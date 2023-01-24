ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Joe Burrow on Bengals playoff run: 'We're a much more complete team'

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke with the media Wednesday ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Watch Burrow's press conference below. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bengals vs. Chiefs in AFC Championship game: What to know

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game for the second year in a row. The Bengals beat the Chiefs last year, 27-24, in overtime. Whether you're headed to the game or watching from home, here's everything you need...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Catching up with 10-year-old Kingston Thomas, the 'King of the Jungle'

CINCINNATI — A familiar face in Who Dey Nation is making the trip to Kansas City to cheer on the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. Kingston Thomas, 10, became a fan and player favorite during the Bengals' historic playoff run in 2022. He became so popular, he was dubbed the Bengals' good luck charm by some and even won VIP tickets to the Super Bowl from the team.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Countdown to AFC Championship game

CINCINNATI — It was a loose, relaxed, yet businesslike environment in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Friday. For the media, it was the last chance to hear directly from players before they go to Kansas City for Sunday night's AFC Championship game. Sam Hubbard had praise...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Former Bearcat Gardner named finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former Cincinnati Bearcat Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner has been nominated as one of three finalists for the Defensive Rookie of the Year at this year's NFL Honors awards show. Gardner, the fourth overall selection in this past year's NFL Draft, was nominated along side Aidan Hutchinson,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

FC Cincinnati's Vazquez scores in USMNT debut

LOS ANGELES — FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez scored a goal in his debut match for the United States Men's National Team against Serbia Wednesday night. Vazquez, who was in the starting lineup for the USMNT, became the first-ever FCC player to make an appearance for the Stars and Stripes. He was one of eight debutants for the side.
CINCINNATI, OH

