Lungworms in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Lungworms in dogs refers to a range of worm parasites that can infect a dog. Generally, the condition affects young dogs more than older dogs.

Additionally, the condition seems to affects the Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breeds more than other dogs .

Usually, the condition is picked up when a dog eats an infected snail or slug.

Thankfully, the condition cannot be passed from dogs to humans.

If you see the signs of the condition in your dog, then get to a veterinarian for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Here’s what you should know about the symptoms, causes, and treatments for the condition.

Symptoms of Lungworms in Dogs

The condition produces a small range of symptoms. For example, some of the most common symptoms include:

Coughing

Appetite loss

Avoiding exercise

Breathing problems

Vomiting

Losing weight

However, some dogs can be asymptomatic. This means that the condition does not show any symptoms.

Causes of Lungworms in Dogs

The cause of the condition is usually a dog eating larvae. Additionally, a mom dog can pass the condition on to her pups during feeding and grooming.

Generally, the common carriers of the condition are snails and slugs . However, a dog can be infected by eating other animals that have eaten slugs and snails. For example, infected frogs, birds, and mice can cause the condition.

Additionally, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breeds are more likely to develop the condition than other dogs.

Treatments for Lungworms in Dogs

Firstly, your vet will ask about your dog’s symptoms. Secondly, your vet will ask about any recent circumstances where your dog could have become infected.

Ultimately, a poop sample can be used to diagnose the condition. Additionally, chest X-rays can also help.

Generally, treatment uses deworming medication. Also, anti-inflammatory medicine is often used as well.

As always, if your vet prescribes your dog any medicine, make sure to stick to the correct dose and frequency instructions. Also, complete the full course of medicine. This is especially important with this condition, as symptoms can seem to get worse before they get better.

