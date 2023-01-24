ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Joe Burrow on Bengals playoff run: 'We're a much more complete team'

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke with the media Wednesday ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Watch Burrow's press conference below. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Fans prepare for AFC Championship rematch with Kansas City

CINCINNATI — Bengals players and their coach were giving shout-outs to their fans Wednesday as they prepare to defend their AFC championship in Kansas City. After practice, defensive tackle DJ Reader told the media in the locker room that enthusiastic fans give the team energy. "We don't want to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Former Bearcat Gardner named finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former Cincinnati Bearcat Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner has been nominated as one of three finalists for the Defensive Rookie of the Year at this year's NFL Honors awards show. Gardner, the fourth overall selection in this past year's NFL Draft, was nominated along side Aidan Hutchinson,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Countdown to AFC Championship game

CINCINNATI — It was a loose, relaxed, yet businesslike environment in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Friday. For the media, it was the last chance to hear directly from players before they go to Kansas City for Sunday night's AFC Championship game. Sam Hubbard had praise...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Catching up with 10-year-old Kingston Thomas, the 'King of the Jungle'

CINCINNATI — A familiar face in Who Dey Nation is making the trip to Kansas City to cheer on the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. Kingston Thomas, 10, became a fan and player favorite during the Bengals' historic playoff run in 2022. He became so popular, he was dubbed the Bengals' good luck charm by some and even won VIP tickets to the Super Bowl from the team.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bengals super fans dish out cash but call the playoff run priceless

CINCINNATI — The price of being a die-hard Cincinnati Bengals fan adds up, especially when attending every away game. During the postseason, Who Dey Nation is dishing out some major coin from the cost of tickets, travel expenses, and hotels to the price of food. Super fans agree that...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy