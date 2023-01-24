ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 25

Karen Kirk
3d ago

WOW ! Defund the police they said, let the protesters destroy, steal, kill & mame etc…. You wanted it Atlanta, you got it. How is this working out for you now. Lawlessness . This was a stupid idea.

Reply
11
leslie brown
3d ago

1991 was the first time Atl had 30 murders in 30 days. I came here to Visit, been here literally 30 days since 2018 and I'm just Heartbroken how this city has changed.

Reply
6
2 Tall Jones
3d ago

and it will continue to be a high murder rate, these demons only understand one thing..violence...it's you or them ..😡

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023

2022 was a year of escalating interest rates and plunging market activity, as the Federal Reserve attempted to calm the housing hysteria from the year before. The pandemic prompted record-low mortgage rates, converting the market into one where demand outweighed supply, and home sellers benefited over buyers. The post Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta named best place to buy a house in 2023

ATLANTA - According to economists at the National Association of Realtors, the metro Atlanta area is the best possible place to buy a house in 2023 based on a variety of factors. That’s good news for prospective home buyers, but may also be good news for home sellers as well....
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Woman wanted for creating fake policies under company 'Dirt-Cheap Insurance,' investigators say

ATLANTA — Georgia's top insurance official is searching for a 21-year-old woman his office said sells fake insurance policies under the company name Dirt-Cheap Insurance. Oluwatosin Oyediran, of Ellenwood, is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception, according to a news release from Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office. Regulators said the latest accusations against her are tied to a Douglas County case.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta nurses join nationwide rallies pushing for end to staffing shortages

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Registered nurses at the Atlanta VA Medical Center near Decatur will join thousands of their colleagues nationwide Thursday holding rallies and demanding that the hospital industry end their profession’s staffing crisis, which they claim the hospitals have manufactured themselves. Members of National Nurses...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
secretatlanta.co

11 Iconic Things You Have To Do In Atlanta At Least Once

Atlanta is home to so many incredible things to do, honoring our influential history, the promising present, and where we’re heading in the future! From world-famous attractions to the best in art and culture, check out these renowned things to do across the city. There’s truly something for everyone, including family-fun, unforgettable nightlife, and nature hotspots.
ATLANTA, GA
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Here's where Nike is building its new Atlanta innovation center

ATLANTA — Global footwear giant Nike Inc. is building out its technology innovation center in West Midtown, a part of Atlanta near Georgia Tech teeming with new commercial investment. The Fortune 100 company (NYSE: NKE) filed commercial alteration permits filed with the city this week for the Star Metals...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia groups and activists respond to violent protests in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Following a string of recent violent incidents in Atlanta, two groups are speaking out over the city’s proposed public safety training center. A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office confirmed to Atlanta News First they are seeking to prosecute 18 people for domestic...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot. When police arrived, they found one man who...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Young Dro's anti-gun violence initiative debuts in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Hip-hop artist Young Dro is launching an anti-gun violence initiative aimed at helping Atlanta's youth. The rapper sat down with 11Alive’s Neima Abdulahi to talk in-depth about a timely community program that he’s launching called “It Still Takes A Village.”. Young Dro, who grew...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Egg prices are just too dang high | How it impacts Waffle House

ATLANTA — The price of eggs keeps going up and up - in December, the cost for a carton of one dozen eggs was 138% more expensive than it was a year ago. That hurts when you're at the grocery store looking to buy one carton for your family - imagine if you buy hundreds of millions of eggs. Norcross-based Waffle House is certainly feeling the sting.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta

New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Event created to...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
63K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy