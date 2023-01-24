ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NBC Chicago

Americans Plan to Spend Nearly $26 Billion This Valentine's Day—Here's What They're Buying

They say "love don't cost a thing," but Americans seem ready to spend cash to show their affection this Valentine's Day. Whether it's on chocolate hearts or romantic dinners, Americans are planning to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine's Day this year, according to an annual survey from the National Retail Federation. That number is up from $23.9 billion last year and marks the second-highest year for spending since NRF began tracking in 2004.
NBC Chicago

McDonald's Is Testing Strawless, Sippy Cup-Style Lids

Like Szechuan Sauce, the Big N’ Tasty and the McRib, straws at McDonald’s might soon become a relic of fast-food chain's past. McDonald’s first confirmed the use of its new strawless lids on Jan. 25 to Restaurant Business Online, who spotted them being tested in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but the chain said that other markets are also testing the new lids. According to the report, customers in those markets can still request a straw if desired.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cryptonewsbtc.org

California puts DMV on the blockchain

Most of the tendencies and concepts that form America come to California first, so it’s value noting that the state has launched a giant tech improve at its Division of Motor Automobiles. As Fortune was first to report, the company is within the remaining levels of replicating its title database on the Tezos blockchain and expects to launch consumer-facing purposes tied to the blockchain inside three months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Chicago

‘Buy the Latte,' Says CFP—Save More by Focusing on ‘Needle Movers' Instead

Some 63% of Americans hope to save more this year, according to a recent survey from Bank of America. Although the rampant inflation from 2022 appears to be slowing, consumers are still contending with high prices on everything from rent to eggs. As a result, 77% of those who set financial resolutions say inflation may impact their ability to achieve them.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

