Carrollton Township, MI

wsgw.com

Edible Arrangements Driver Uninjured in I-675 Shooting

A delivery driver with Edible Arangements was uninjured after a company van was shot at on Wednesday. Police say the 31 year old driver stopped at a part store at Janes Avenue and Sixth Street around 1:00 P.M. when someone banged on the van window and told him to get out. Instead, the driver left the area but was followed by a silver car with tinted windows. Occupants of the vehicle pned fire on the van on I-675. The driver was able to safely make it back to the company and reported the incident to police.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Saginaw Highway reopened after Lansing pedestrian killed in crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Saginaw Highway was closed for hours Friday after a pedestrian was killed. The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. between Nixon Road and Broadbent Road in Delta Township. According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the 45-year-old man from Grand Ledge was traveling...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Delivery driver chased, shot at in Saginaw, sheriff’s office says

SAGINAW CO, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating after a delivery driver was shot at and chased in Saginaw County. On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:30 p.m., a delivery driver for Edible Arrangements pulled into the parking lot of Stop N Shop on Janes Street in Saginaw. The driver noticed a large group of people in the lot and decided to leave because he was uncomfortable leaving the work vehicle unattended, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Edible Arrangements driver escapes injury when delivery vehicle shot at

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A delivery driver for Edible Arrangements in Saginaw is thankful to be alive after his vehicle was shot up while leaving a party store. The incident started after the driver made a delivery on Monday afternoon. Investigators found three bullets lodged in the delivery van and now they want to find out who opened fire.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Midland Man Arrested After Crashing Into Police Vehicles with Corvette

Police in Saginaw arrested a Midland man after they say he crashed his Corvette into a patrol car and drove off. Officers say the Saginaw Township Police car was moving through a flashing yellow light when it was hit by the Corvette just after midnight Thursday morning. The driver took off, and police were able to locate him, but he attempted to flee again, striking a second patrol vehicle. The man was arrested and is lodged in the Saginaw County Jail facing multiple driving related charges.
MIDLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Deputies respond to fatal car crash outside of Owosso

BENNINGTON TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Deputies were dispatched to a single-car accident on Monday around 7 a.m. on W. Grand River Rd., west of Pittsburg Rd. where a 20-year-old female driver from Owosso was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators revealed that the car failed to get around the curve...
OWOSSO, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township man's 2018 murder case moves closer to trial

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A 2018 murder case allegedly involving a Grand Blanc Township man is moving closer to trial after lying cold for a few years. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of St. Johns appeared in court Friday for a pretrial hearing as they prepare for a preliminary examination in March.
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

MDOT: State St. closed due to crash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has reported that all lanes of State Street (M-58) at Hemmeter Road are closed due to a crash. Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more about this crash.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Sheriff: 20-year-old Owosso woman dies in crash

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 20-year-old Owosso woman is dead after a crash on an icy road on Monday. It happened about 7 a.m. on W. Grand River Road, west of Pittsburg Road on Jan. 23. The woman was traveling westbound on W. Grand River Road when she failed...
OWOSSO, MI
abc12.com

Bay City man involved in standoff over eviction found incompetent

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City man who was involved in a standoff with police over an eviction notice on Garfield Street last October has been found not competent for a trial. Following his arrest, 77-year-old Harold Nielsen was given an evaluation at the Michigan Center for Forensic...
BAY CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

1 dead following hit-and-run crash in Burton

BURTON, MI – One person is dead and another is lodged at the Genesee County Jail after what police have called a fatal hit-and-run crash. Police said Monday, Jan, 23, that Burton police pulled over a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road, near Bristol Road, around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The vehicle had fresh damage on it, which investigators concluded came from a recent fatal crash.
BURTON, MI
WNEM

Police: Genesee Twp. woman killed in crash

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – The Burton Police Department is investigating a deadly crash. On Monday, Jan. 23 about 5:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop of a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road near Bristol Road. The vehicle was freshly damaged, police said. After an investigation, police determined that the driver of the car was involved in a deadly crash.
BURTON, MI
abc12.com

New Michigan State Police K-9 trained to search for firearms

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Michigan State Police are bringing an furry trooper to the force that can help take firearms off the streets. K-9 Shotz, a 2.5-year-old black lab, has been searching crime scenes in the Flint area for guns and ammunition for about six months. Her handler, Trooper...
FLINT, MI

