Live Nation Gets Bipartisan Grilling As Lawmakers Vow Action Following Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle — Update

UPDATE: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) told reporters that she that she believes that the three-hour Senate hearing focusing on Ticketmaster ’s business practices helped educate some members “so we can move forward on some consumer legislation when it comes to ticket prices.”

The criticism of Ticketmaster and parent Live Nation Entertainment came from both sides of the aisle, as lawmakers blasted the company not just for the Taylor Swift ticket debacle but for its market power in three sectors of live entertainment: ticketing, promotion and venues.

“You wouldn’t know sometimes who was speaking, a Democrat or Republican. They want to help consumers. There are concert fans that are in red states and blue states.” She said that by making the hearing public, “I think you are going to see some changes immediately — small changes, but some changes, it sounds like.” She also pointed to reports that the Justice Department is investigating the company. “I don’t know that, but supposedly they are, and we have given them ample evidence to go forward.”

During the hearing, Joe Berchtold, president and CFO of Live Nation Entertainment , apologized for the ticket snafu, in which fans were locked out of presales and a public sale was canceled, but he blamed it on a bot attack. And he insisted that competition was robust in the industry, greater than even when Live Nation merged with Ticketmaster in 2010.

But lawmakers focused many of their questions on Live Nation’s ability to dictate market terms. One of the witnesses was singer songwriter Clyde Lawrence, who said that “we basically have no leverage in negotiations. If they want to take 10 percent of revenue and call it a facility fee, they can.”

He was referring to a common annoyance among ticket buyers: The fees that are added on to the purchase of a ticket.

Berchthold said that the artist sets the price of the ticket and, in most cases, the venue controls the fee. Of the latter, he said, Live Nation owns about 200 of 4,000 live venues in the U.S. But he also described a marketplace impacted by what he called “industrial scale ticket scalping,” with second hand sales commencing online even before the official sale commenced.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), though, blasted the company for not having safeguards in place to prevent bots. “How many times have you called the [Federal Trade Commission] and said, ‘We need your help?'” she said to Berchtold. He said that they did contact them once in late 2019, but Blackburn continued to press him.

“The issue is you have got to beef up your systems,” she said.

Berchtold also called for legislation mandating “all-in pricing” of tickets, in which fans can know the full cost of their tickets from the start of their purchase, with the various fees broken out and displayed.

Nevertheless, he said, “We actually believe the ticketing business has never been more competitive.”

Another witness, Jack Groetzinger, CEO of SeatGeek, a Ticketmaster rival, compared the present day situation to that of the Hollywood studios in the 1930s and 40s, when they controlled movie talent, distribution and exhibition until the federal government stepped in. “They broke it up. That is a solution you need to look at,” he said.

Ticketmaster already operates under a consent decree with the DOJ. It put in place as condition of its 2010 merger with Live Nation, and was later extended by five years through 2025 .

PREVIOUSLY: The breakdown of Ticketmaster’s sale of Taylor Swift tickets last year triggered a high-profile Senate hearing on Tuesday, as a top executive from parent Live Nation Entertainment found himself apologizing for the debacle yet defending competition in the industry.

Joe Berchtold, president and CFO of Live Nation Entertainment, told the Senate Judiciary Committee , “We apologize to the fans. We apologize to Taylor Swift. we need to do better and we will do better.”

He blamed the breakdown on a bot attack, while pledging to work with senators to address issues in the industry.

But lawmakers are questioning Live Nation Entertainment’s adherence to a consent decree that governs its 2010 merger with Ticketmaster, a combination that united promotion, venue and ticketing, and raised concerns that the company would use its market power to stifle competition from rivals.

At the packed hearing held in one of Congress’ largest hearing rooms in the Hart office building, several senators referred to reports that the Justice Department has launched a new investigation into Live Nation-Ticketmaster’s business practices.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who chairs the Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, said that “Live nation is so powerful that its doesn’t even need to exert pressure” on venues to use Ticketmaster services, arguing that businesses “fall in line” out of fear of retaliation from Live Nation.

She said that the result is rising costs of tickets, and that the “live event experience has become increasingly out of reach for so many fans.”

Swift fans were locked out of presales and a public sale was canceled in November. Klobuchar argued that the ticket debacle was linked to lack of competition in the industry.

“As millions of fans found out last fall, there are few consequences for failing to deliver service,” she said.

In his remarks, Berchtold said that Ticketmaster has “lost, not gained, market share” since the merger, citing the competition from the secondary ticketing market. But he did acknowledge that there were problems in the market, including “industrial scale ticket scalping,” that needed to be addressed. He also contended that ticket prices were set not by Ticketmaster, but by the artist, but critics have challenged pointed to the service fees that are tacked on to sales. Berchtold said that the fees were set by venues. Live Nation owns about 200 of 4,000 live venues in the U.S, he said.

But Klobuchar later challenged the notion that there was robust competition in the business. She pointed to one stat that 87% of Billboard’s list of top artist tours were serviced by Ticketmaster.

“I just want to dispel the notion that this is not a monopoly, and we can go from there on solutions,” she said. She contended that Live Nation had a monopoly on “three corners of the triangle, the combination of ticketing, promotion and arenas, or longterm contracts with arenas.”

Before the hearing, a group of Taylor Swift fans held a demonstration on the Capitol grounds.

Penny Harrison of Protek Consulting said that she received a notification that she would be part of the November pre-sale for a Taylor Swift date in Philadelphia. But she said that when she signed on, she was “booted out several times and then I sat in a queue for hours. I canceled two doctors appointments, but I knew I was going to get my tickets. I never got my tickets. If I got tickets into the cart, they were instantly swooped up by bots, other people. How could they take them out of my cart? None of it made sense to me.”

She added, “Who else has the ability to sell tickets? If you want tickets to a concert, where do you go? Ticketmaster is the only first-hand ticket sales in town for any big artist.”