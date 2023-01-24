Read full article on original website
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Pioneer Valley High School Junior Kaleolani 'Kale' Ilac was granted his wish of becoming a diplomat for a day when Make-A-Wish Foundation took him and his family to the United Nations headquarters in New York. The post PVHS junior has Make-A-Wish dream fulfilled with visit to the United Nations headquarters appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
This collection of essays by 21 exceptional historians has an ambitious mission: the re-education of Americans assaulted by lies more systematically than any previous generation. The editors are two Princeton history professors, Kevin M Kruse and Julian E Zelizer. They begin with a concise history of how we reached this...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday expanded U.S. sanctions against Russia’s Wagner Group and related companies and individuals for their role in the war in Ukraine and mercenary activities, including human rights abuses, in Africa. The Treasury and State departments announced the moves in coordinated statements...
