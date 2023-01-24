Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
WLWT 5
'That includes mom and dad': Father of Bengals QB says son blocks out all the noise on game day
CINCINNATI — The father of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is heading to Kansas City this weekend with a big bunch of Burrow to cheer on his son. "Well, my sister from Houston, Texas, her daughter, my brother and his wife, they're bringing friends. Robin, my wife is from Nebraska, so she has family coming," Jimmy Burrow said.
WLWT 5
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor: 'This is the closest team I've ever been a part of'
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship for the second year in a row. Head coach Zac Taylor spoke with the media on Friday ahead of Sunday's matchup. Taylor said he and the team feel good after Friday's...
WLWT 5
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid talk Bengals and ankles ahead of AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are now just four days away from squaring off in the AFC Championship Game. Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and several more Chiefs players spoke with the media to discuss their preparations for the game on Wednesday. The focus of their...
WLWT 5
Kansas City Chiefs' Willie Gay says 'nothing' impresses him about Bengals offense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals are just days away from the AFC Championship. The Bengals are working towards a repeat of last season's title game in Kansas City to earn a trip to the Super Bowl. On Thursday, the team was practicing outside, putting together a game...
WLWT 5
Joe Burrow on Bengals playoff run: 'We're a much more complete team'
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke with the media Wednesday ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Watch Burrow's press conference below. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
WLWT 5
Fans prepare for AFC Championship rematch with Kansas City
CINCINNATI — Bengals players and their coach were giving shout-outs to their fans Wednesday as they prepare to defend their AFC championship in Kansas City. After practice, defensive tackle DJ Reader told the media in the locker room that enthusiastic fans give the team energy. "We don't want to...
WLWT 5
Former Bearcat Gardner named finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former Cincinnati Bearcat Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner has been nominated as one of three finalists for the Defensive Rookie of the Year at this year's NFL Honors awards show. Gardner, the fourth overall selection in this past year's NFL Draft, was nominated along side Aidan Hutchinson,...
WLWT 5
Bengals head coach on comradery of players: 'I think half our team lives here'
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talked with the media Thursday ahead of the AFC Championship game. Taylor didn't make any determinations on the status of Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa ahead of Sunday's game. "Think everyone's been improving every day," Taylor said. The team practiced outside Thursday, knowing it's...
WLWT 5
Countdown to AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI — It was a loose, relaxed, yet businesslike environment in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Friday. For the media, it was the last chance to hear directly from players before they go to Kansas City for Sunday night's AFC Championship game. Sam Hubbard had praise...
WLWT 5
Bengals' legend Anthony Muñoz to sign autographs ahead of AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI — Who Dey Nation will have plenty of chances to celebrate the players of the present and past this weekend. To celebrate the team's AFC Championship game, DICK’S Sporting Goods is hosting an autograph signing with Bengals’ legend Anthony Muñoz. There will also be a...
WLWT 5
Catching up with 10-year-old Kingston Thomas, the 'King of the Jungle'
CINCINNATI — A familiar face in Who Dey Nation is making the trip to Kansas City to cheer on the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. Kingston Thomas, 10, became a fan and player favorite during the Bengals' historic playoff run in 2022. He became so popular, he was dubbed the Bengals' good luck charm by some and even won VIP tickets to the Super Bowl from the team.
WLWT 5
Bengals super fans dish out cash but call the playoff run priceless
CINCINNATI — The price of being a die-hard Cincinnati Bengals fan adds up, especially when attending every away game. During the postseason, Who Dey Nation is dishing out some major coin from the cost of tickets, travel expenses, and hotels to the price of food. Super fans agree that...
WLWT 5
Bengals are America's favorite team for conference championship, according to social media data
CINCINNATI — Step aside, Cowboys: It looks like there's a new America's Team in town. According to new data obtained by BetOnline.ag, the Bengals have the most fan support entering Conference Championship weekend. According to BetOnline, 23 states are pulling for the Bengals above all other teams this week,...
Comments / 0