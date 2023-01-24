Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
'That includes mom and dad': Father of Bengals QB says son blocks out all the noise on game day
CINCINNATI — The father of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is heading to Kansas City this weekend with a big bunch of Burrow to cheer on his son. "Well, my sister from Houston, Texas, her daughter, my brother and his wife, they're bringing friends. Robin, my wife is from Nebraska, so she has family coming," Jimmy Burrow said.
WLWT 5
Joe Burrow on Bengals playoff run: 'We're a much more complete team'
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke with the media Wednesday ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Watch Burrow's press conference below. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
WLWT 5
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid talk Bengals and ankles ahead of AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are now just four days away from squaring off in the AFC Championship Game. Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and several more Chiefs players spoke with the media to discuss their preparations for the game on Wednesday. The focus of their...
WLWT 5
Who Dey Nation ready to roar at Bengals pre-game pep rally
CINCINNATI — Many Bengal fans are starting to kick off the weekend and get ready for the big game coming up on Sunday. A big group from Who Dey Nation is gearing up for the day at Fretboard Brewing in Blue Ash. "We are so pumped about this game...
WLWT 5
Bengals head coach on comradery of players: 'I think half our team lives here'
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talked with the media Thursday ahead of the AFC Championship game. Taylor didn't make any determinations on the status of Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa ahead of Sunday's game. "Think everyone's been improving every day," Taylor said. The team practiced outside Thursday, knowing it's...
WLWT 5
Family of Bengals fans still rep home team while living in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It wasn't an easy decision for this Cincinnati family to move for dad's job from Monroe to Kansas. They were big concerns. "We were worried about making friends… Those kids were crying, and Cooper looks at Parker and whispers..." mom Mallory Nelson said. "Do...
WLWT 5
Bengals vs. Chiefs in AFC Championship game: What to know
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game for the second year in a row. The Bengals beat the Chiefs last year, 27-24, in overtime. Whether you're headed to the game or watching from home, here's everything you need...
WLWT 5
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor: 'This is the closest team I've ever been a part of'
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship for the second year in a row. Head coach Zac Taylor spoke with the media on Friday ahead of Sunday's matchup. Taylor said he and the team feel good after Friday's...
WLWT 5
Kansas City Chiefs' Willie Gay says 'nothing' impresses him about Bengals offense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals are just days away from the AFC Championship. The Bengals are working towards a repeat of last season's title game in Kansas City to earn a trip to the Super Bowl. On Thursday, the team was practicing outside, putting together a game...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati, Kansas City breweries place friendly wager on AFC Championship game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At the KC Bier Co. Friday evening, bar talk centered around the Bengals. "They were good years there. Rudy Johnson, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, all those guys," Ben Arnold can be heard saying to the man he was sitting next to. "Say what you want about Marvin Lewis; he made the Bengals respectable again."
WLWT 5
Catching up with 10-year-old Kingston Thomas, the 'King of the Jungle'
CINCINNATI — A familiar face in Who Dey Nation is making the trip to Kansas City to cheer on the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. Kingston Thomas, 10, became a fan and player favorite during the Bengals' historic playoff run in 2022. He became so popular, he was dubbed the Bengals' good luck charm by some and even won VIP tickets to the Super Bowl from the team.
WLWT 5
Countdown to AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI — It was a loose, relaxed, yet businesslike environment in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Friday. For the media, it was the last chance to hear directly from players before they go to Kansas City for Sunday night's AFC Championship game. Sam Hubbard had praise...
WLWT 5
Former Bearcat Gardner named finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former Cincinnati Bearcat Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner has been nominated as one of three finalists for the Defensive Rookie of the Year at this year's NFL Honors awards show. Gardner, the fourth overall selection in this past year's NFL Draft, was nominated along side Aidan Hutchinson,...
WLWT 5
FC Cincinnati's Vazquez scores in USMNT debut
LOS ANGELES — FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez scored a goal in his debut match for the United States Men's National Team against Serbia Wednesday night. Vazquez, who was in the starting lineup for the USMNT, became the first-ever FCC player to make an appearance for the Stars and Stripes. He was one of eight debutants for the side.
WLWT 5
Mayor Pureval apologizes after backlash over viral tweet taunting Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The countdown to the AFC Championship game is on, and some are taking the trash talk up a notch. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval made headlines Friday after a tweet of receive a lot of attention. Players from both sides have been chirping at each other, but Mayor...
WLWT 5
Watch: Bengals mascot 'Who Dey' visits kids at Cincinnati’s Ronald McDonald House
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals mascot paid a special visit on Tuesday ahead of the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals mascot, named Who Dey, visited kids at Cincinnati's Ronald McDonald House. Who Dey sat with kids as they played Bingo and other games. Videos show...
WLWT 5
'SpringBurrow': Local school district celebrates Bengals with parade, spirit day
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Who Dey Nation comes in all ages. A local elementary school showed their stripes and love for the home team with a spirit day and school parade for the Bengals. Springboro Schools held a district wide spirit day on Friday to celebrate the Bengals' playoff run...
WLWT 5
For club and country: FCC's Vazquez, Celentano with chance to make history Wednesday night
LOS ANGELES — FC Cincinnati history could be made Wednesday night when the United States Men's National Team takes the field in its first international friendly of 2023. If they take the field at any point in Wednesday night's match against Serbia, FCC's Brandon Vazquez and Roman Celentano will become the first members in club history to earn a USMNT cap.
WLWT 5
Bengals are America's favorite team for conference championship, according to social media data
CINCINNATI — Step aside, Cowboys: It looks like there's a new America's Team in town. According to new data obtained by BetOnline.ag, the Bengals have the most fan support entering Conference Championship weekend. According to BetOnline, 23 states are pulling for the Bengals above all other teams this week,...
