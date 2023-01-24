Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
Almost Half of Americans Think We're Already in a Recession. Here's How to Prepare If They're Right
The U.S. is not in a recession, even as many economists and CEOs are bracing for a possible downturn this year. Yet many Americans think a downturn is already here. The reason: Record high inflation is already causing personal financial strain. For those who fear a recession may be coming,...
Earning Less Than $30,000 a Year Is a ‘Deal Breaker' for Daters, New Survey Finds
One-third of couples don't talk about finances until after marriage, according to a recent survey of 1,000 adults by Western & Southern Financial Group. This is especially alarming because, as it turns out, people do have financial deal breakers when it comes to seeing someone as a potential partner. When...
NBC Chicago
Americans Plan to Spend Nearly $26 Billion This Valentine's Day—Here's What They're Buying
They say "love don't cost a thing," but Americans seem ready to spend cash to show their affection this Valentine's Day. Whether it's on chocolate hearts or romantic dinners, Americans are planning to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine's Day this year, according to an annual survey from the National Retail Federation. That number is up from $23.9 billion last year and marks the second-highest year for spending since NRF began tracking in 2004.
McDonald's Is Testing Strawless, Sippy Cup-Style Lids
Like Szechuan Sauce, the Big N’ Tasty and the McRib, straws at McDonald’s might soon become a relic of fast-food chain's past. McDonald’s first confirmed the use of its new strawless lids on Jan. 25 to Restaurant Business Online, who spotted them being tested in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but the chain said that other markets are also testing the new lids. According to the report, customers in those markets can still request a straw if desired.
cryptonewsbtc.org
California puts DMV on the blockchain
Most of the tendencies and concepts that form America come to California first, so it’s value noting that the state has launched a giant tech improve at its Division of Motor Automobiles. As Fortune was first to report, the company is within the remaining levels of replicating its title database on the Tezos blockchain and expects to launch consumer-facing purposes tied to the blockchain inside three months.
‘Buy the Latte,' Says CFP—Save More by Focusing on ‘Needle Movers' Instead
Some 63% of Americans hope to save more this year, according to a recent survey from Bank of America. Although the rampant inflation from 2022 appears to be slowing, consumers are still contending with high prices on everything from rent to eggs. As a result, 77% of those who set financial resolutions say inflation may impact their ability to achieve them.
