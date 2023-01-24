Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Recovery BartowJennifer BonnCartersville, GA
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
New locally-owned Southern-style restaurant opens in GeorgiaKristen WaltersTaylorsville, GA
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For RedmodelingJoel EisenbergCalhoun, GA
Related
wrganews.com
Floyd Commission approves housing on Eden Valley Road, hears complaints regarding arrest made at last meeting
Floyd County commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning request for a housing development on Eden Valley Road on Tuesday night at their regular meeting. The property, which is a former golf course, will be a subdivision containing 81 single-family, two-story homes with three or four bedrooms each. Commissioners also approved a...
wrganews.com
Lindale residents angry at noise from metal recycling operation
Nearly a dozen residents near a newly established metal recycling operation in Lindale expressed frustration to Floyd County commissioners during this week’s meeting. Multiple people complained of the crashing sound as massive piles of metal are chopped and sorted for recycling, often starting as early as 7 a.m., according to residents.
wrganews.com
Rome’s unemployment rate drops in December
Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that Rome recorded an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent in December, down one-tenth of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 2.7 percent. “Georgia’s highly-skilled workforce and business-friendly environment continue to drive positive economic growth across all corners of...
wrganews.com
Threats land Rome woman behind bars
A Rome woman was arrested early Thursday on a felony warrant charging her with terroristic threats and acts. 19-year-old Yasmine Janay Nicole Glanton threatened the victim with being shot, and for the victim’s face to be put on a t-shirt. The incident was caught on the surveillance system at...
walkercountyga.gov
Walker County Plans Town Hall to Gather Community Input for New Brownfields Grant Program
A new program to identify and develop cleanup plans for dozens of brownfield sites in Walker County seeks community input to identify properties to assess. Walker County Government will host a town hall meeting to inform residents, property owners and business leaders about what makes a site a brownfield and how to apply to have a site assessed. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 Highway 27 in Rock Spring.
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb resident files ethics complaint against Richardson
An East Cobb resident opposed to Cobb County’s attempt to use home rule powers to conduct reapportionment has filed an ethics complaint against Commissioner Jerica Richardson, whose bid to stay in office is at the heart of the controversy. Debbie Fisher alleges in her complaint to the Cobb Board...
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff Man Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Alabama Man Arrested For Shoplifting and Drug Charges. A 24-year-old Alabama man was arrested in Northwest Georgia after he was caught shoplifting. While officers were arresting him on the shoplifting charges, they found suspected cocaine in his possession. Hayden James Merritt of Cedar Bluff allegedly attempted to steal $1,331.54 worth...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rome metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date
The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.
appenmedia.com
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the. following property for sale at auction beginning Monday, February 13, 2023 at. 9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through the city's website's home page at www.miltonga.gov by following the link provided for www.municibid.com.
wrganews.com
HOPE High School Equivalency Exam Grant now available through GNTC
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency diploma for free. Last year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency (HSE) Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED® exam.
Police warn of traffic delays in Woodstock due to opening of Whataburger
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police are warning of traffic delays before the popular burger chain Whataburger opens its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with the dining room set to open in a few weeks.
wrganews.com
Man charged with lottery fraud
A Rome man, already in the Floyd County Jail, has been charged with six counts of fraud against the Georgia Lottery. 41-year-old Patrick Rodricas Smith cashed three stolen lottery tickets at a store on Redmond Circle and then received cash and three additional tickets in return. The incident occurred on...
wrganews.com
Report: Man fires a gun into the ground during an argument
A 63-year-old Rome man was arrested Tuesday afternoon at his Bells Ferry Road residence on a felony aggravated assault charge. Olin Jackie Dotson Jr. pulled out a handgun during an argument and shot it into the ground before pointing it at the victim. When police arrived at the scene a...
WTVCFOX
Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
Polk Jail report – Friday, January 27, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, January 27, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, January 27, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
This Burger Joint In Georgia Is Hidden Inside A Gas Station & Locals Swear By It
McDonald's may be a popular, trusted spot to satisfy your burger cravings, but there are so many insanely delicious eateries in Atlanta that can't be missed. One popular spot, NFA Burger, which stands for "not fooling around," is located in Dunwoody, GA, and it isn't exactly your conventional burger joint, but this one it’s hidden inside a Chevron gas station.
Police urge drivers to seek alternate routes as new Whataburger opens in metro Atlanta this week
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police are warning of traffic delays before the popular burger chain Whataburger opens its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with the dining room set to open in a few weeks.
fox5atlanta.com
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut to help open new Georgia restaurant
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - If you're ready for some "Pickle-Brined, Southern-Style, Cornflake-Rolled, Nashville-Hot, Damn-Good Chicken", just wait until The Original Hot Chicken opens its first ever location in Georgia. Woodstock will be the home of a new chain boasting its Nashville-style hot chicken, and hot dog-eating legend Joey Chestnut is expected to host the grand opening on Jan. 28 at 180 Parkway 575.
Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency, deploys National Guard after violent protests
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has called up 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops. The State of...
Comments / 0