Ya know it's been a while but I believe if you read the Michigan constitution it basically says that it is the responsibility of the citizens of Michigan to be armed for the protection of our state,don't belive its changed.
Red flag laws are a clear violation of the fourteenth amendment and should not be enacted. Under the Constitution, you are "INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY". Under red flag laws, you have to PROVE YOUR INNOCENCE after they confiscate your weapon from an "anonymous" call.
Most criminals aren't using a legally purchased firearm to commit crimes! If Twitmer passes this BS, who decides who is fit? This is not right. If Twitmer and her administration would actually prosecute repeat offenders gun crime would decrease. Instead we have people who are in and out of jail at least once a week and murderers have more rights than the victims. All this technical BS they get released on should be dealt away with. If you intentionally kill another person then you should receive the same fate. Instead that get 25 years and are out in 10, their victims family don't have that luxury why should they? Get the appeals they are allowed down to 2 with a cap on how long they have to appeal!
