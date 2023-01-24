Read full article on original website
wsgw.com
Edible Arrangements Driver Uninjured in I-675 Shooting
A delivery driver with Edible Arangements was uninjured after a company van was shot at on Wednesday. Police say the 31 year old driver stopped at a part store at Janes Avenue and Sixth Street around 1:00 P.M. when someone banged on the van window and told him to get out. Instead, the driver left the area but was followed by a silver car with tinted windows. Occupants of the vehicle pned fire on the van on I-675. The driver was able to safely make it back to the company and reported the incident to police.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in Oakland Township, deputies say
A 61-year-old man is dead after police say the SUV he was driving crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another vehicle in Oakland Township, police said on Friday.
WILX-TV
Saginaw Highway reopened after Lansing pedestrian killed in crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Saginaw Highway was closed for hours Friday after a pedestrian was killed. The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. between Nixon Road and Broadbent Road in Delta Township. According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the 45-year-old man from Grand Ledge was traveling...
WNEM
Delivery driver chased, shot at in Saginaw, sheriff’s office says
SAGINAW CO, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating after a delivery driver was shot at and chased in Saginaw County. On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:30 p.m., a delivery driver for Edible Arrangements pulled into the parking lot of Stop N Shop on Janes Street in Saginaw. The driver noticed a large group of people in the lot and decided to leave because he was uncomfortable leaving the work vehicle unattended, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said.
abc12.com
Edible Arrangements driver escapes injury when delivery vehicle shot at
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A delivery driver for Edible Arrangements in Saginaw is thankful to be alive after his vehicle was shot up while leaving a party store. The incident started after the driver made a delivery on Monday afternoon. Investigators found three bullets lodged in the delivery van and now they want to find out who opened fire.
wkzo.com
Man accused in 115 mph car crash in Schoolcraft Townwhip death found not guilty
SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a car crash near the village of Schoolcraft in 2021 was found not guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday, January 25. 28-year-old Ezra Phillips of Saginaw however, was found guilty on two counts of...
wsgw.com
Midland Man Arrested After Crashing Into Police Vehicles with Corvette
Police in Saginaw arrested a Midland man after they say he crashed his Corvette into a patrol car and drove off. Officers say the Saginaw Township Police car was moving through a flashing yellow light when it was hit by the Corvette just after midnight Thursday morning. The driver took off, and police were able to locate him, but he attempted to flee again, striking a second patrol vehicle. The man was arrested and is lodged in the Saginaw County Jail facing multiple driving related charges.
1 found shot on Cedar Street in Lansing
Lansing police officers are responding to a shooting near the corner of Cedar Street and Northrup Street.
Lansing man killed while walking on Saginaw Hwy in Eaton County
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday.
Saginaw man gave teen ‘enough time to turn his back’ before fatally shooting him, witness testifies
SAGINAW, MI — Sifting through memories at times hazy and precise, a Saginaw woman testified to seeing a houseguest fatally shoot a 16-year-old in her home nearly three years ago. In her recollection, the shooting happened suddenly, so quickly she didn’t see where the gun came from. She...
9&10 News
Week in Review: 13-Year-Old Killed After Car Goes Airborne, Hits Tree
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. 1. Adult and Teen Killed In Rollover Crash On M-115 Troopers continue to investigate the cause of a crash that killed...
WILX-TV
Deputies respond to fatal car crash outside of Owosso
BENNINGTON TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Deputies were dispatched to a single-car accident on Monday around 7 a.m. on W. Grand River Rd., west of Pittsburg Rd. where a 20-year-old female driver from Owosso was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators revealed that the car failed to get around the curve...
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man's 2018 murder case moves closer to trial
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A 2018 murder case allegedly involving a Grand Blanc Township man is moving closer to trial after lying cold for a few years. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of St. Johns appeared in court Friday for a pretrial hearing as they prepare for a preliminary examination in March.
WNEM
MDOT: State St. closed due to crash
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has reported that all lanes of State Street (M-58) at Hemmeter Road are closed due to a crash. Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more about this crash.
WNEM
Sheriff: 20-year-old Owosso woman dies in crash
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 20-year-old Owosso woman is dead after a crash on an icy road on Monday. It happened about 7 a.m. on W. Grand River Road, west of Pittsburg Road on Jan. 23. The woman was traveling westbound on W. Grand River Road when she failed...
25-year-old Monroe woman loses control of car on icy road, is killed in head-on crash
A Monroe woman was killed Monday morning, when authorities say she crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in Frenchtown Township.
abc12.com
Bay City man involved in standoff over eviction found incompetent
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City man who was involved in a standoff with police over an eviction notice on Garfield Street last October has been found not competent for a trial. Following his arrest, 77-year-old Harold Nielsen was given an evaluation at the Michigan Center for Forensic...
1 dead following hit-and-run crash in Burton
BURTON, MI – One person is dead and another is lodged at the Genesee County Jail after what police have called a fatal hit-and-run crash. Police said Monday, Jan, 23, that Burton police pulled over a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road, near Bristol Road, around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The vehicle had fresh damage on it, which investigators concluded came from a recent fatal crash.
WNEM
Police: Genesee Twp. woman killed in crash
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – The Burton Police Department is investigating a deadly crash. On Monday, Jan. 23 about 5:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop of a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road near Bristol Road. The vehicle was freshly damaged, police said. After an investigation, police determined that the driver of the car was involved in a deadly crash.
abc12.com
New Michigan State Police K-9 trained to search for firearms
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Michigan State Police are bringing an furry trooper to the force that can help take firearms off the streets. K-9 Shotz, a 2.5-year-old black lab, has been searching crime scenes in the Flint area for guns and ammunition for about six months. Her handler, Trooper...
