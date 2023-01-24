ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

XL Country 100.7

Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.

When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana’s Biggest Candy Store Undergoing Big Change in Billings

You may be familiar with Candy Town USA. I wrote a story on this wonderful place back in December. It’s a candy store that has quite literally, everything you could ever want for your sweet tooth. And is the biggest candy store in the state of Montana! There’s an old fashion soda station with 50’s style décor. Beautiful candy lines the perimeters of the store creating an experience for anyone who walks through the doors.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Miles City's Logan Muri to play baseball for Iowa’s Morningside University

MILES CITY — Miles City senior Logan Muri has signed to continue his academic and athletic career next year at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa. Muri is a multi-sport athlete who plays multiple positions for the Miles City Mavericks American Legion baseball team in the summer. He also plays for the Cowboys basketball and football teams.
MILES CITY, MT
KULR8

Billy Horton Named Billings Mustangs Manager

BILLINGS, Montana – The Billings Mustangs today introduced their new 2023 field manager. He is Billy Horton, who has worked for three MLB clubs including the San Francisco Giants during their World Series Championship runs in 2012 and 2014. Horton replaces 2022 manager Jim Riggleman, a five-time major league manager who in 2022 led the Mustangs to the playoffs.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Do You Think Billings Will Ever Get An A&W Restaurant Again?

A&W made what seems to be a somewhat desperate attempt this week to remind people they still exist. In case you missed the news, see the company's out-of-nowhere Tweet about their mascot now wearing pants. Three things about this come to mind... 1) I completely forgot the company had a mascot 2) I never realized Rooty the Great Root Bear didn't wear pants, and 3) who cares if he does or doesn't?
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Frigid Winter Storm Expected to Slam Into Billings This Weekend

Don't take off your snow tires quite yet, Billings. Late winter in Montana can certainly be unpredictable. We've been enjoying spring-like conditions the past couple of weeks, but this weekend we'll get a reminder from Mother Nature that winter is far from over. The National Weather Service in Billings is predicting up to 4 inches of snowfall on Friday and Saturday.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Burckley's buzzer-beater lifts Broncs over Falcons 63-60

BILLINGS- It may have felt a little weird coming off his fingertips, but Maclain Burckley said his three-pointer looked good when he shot it. The backboard flashed red, the buzzer sounded, and the basketball went through the net as Burkcley buried the deep ball to deliver a crosstown win for Senior 63-60.
BILLINGS, MT
agupdate.com

Pig problems continue for Herman ranch

HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Roundup's 'The Backporch' selected as semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant in the country

ROUNDUP- The Backporch, a small BBQ restaurant in Roundup has been nominated as a semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant in the country by the James Beard Foundation Awards. The local favorite is one of just 30 restaurants selected for the award. The James Beard Foundation says, "Established over 30 years ago, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives and is committed to supporting a resilient and flourishing industry that honors its diverse communities."
ROUNDUP, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Police Update Downtown Patrol Car With Vibrant Graphics

Recently, the Downtown Billings Alliance collaborated with the Billings Police Department in an update for the Downtown Patrol Car for Billings. Previously, the BPD Patrol SUVs sported a simple, yet standout graphics package across all vehicles in the fleet (that were recently added over COVID). That package included the State of Montana with a Blue Lives Matter flag inside of it, along with the unit number, the Seal of the State of Montana, and a few other adornments. Before the Ford Interceptor SUVs, BPD utilized the Interceptor Sedan (A Ford Taurus) with a much more difficult-to-see graphics package.
BILLINGS, MT
KFYR-TV

Forsyth, Montana woman sentenced to 70 years in killing of Sidney man

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - A judge in Sidney made her decision in sentencing a Forsyth woman to 70 years for killing a Sidney man nearly a year ago. On January 27, 2022, 51-year-old Lyndsee Brewer filled up her vehicle and several gas cans in preparation for a trip from Forsyth to Sidney. Prosecutors say it ended with her killing an acquaintance, 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein, inside his apartment.
SIDNEY, MT

