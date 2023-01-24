ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Jennifer Coolidge Is Hasty Pudding’s 2023 Woman of the Year

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guguW_0kPXwO6B00

The White Lotus star and recent Golden Globe Award winner Jennifer Coolidge continues her winning streak: Harvard-based Hasty Pudding Theatricals has named her the recipient of its 2023 Woman of the Year Award.

The Pudding cited “her iconic performances in The White Lotus, The Watcher, Legally Blonde, and American Pie among countless others,” and called her “a truly unique and impactful presence in the world of entertainment.”

“We are so excited to welcome Jennifer Coolidge back to her hometown and to Harvard, the iconic setting of Legally Blonde, ” said Man & Woman of the Year Coordinator Maya Dubin about the Boston-born actor. “Her glittering personality and comedic presence are so Pudding. We know she’ll fit right into the Pudding’s musical spectacular, though she’ll still have to earn her Pudding Pot on stage.”

The Woman of the Year Award is the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ oldest honor, bestowed annually on performers who have made “lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.” Established in 1951, the Woman of the Year Award past recipients include Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington and, most recently, Jennifer Garner.

The Woman of the Year event will begin at 1:45 pm/ET on February 4, when Coolidge will lead a parade through the streets of Harvard Square. Following the parade, the Hasty Pudding Theatricals will host a celebratory roast for Coolidge at 7:00 pm/ET, after which she will be presented with her Pudding Pot at Farkas Hall, the Hasty Pudding’s historic home in Harvard Square.

Coolidge will next be seen starring in Amazon Prime Video’s romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding
opposite Jennifer Lopez.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Amazon Wins Max Barbakow’s Body Swap Comedy Pitch Vehicle For Julia Roberts & Jennifer Aniston; They’ll Produce With Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has won a heated auction among four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston comedy vehicle. The untitled body swap comedy was pitched last week by Max Barbakow, who will write and direct the film. LuckyChap Entertainment, the production label of Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, will produce alongside Roberts and her Red Om Films banner, Aniston’s Echo Films, and Barbakow. He is best known for directing Palm Springs, the Andy Samberg-Cristin Milioti 2020 comedy won by Neon and Hulu at Sundance for a then-festival record sum. The comedy is based on...
Deadline

Angela Bassett Set For Costume Designers Guild’s Spotlight Award

As Angela Bassett enjoys a serious awards-season run for her supporting role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she’s about to dress up her trophy case even more. The current Oscar nominee and recent Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winner will receive the Spotlight Award at the Costume Designers Guild’s gala next month. Related Story Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominees: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Bridgerton’ & More Related Story Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Tom Cruise, Viola Davis, Taylor Swift, David Bowie & Women Directors Spurned Related Story Angela Bassett Earns First MCU Oscar Nom In Acting Category For 'Black Panther: Wakanda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu Joins Melissa McCarthy In Peacock’s Richard Curtis-Penned Christmas Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) is set to star opposite Melissa McCarthy in the untitled New York Christmas movie from Universal and Working Title that we were first to report on. The film heading to Peacock is written by Love Actually‘s Richard Curtis, with Love Life creator Sam Boyd on board to direct. It’s billed as a fairy-tale comedy about a workaholic man who enlists the help of a magical genie to help win his family back before Christmas.  Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce for Working Title, with Riva Marker for Linden Productions. Universal’s Senior EVP of Production...
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Deadline

Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni To Star In ‘It Ends With Us’; Baldoni Also Directing Sony And Wayfarer Studios‘ Adaptation Of Colleen Hoover Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are attached to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends With Us, which is in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures. Baldoni is also set to direct, with Christy Hall adapting the script. Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath, who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Lively and Hoover are executive producing along with Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni on behalf of Wayfarer, which is also co-financing. Hall is also producing.  The story follows a girl named Lily who has just moved and is...
Deadline

‘SNL’: Michael B. Jordan & Bowen Yang Get Into Voice-Over Booth For ‘Street Fighter 6’

Tonight on Saturday Night Live, host Michael B. Jordan and Bowen Yang got into the voice-over booth for Street Fighter 6 — the latest in the combat video game franchise from Capcom.  The sketch titled “Video Game Session” opens with the director, played by Andrew Dismukes, kicking off the day’s session with voice actors Trace (Jordan) and Danny (Yang). “Excited to be here, thanks,” says Trace — with Danny adding, “Thrilled to be on board. Woo!” “Thanks for coming in last minute, Danny,” says the director. “Our last actor Frank quit due to creative differences — and because I slept with his wife.” “Actors,”...
Deadline

CNBC Drops ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’ From Primetime Lineup As Leno Recuperates From Motorcycle Accident

CNBC is dropping Jay Leno’s Garage, the classic car series that capitalized on the comedian’s prized collection, after seven seasons. The network chose not to renew the series after seven seasons, a source confirmed. KC Sullivan, named president last year, has chosen to focus on business oriented reality shows in the primetime lineup, including Shark Tank and Undercover Boss. But Jay Leno’s Garage, which started as a special in 2014 and became a series the next year, drew attention given Leno’s status as a former host of The Tonight Show and his ability to draw marquee guest stars, including President...
Deadline

One Firestarter Defends Another: Drew Barrymore Slams Razzies For Nomination Of 12-Year-Old Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Drew Barrymore, the original Firestarter from the 1984 film of that name is burning mad over the Razzie nomination (now withdrawn) of the new Firestarter, 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong. Speaking out on both her own program, The Drew Barrymore Show, as well as CBS Mornings, Barrymore said her “blood boiled” after learning that the young actress was nominated for a worst actress Razzie Award. On CBS Mornings she called the Razzie nomination of a child “bullying.” On her own show – watch both clips below – Barrymore said, “Listen, I get poking fun at ourselves. I mean come on, fair game,...
Deadline

Travon Free & Martin Roe Sign With CAA, Set Jerry Bruckheimer-Produced Adaptation Of S.A. Cosby Bestseller ‘Razorblade Tears’ For Paramount As Next Project

EXCLUSIVE: Fast-rising filmmakers Travon Free and Martin Roe have signed with CAA for representation, at the same time announcing the Paramount Pictures film Razorblade Tears, based on the New York Times bestselling novel by S.A. Cosby, as their next project. The pic marking their narrative feature directorial debut will be produced by Top Gun: Maverick‘s Jerry Bruckheimer. The story follows Ike and Buddy Lee, two ex-cons with little else in common other than a criminal past and a love for their dead sons, who band together in their desperate desire for revenge. In their quest to do better for their sons...
Deadline

Damar Hamlin Shares Message “From The Heart” In First On-Camera Statement Since Health Emergency

Damar Hamlin is breaking his silence following the health emergency he suffered on the field during NFL’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Now that my brothers have closed a strong-winning season, as I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it’s finally a good time to share a few things,” Hamlin started in the video message. He continued, “I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time as it was a lot to process within my own self mentally, physically… even spiritually — it’s just been a lot to process....
CINCINNATI, OH
Deadline

‘SNL’ Cold Open Urges DOJ To Probe Tyre Nichols’ Killing By Memphis Cops; “Damn Right,” Kenan Thompson Says Of Need For Justice

“I may look like I was born in a library, but there’s something you should know: Merrick Garland don’t play,” Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day declared as the almost SCOTUS Justice. But it wasn’t all fun and political games on SNL tonight — as you can see in the video above. Related Story ‘SNL’: Weekend Update Takes Jabs At Donald Trump, Walt Disney World & Kanye West Related Story Michael B. Jordan Lets "The Inner Animal Go Crazy" In 'SNL' Hosting Debut With Cast All Over Him Related Story Tyre Nichols' Death At Hands Of Memphis Police Protested By March In Downtown Los Angeles And Other...
MEMPHIS, TN
Deadline

Ava DuVernay’s ‘Caste’ Adds Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman & More

Ava DuVernay’s feature adaptation of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents has just added Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Connie Nielsen to the movie, which is shooting in Georgia. The group joins King Richard Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis, who has the lead role. DuVernay is writing and directing, and producing alongside veteran collaborator Paul Garnes.   A bestseller and shortlisted for several awards, Wilkerson’s Caste examines racism in America through the prism of social, economic and cultural delineation and “pillars” of exclusion. Nash-Betts, fresh off a Critics Choice Award win for her role...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

‘Party Down’: Starz Drops Trailer For Series Revival

Starz is ready to get this party started: It released the official trailer for Party Down, the revival of the cult comedy series from 2009-10. Starz will debut the laugher at midnight on Friday, February 24 on its app and streaming platforms. Its linear debut is set for later that night at 9 PM ET/PT on Starz. The third season will consist of six all-new episodes and take place 10 years later, when most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and...
Deadline

DirecTV To Add Conservative Outlet The First After Dropping Newsmax

DirecTV said that it was adding the conservative channel The First to its lineup, after it dropped Newsmax from its lineup in a dispute that stirred the ire of Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The First, which features personalities including Bill O’Reilly and Dana Loesch, will be available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse at no extra fees for subscribers. Up to now, it has been available only through streaming distribution, including on FAST networks. Related Story Conservative TV Outlet Newsmax Goes Dark On DirecTV; Republican Lawmakers Call The Outage “An Assault On Free Speech” Related Story DirecTV Sets Layoffs Of Hundreds Of Workers, Citing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Moves Up To No. 4 Biggest Movie Ever Global, Leaving ‘Force Awakens’ In Its Wake

Earlier this week, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water became the No. 5 highest-grossing movie ever worldwide, and, as expected, has now surfed to the No. 4 position on the all-time chart. In so doing, it leaves Star Wars: The Force Awakens in its wake with nearly $2.075B globally.  Through Friday, the worldwide gross on the 20th Century Studios/Disney/Lightstorm epic Avatar sequel is $2,074.8M, overtaking Force Awakens’ $2.071B. This means that Cameron has three of the top four movies ever globally alongside the original Avatar at No. 1 and Titanic at No. 3. Avatar: The Way of Water will top...
Deadline

Dean Daughtry Dies: Cofounder of Atlanta Rhythm Section, Cowriter Of Hit ‘So Into You’ Was 76

Dean Daughtry, the keyboardist and co-writer behind Atlanta Rhythm Section’s two biggest hits, died Thursday of natural causes in Huntsville, AL. He was 76. Atlanta Rhythm Section was omnipresent on the radio in the 1970s, thanks to its Top 10 soft-rock hits “So Into You” and “Imaginary Lover.” Daughtry co-wrote both. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sundance Review: Cynthia Erivo & Alia Shawkat In Anthony Chen's 'Drift' Related Story Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni To Star In 'It Ends With Us'; Baldoni Also Directing Sony And Wayfarer Studios' Adaptation Of Colleen Hoover Novel “While ARS is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Deadline

‘Avatar 2’ Rises To No. 5 On All-Time Global Chart; Will It Overtake ‘Titanic’ Next?

With Wednesday’s worldwide box office grosses included, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed $2.054B globally, and jumped up a notch on the all-time worldwide chart.  Globally through yesterday, the epic sci-fi adventure passed Avengers: Infinity War ($2,052M) with $2,054.7M to become the No. 5 highest-grossing movie ever worldwide. As we wrote on Sunday, this advance was expected this week, while the next film in the sights for Avatar: The Way of Water to beat is Star Wars: The Force Awakens. That will happen across the coming days and give James Cameron three of the top four highest-grossing titles globally.  After...
Deadline

NBC To Celebrate Carol Burnett’s 90th Birthday With Two-Hour Special

NBC will pay tribute to Carol Burnett on her 90th birthday with Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love. The two-hour special will air on her birthday, Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will also stream the next day on Peacock. Filmed at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, the special will feature an A-list lineup of musical performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth and more. Musical tributes will pay homage to Burnett’s renowned career performances, including: “Old Friends,” dedicated to her 60-year friendship with Julie Andrews; “Only an Octave Apart,” which...
Deadline

Steven Spielberg On Ending ‘Schindler’s List’ With Cemetery Scene: “That Ending Was A Way To Verify That Everything In The Movie Was True”

Steven Spielberg has said the final scene in Schindler’s List, where holocaust survivors visit the grave of Oskar Schindler, was a late addition to the pic and was his way of making sure audiences knew the film’s story was based on real-life facts. “Holocaust denial was on the rise again — that was the entire reason I made the movie in 1993,” he told The Sunday Times during a recent interview. “That ending was a way to verify that everything in the movie was true.” Spielberg continued to say that before Schindler’s List, he had never made a film that “so directly...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

‘Cleo’ Ancient Egypt Dramedy About Cleopatra In Works At Peacock From Jessica Runck, Jennie Snyder Urman, Kapital & TrillTV

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is headed to Ancient Egypt with Cleo, a one-hour dramedy in development from writer Jessica Runck (Man With A Plan), Jane the Virgin developer/showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, TrillTV and CBS Studios, where Urman is under an overall deal. Written by Runck, with Urman serving as as showrunner, Cleo revolves around Cleopatra, an overqualified young woman who is forced to hide her intelligence behind make-up, clothes and men to earn the respect she needs to hang on to her job: being queen of Egypt. A dramatic comedy set in ancient Egypt that proves not much has...
Deadline

Deadline

158K+
Followers
43K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy