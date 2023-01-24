Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in WinterDeanLandHelen, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and UNG Public Safety Academy graduates inaugural classJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the AdventureDeanLandDahlonega, GA
Alleged hitman confessed to woman’s murder, planned to kill man who hired him, Gwinnett police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A court hearing on Friday revealed new details about a murder-for-hire plot that ended with a woman’s death at a Gwinnett County car dealership. The alleged hitman said he planned to also kill the man who hired him, according to detectives. Channel 2′s Matt...
2 men facing charges after KSU student says he was attacked off campus
KENNESAW, Ga. — Two 20-year-old men are accused of beating a Kennesaw State University in the parking lot just outside of his home. The student, Jalique Rosemond, who is Black, said two young white men he had never seen before rushed at him, beat him and called him racial slurs last weekend.
Homeless man charged with molesting 12-year-old girl at park
Police arrested a man accused of drugging and molesting a 12-year-old girl at a park. The child told investigators that Douglas Darch offered her a water bottle while she was walking in the woods at Shaw Park on Saturday. According to the arrest warrant, the girl felt dizzy after taking...
Man charged in deadly shooting near Atlanta hair salon
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story. One person has been charged in the shooting death of a man outside an Atlanta hair salon Wednesday evening. Phillip M. Thomas was charged Thursday and denied bond. Atlanta Police were initially called to 205 Moreland...
Gainesville man arrested on murder charge
Police arrested a 23 year-old Gainesville man and charged him in the murder of a woman early Monday morning. Gainesville police arrived at the Lanier Pointe Apartments on Spring Road and found a woman dead in the grass of the apartment complex. Police identified the victim as Latasha Smith. Police...
Cartersville police confirm explosive device found in car, ID suspect
A suspected DUI crash that led to a driver’s arrest in Cartersville quickly transformed into a much different type of investigation when police found a possible explosive device in the car, authorities said.
Father found dead following fire at Stonecrest apartment complex, mother, 5-year-old saved
STONECREST, Ga. — A father was found dead inside a Stonecrest apartment after a fire broke out at the complex early on Friday, according to DeKalb Fire. The department said it happened at the Creekside Apartment Homes on Turnberry Place around 5:20 a.m. A mother and 5-year-old were inside...
Atlanta Police release suspect photos after 13-year-old killed near skating rink
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have released photos of the suspects believed to be involved in a shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy near a skating rink last Saturday. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage taken from Cascade Family Skating rink, a place Deshon DuBose visited the night he was killed. Inside...
Teen girl shot after firing at man in parking lot, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — A teenage girl is in the hospital after being shot overnight on Vineyard Drive, according to Atlanta Police. According to officers, a man at that location told them he came out and found the girl near his mom's car. Police add that the girl apparently shot at...
Explosive device found in vehicle in Cartersville, man arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The suspect has been identified as Richard Bailey. Bailey has been charged with criminal possession of an explosive device, DUI-drugs, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, drugs to be kept in original container, and possession of methamphetamine by ingestion. The device was explosive, but...
Alleged serial bank robber arrested after chase in Rockdale County ends in crash
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday afternoon the Dekalb County Police Department received an alert about a stolen vehicle out of North Carolina. Once officers caught up to the vehicle, a pursuit was initiated that ended up on I-20 east heading towards Rockdale County. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office...
Jefferson Police investigating death of Hall County teen
A Hall County teen was found dead Friday afternoon in Jefferson and authorities are investigating the teen's death as a homicide. Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said Joshua Wick, 19, was found dead at about 4 p.m. in the middle of Holders Siding Road. Wirthman said they believe Wick was...
Man who allegedly robbed Gainesville bank at gunpoint arrested, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Gainesville Police Department announced in a Facebook post that they have arrested the man who is accused of robbing a Regions Bank Tuesday. Officers were called to the bank on Shallowford Road at 11:15 a.m. where they learned the 36-year-old allegedly brandished a gun while robbing the bank.
Possible suspect in custody after man shot, killed near hair salon, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after someone was shot dead near a southeast Atlanta hair salon Wednesday evening. Atlanta Police Department officers were called to 205 Moreland Avenue SE at 6:40 p.m., which is by In The Mixx Beauty and Barber Salon and a road lined with businesses. The location is across from a Valero gas station and not far from Walker Park.
Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot. When police arrived, they found one man who...
Gainesville Police arrest suspect in Tuesday morning bank robbery
The Gainesville Police Department has arrested a man accused in a Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bank in the city. According to a social media post from the agency, David Brian Ross, 36, was identified as the suspect in the robbery at the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road thanks to assistance from the public.
Athens police arrest suspect from November shooting
On Jan. 24, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Ronnie Smith, a 23-year-old from Acworth, Georgia, for his involvement in a Nov. 6, 2022 shooting in the area of Clayton Street and Jackson Street, according to a press release from ACCPD. Smith is charged with aggravated assault and possession of...
Hall County man accused of dousing hostage in gasoline, threatening to set her on fire indicted
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man was indicted after law enforcement officials said he took a woman hostage, poured gasoline all over the building they were in and threatened to set it on fire. In July 2022, investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Randy Berry took...
Man arrested for shooting thief attempting to steal his car in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 28-year-old man was arrested in northeast Atlanta Tuesday night after shooting at a thief who was stealing his car. Police said Christopher Rice left his car running while he stepped away near the intersection at 3rd Street NE and Myrtle Street NE. An unknown suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.
South Carolina man charged in Hall County identity theft case
A South Carolina man was booked into the Hall County Jail Wednesday on charges related to the alleged financial exploitation of an elderly Hall County woman through identity theft. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Warrant Service Unit deputies took Aaron Justin Williams, 31, into...
