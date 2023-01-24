Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Drivers frustrated over soaring gas prices in Georgia
ATLANTA — Reneta Allen is just trying to make ends meet. She works two jobs and faces an hour's worth of driving everyday. Just in the last few weeks, filling up at the pump is testing her budget. "These prices are too high," Allen said. "It makes me feel...
WMAZ
Woman wanted for creating fake policies under company 'Dirt-Cheap Insurance,' investigators say
ATLANTA — Georgia's top insurance official is searching for a 21-year-old woman his office said sells fake insurance policies under the company name Dirt-Cheap Insurance. Oluwatosin Oyediran, of Ellenwood, is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception, according to a news release from Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office. Regulators said the latest accusations against her are tied to a Douglas County case.
WMAZ
Egg prices are just too dang high | How it impacts Waffle House
ATLANTA — The price of eggs keeps going up and up - in December, the cost for a carton of one dozen eggs was 138% more expensive than it was a year ago. That hurts when you're at the grocery store looking to buy one carton for your family - imagine if you buy hundreds of millions of eggs. Norcross-based Waffle House is certainly feeling the sting.
WMAZ
Medical marijuana gets approval to distribute to residents in Georgia
ATLANTA — The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted to approve regulations for two companies that received licenses to manufacture and distribute low THC oil on Wednesday. Despite that, there’s still no timeline on when that could begin. Now, the bureaucracy holding things up is incredibly frustrating to...
WMAZ
Battery company building plant in Georgia adding IT hub in Roswell
ROSWELL, Ga. — A South Korean battery maker with a $2.6 billion investment already slated for facilities in Jackson County plans to add an IT hub in Roswell. According to the Governor's Office, SK Battery will invest approximately $19 million in bringing the center onboard over the next few years, creating 200 high-tech jobs in Roswell.
WMAZ
Bill would add GBI clout to Georgia terrorism probes
ATLANTA — Georgia would have more leeway to pursue domestic terrorism cases if a state Senate bill becomes law. In Georgia, criminal charges of domestic terrorism have been pretty rare – until recently. When violence erupted Saturday in downtown Atlanta among folks protesting a new public safety training...
WMAZ
Kemp orders state of emergency due to 'unlawful' protests; 1,000 National Guard troops on standby
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday declared a state of emergency in response to protests last weekend through downtown Atlanta that left a cop car burned and several buildings damaged. The governor's order makes 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops readily available to respond to "unlawful assemblage, overt threats...
WMAZ
Father found dead following fire at Stonecrest apartment complex, mother, 5-year-old saved
STONECREST, Ga. — A father was found dead inside a Stonecrest apartment after a fire broke out at the complex early on Friday, according to DeKalb Fire. The department said it happened at the Creekside Apartment Homes on Turnberry Place around 5:20 a.m. A mother and 5-year-old were inside...
WMAZ
National nonprofit brings therapy dogs to Spalding County schools after tornado devastated area
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Two weeks after tornadoes devastated Spalding County, a national nonprofit brought some tail-wagging friends to Griffin-Spalding County Schools to help brighten students' day Thursday. HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response brought three specially-trained dogs to three schools to help lift the spirits of children who are living in...
WMAZ
FEMA disaster recovery centers in Spalding, Henry, Butts counties | What to know
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several federal disaster assistance centers have opened in Georgia counties hardest hit by a tornado outbreak earlier this month. FEMA is now providing one-on-one assistance to people directly impacted by the Jan. 12 severe storms. People who can't make it to the center can also...
