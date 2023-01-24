ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WMAZ

Drivers frustrated over soaring gas prices in Georgia

ATLANTA — Reneta Allen is just trying to make ends meet. She works two jobs and faces an hour's worth of driving everyday. Just in the last few weeks, filling up at the pump is testing her budget. "These prices are too high," Allen said. "It makes me feel...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Woman wanted for creating fake policies under company 'Dirt-Cheap Insurance,' investigators say

ATLANTA — Georgia's top insurance official is searching for a 21-year-old woman his office said sells fake insurance policies under the company name Dirt-Cheap Insurance. Oluwatosin Oyediran, of Ellenwood, is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception, according to a news release from Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office. Regulators said the latest accusations against her are tied to a Douglas County case.
ELLENWOOD, GA
WMAZ

Egg prices are just too dang high | How it impacts Waffle House

ATLANTA — The price of eggs keeps going up and up - in December, the cost for a carton of one dozen eggs was 138% more expensive than it was a year ago. That hurts when you're at the grocery store looking to buy one carton for your family - imagine if you buy hundreds of millions of eggs. Norcross-based Waffle House is certainly feeling the sting.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Medical marijuana gets approval to distribute to residents in Georgia

ATLANTA — The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted to approve regulations for two companies that received licenses to manufacture and distribute low THC oil on Wednesday. Despite that, there’s still no timeline on when that could begin. Now, the bureaucracy holding things up is incredibly frustrating to...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Battery company building plant in Georgia adding IT hub in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — A South Korean battery maker with a $2.6 billion investment already slated for facilities in Jackson County plans to add an IT hub in Roswell. According to the Governor's Office, SK Battery will invest approximately $19 million in bringing the center onboard over the next few years, creating 200 high-tech jobs in Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
WMAZ

Bill would add GBI clout to Georgia terrorism probes

ATLANTA — Georgia would have more leeway to pursue domestic terrorism cases if a state Senate bill becomes law. In Georgia, criminal charges of domestic terrorism have been pretty rare – until recently. When violence erupted Saturday in downtown Atlanta among folks protesting a new public safety training...
GEORGIA STATE

