Gainesville, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Homeless man charged with molesting 12-year-old girl at park

Police arrested a man accused of drugging and molesting a 12-year-old girl at a park. The child told investigators that Douglas Darch offered her a water bottle while she was walking in the woods at Shaw Park on Saturday. According to the arrest warrant, the girl felt dizzy after taking...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man charged in deadly shooting near Atlanta hair salon

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story. One person has been charged in the shooting death of a man outside an Atlanta hair salon Wednesday evening. Phillip M. Thomas was charged Thursday and denied bond. Atlanta Police were initially called to 205 Moreland...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Gainesville man arrested on murder charge

Police arrested a 23 year-old Gainesville man and charged him in the murder of a woman early Monday morning. Gainesville police arrived at the Lanier Pointe Apartments on Spring Road and found a woman dead in the grass of the apartment complex. Police identified the victim as Latasha Smith. Police...
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Explosive device found in vehicle in Cartersville, man arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The suspect has been identified as Richard Bailey. Bailey has been charged with criminal possession of an explosive device, DUI-drugs, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, drugs to be kept in original container, and possession of methamphetamine by ingestion. The device was explosive, but...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Jefferson Police investigating death of Hall County teen

A Hall County teen was found dead Friday afternoon in Jefferson and authorities are investigating the teen's death as a homicide. Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said Joshua Wick, 19, was found dead at about 4 p.m. in the middle of Holders Siding Road. Wirthman said they believe Wick was...
JEFFERSON, GA
11Alive

Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot. When police arrived, they found one man who...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police arrest suspect in Tuesday morning bank robbery

The Gainesville Police Department has arrested a man accused in a Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bank in the city. According to a social media post from the agency, David Brian Ross, 36, was identified as the suspect in the robbery at the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road thanks to assistance from the public.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Red and Black

Athens police arrest suspect from November shooting

On Jan. 24, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Ronnie Smith, a 23-year-old from Acworth, Georgia, for his involvement in a Nov. 6, 2022 shooting in the area of Clayton Street and Jackson Street, according to a press release from ACCPD. Smith is charged with aggravated assault and possession of...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for shooting thief attempting to steal his car in Atlanta

ATLANTA - A 28-year-old man was arrested in northeast Atlanta Tuesday night after shooting at a thief who was stealing his car. Police said Christopher Rice left his car running while he stepped away near the intersection at 3rd Street NE and Myrtle Street NE. An unknown suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

South Carolina man charged in Hall County identity theft case

A South Carolina man was booked into the Hall County Jail Wednesday on charges related to the alleged financial exploitation of an elderly Hall County woman through identity theft. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Warrant Service Unit deputies took Aaron Justin Williams, 31, into...
HALL COUNTY, GA
