaintance, 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein, inside his apartment.
