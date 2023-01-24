ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrganews.com

Lindale residents angry at noise from metal recycling operation

Nearly a dozen residents near a newly established metal recycling operation in Lindale expressed frustration to Floyd County commissioners during this week’s meeting. Multiple people complained of the crashing sound as massive piles of metal are chopped and sorted for recycling, often starting as early as 7 a.m., according to residents.
LINDALE, GA
wrganews.com

Rome’s unemployment rate drops in December

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that Rome recorded an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent in December, down one-tenth of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 2.7 percent. “Georgia’s highly-skilled workforce and business-friendly environment continue to drive positive economic growth across all corners of...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Threats land Rome woman behind bars

A Rome woman was arrested early Thursday on a felony warrant charging her with terroristic threats and acts. 19-year-old Yasmine Janay Nicole Glanton threatened the victim with being shot, and for the victim’s face to be put on a t-shirt. The incident was caught on the surveillance system at...
ROME, GA
walkercountyga.gov

Walker County Plans Town Hall to Gather Community Input for New Brownfields Grant Program

A new program to identify and develop cleanup plans for dozens of brownfield sites in Walker County seeks community input to identify properties to assess. Walker County Government will host a town hall meeting to inform residents, property owners and business leaders about what makes a site a brownfield and how to apply to have a site assessed. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 Highway 27 in Rock Spring.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb resident files ethics complaint against Richardson

An East Cobb resident opposed to Cobb County’s attempt to use home rule powers to conduct reapportionment has filed an ethics complaint against Commissioner Jerica Richardson, whose bid to stay in office is at the heart of the controversy. Debbie Fisher alleges in her complaint to the Cobb Board...
COBB COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Man Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Alabama Man Arrested For Shoplifting and Drug Charges. A 24-year-old Alabama man was arrested in Northwest Georgia after he was caught shoplifting. While officers were arresting him on the shoplifting charges, they found suspected cocaine in his possession. Hayden James Merritt of Cedar Bluff allegedly attempted to steal $1,331.54 worth...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
Kimberly Bond

Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date

The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the. following property for sale at auction beginning Monday, February 13, 2023 at. 9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through the city's website's home page at www.miltonga.gov by following the link provided for www.municibid.com.
MILTON, GA
wrganews.com

HOPE High School Equivalency Exam Grant now available through GNTC

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency diploma for free. Last year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency (HSE) Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED® exam.
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Man charged with lottery fraud

A Rome man, already in the Floyd County Jail, has been charged with six counts of fraud against the Georgia Lottery. 41-year-old Patrick Rodricas Smith cashed three stolen lottery tickets at a store on Redmond Circle and then received cash and three additional tickets in return. The incident occurred on...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Report: Man fires a gun into the ground during an argument

A 63-year-old Rome man was arrested Tuesday afternoon at his Bells Ferry Road residence on a felony aggravated assault charge. Olin Jackie Dotson Jr. pulled out a handgun during an argument and shot it into the ground before pointing it at the victim. When police arrived at the scene a...
ROME, GA
WTVCFOX

Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
DALTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut to help open new Georgia restaurant

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - If you're ready for some "Pickle-Brined, Southern-Style, Cornflake-Rolled, Nashville-Hot, Damn-Good Chicken", just wait until The Original Hot Chicken opens its first ever location in Georgia. Woodstock will be the home of a new chain boasting its Nashville-style hot chicken, and hot dog-eating legend Joey Chestnut is expected to host the grand opening on Jan. 28 at 180 Parkway 575.
WOODSTOCK, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy