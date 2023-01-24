ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pure Preciousness: Dana Tran Posts Adorable Lunar New Year Photos With Her & Diddy’s Baby Love

By Rebecah Jacobs
 3 days ago

Fans are getting an even closer look at Diddy’s new baby, Love, thanks to a new photoshoot posted by the little one’s mom, Dana Tran .

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

It’s been a little over a month since Diddy shocked the world by revealing that he welcomed a sixth child in 2022. Without any further explanation about who the child was with or what that means for his other relationships–like with Yung Miami–the 53-year-old took to social media in December to reveal he welcomed a baby girl named Love Sean Combs .

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote at the time. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Since then, Diddy has shared a few photos of the little one, plus, the mother was revealed to be 28-year-old cybersecurity specialist Dana Tran. Though she’s mostly managed to stay away from the spotlight since giving birth, Tran returned to Instagram on Monday to post an absolutely adorable photoshoot with her child in honor of Lunar New Year.

In the photos, Dana and baby Love are matching, both wearing traditional red silk Chinese dresses. The newborn also wears a red bow on top of her head, completing the sweet look with a pair of white tights underneath.

In the photos, Tran holds up her baby girl in her arms, flashing a huge smile at Love in the first photo and puckering her lips for a kiss in the next.

“Happy Lunar New Year! 🧧❤️🐇,” she wrote in one caption. In the second, she said, “Our First Tết together 🥺 I love being your Mommy, My LOVE.”

Soooo sweet!

As for Diddy’s confusing relationship with Yung Miami upon having another child, things still seem to be going well for them, with the City Girls rapper recently opening up about meeting his family.

“It just felt like family,” Yung Miami said during a recent red carpet interview with The Shade Room . “Mama Combs, I love her, she treat me like I’m her own. The twins, I love the twins, they City Girls, they so cool. I love the Combs family.”

Hey, if they like it, we love it.

