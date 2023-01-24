ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Citrus County Chronicle

US expands sanctions on Russia's 'brutal' Wagner Group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday expanded U.S. sanctions against Russia’s Wagner Group and related companies and individuals for their role in the war in Ukraine and mercenary activities, including human rights abuses, in Africa. The Treasury and State departments announced the moves in coordinated statements...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy