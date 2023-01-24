Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
WWE Royal Rumble: Fans React Bray Wyatt's Wild New Look, Uncle Howdy Destroying LA Knight
Bray Wyatt was victorious in Saturday night's Pitch Black Match on Saturday night at the WWE Royal Rumble. But the conversation surrounding the match centered around what came afterward. Wyatt donned a brand new mask after pinning LA Knight, then proceeded to ignore every shot Knight took with a kendo stick as he tried to retreat up the ramp. Wyatt eventually attacked him on the stage, prompting Uncle Howdy to appear on a platform and hit Knight with a Senton through the stage. Sparks and flames erupted from the impact, and the characters from Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse were left watching from the platform while Wyatt reveled in the victory.
Bianca Belair Retains WWE Raw Women's Title, Alexa Bliss Dark Transformation Takes Shape at Royal Rumble
Up next was the battle for the WWE Raw Women's Championship, where Bianca Belair would be defending her Championship against Alexa Bliss. No one really knew what to expect from Bliss after the last several weeks, and while that did play into tonight's match, it didn't affect the result. Belair and Bliss would go back and forth at the start, but eventually, Belair gained control of the match and was able to pin Bliss and retain her Raw Women's Championship. Then things took a creepy turn afterward, with Uncle Howdy speaking to Bliss and teasing a bigger supernatural turn for her.
WWE's Head of International has Left the Company
There have been several changes within WWE's management as of late, and a new report from PWInsider indicates another change occurred last week. According to the report, WWE Senior Vice President, International Matthew Drew exited the company sometime last week. Drew, who was formerly part of DAZN, joined WWE in that position in June of 2021 and was responsible for growing WWE's brand and business outside of the U.S. The report doesn't give a reason for his departure or who will be filling that role moving forward.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Match Order, Updated Lineup, Sami Zayn's Men's Rumble Status
WWE's Royal Rumble 2023 event has officially arrived and a few major updates have taken place over the past few hours. The biggest news is that 28 of the 30 participants in the Men's Royal Rumble have been confirmed, and they do not include either Sami Zayn or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Zayn's Rumble status was specifically addressed during the kickoff show as The Bloodline was shown backstage with Reigns questioning why Zayn went against orders and still appeared on this week's SmackDown. Jey Uso offered up his explanation, prompting Reigns to order The Usos to stay backstage throughout the night.
WWE Royal Rumble: Asuka Returns With Classic Kana Look, New Entrance
WWE Superstar Asuka has made her return to WWE programming at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event with the return of her classic Kana vibes from New Japan Pro Wrestling and a new entrance in tow. Asuka has been missing from in ring action for the past few weeks as the Women's Division has largely been stacked in terms of the competition currently on television. But while she has been away, she's made a major return to the roster with a full blown makeover to emphasize that she's going to be a lot different than she was the last time around.
WWE Royal Rumble: Zelina Vega Debuts Street Fighter 6 Juri Gear
Zelina Vega really went all out for the WWE Royal Rumble this year with an in-ring look inspired by Street Fighter 6's Juri, but there's a bigger twist to go along with her debut of this new gear as well. Fans of the WWE Superstar are always looking forward to her entrance in the Women's Royal Rumble matches as she usually goes all out with fun in-ring gear inspired by her pop culture favorites. This time around she showed some love to the Street Fighter franchise, which in turn has shown her some love in return.
WWE: Triple H Speaks on Vince McMahon's Return
Vince McMahon is once again the chairman of the board. The long-time WWE executive ended his brief retirement earlier this month, storming back into the company he helped create alongside former WWE co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. Vince's return came with subtle but significant change, as he has restructured WWE's bylaws to make him no longer need stockholder approval for decisions. Within these shifts came casualties, as three members of board were removed, two more quit, and then-WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her corporate positions.
WWE Royal Rumble: Uncle Howdy Missed LA Knight on His Stage Dive (Video)
Bray Wyatt was victorious over LA Knight in the Pitch Black Match at Saturday night's Royal Rumble. But Wyatt's torment of Knight didn't stop there, as he debuted a brand new mask and chased Knight away from the ring to a portion of the stage near the entrance ramp. After no-selling a few kendo stick shots, Wyatt finally attacked Knight and left him prone on the stage. Uncle Howdy then appeared on a platform above the stage and dove onto Knight, prompting pyro and flames to shoot off around the ring.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Start Time, Date, Full Card, How to Watch
WWE Royal Rumble is set to kick off the company's road to WWE WrestleMania 39. The first premium live event of 2023 only has two title matches, but is headlined by its titular multi-person battle royal bouts. There are multiple narratives going into each of the Royal Rumble matches, with no clear victor ahead of the show. Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to the ring in the men's match, ending his time on the shelf. Rhodes remains the odds-on favorite, but the recent popularity of Sami Zayn has blurred the lines a bit. Mix in an always looming possible entry from The Rock, and the men's match remains as unpredictable as ever.
Seth Rollins Makes His View on CM Punk Returning to WWE Crystal Clear
It's been a minute since CM Punk was in an AEW wrestling ring, and even longer since he was last in a WWE ring. Now that his time in AEW seems to have run its course, some fans have wondered if Punk (real name Phil Brooks) could return to WWE. The thinking is that WWE is now run by Triple H and he has left the door open for things that are good for business, but you can count Seth Rollins as not a fan of that notion. Wrestling Inc asked Rollins about a possible Punk return, and he made his viewpoint crystal clear.
WWE Royal Rumble: Dominik Mysterio Steals and Wears Father Rey Mysterio's Mask
Dominik Mysterio entered the Men's Royal Rumble match in a huge way during the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event this year by stealing his father Rey Mysterio's mask and wearing it during his entrance! With both Mysterios feuding throughout last year and heading into the road to WrestleMania 39 later this Spring, there was a question of what would happen when the two of them happened to cross paths during the Men's Royal Rumble match. But as we saw, this ended up going down in a much different way than any fans could have expected it to.
Logan Paul Makes His WWE Royal Rumble Debut, Hits Incredible Springboard Collision With Ricochet
Logan Paul made his surprise return to the WWE at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night, entering at No. 29 in the Men's Rumble match. Despite 28 of the 30 spots being announced during the kickoff, Paul wound up replacing Madcap Moss. He was beaten down by a group of wrestlers almost immediately but managed to hit a Buckshot Lariat before getting hit by Braun Strowman's Running Powerslam and a Standing Shooting Star Press from Ricochet.
Massive WWE Royal Rumble Record Broken at Royal Rumble 2023
The Men's Royal Rumble match in WWE's pay-per-view of the same name has come to an end, and while things might not have worked out how Gunther had hoped, he was able to break a major record when it came to the battle royales of the past that happened in the organization's history. With most of his time in the finale spent fighting "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, the Intercontinental Champion is going home with a big accomplishment despite not being the victory in this year's Royal Rumble.
Cody Rhodes Wins the 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble
It's finally time for WWE's Royal Rumble, one of the biggest events of the year on the WWE calendar. It's fitting then to kick off the premium live event with the Men's Royal Rumble match, and after a thrilling Rumble match of surprise eliminations and unexpected moments, it was down to the No. 1 and No. 30 competitors. That was Gunther, who came in first, and Cody Rhodes, who came in at No. 30. Both men gave everything they had and at several points, it looked like either could win, but it would ultimately be Rhodes who came out on top, securing his shot at the Title at WrestleMania 39.
