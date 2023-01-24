Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
JPD still searching for suspect in deadly Moxham shooting; more photos, video released
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown Police say they are still searching for the suspect responsible for Monday's fatal shooting in the Moxham-section of the city. Johnstown Police Chief Richard Pritchard says that the department received an anonymous tip that "some sort of evidence" related to the shooting was "thrown into a waterway" near the Route 56 bypass.
WJAC TV
'Watch your back:' Altoona man threatened to extort, kill local bar owner, police say
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Altoona Police say a Blair County man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill and extort a local bar owner. According to the affidavit, 52-year-old Ryan Hollingsworth reportedly visited McGarvey's Bar, located in the Juniata section of the city, and asked to speak with the owner.
WJAC TV
Police: DuBois officer injured trying to rescue woman who committed 'suicide by chemical'
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County confirmed that a DuBois City Police Officer was hospitalized Thursday while attempting to rescue a woman who was attempting suicide inside a residence. Police say first responders were called to the home, located along the 200 block of South Ave....
fox8tv.com
Park Avenue Shooting Victim Identified
Authorities have identified the man gunned down Monday afternoon in the Moxham section of Johnstown. In a press conference Wednesday morning at the Cambria County Coroner’s office, officials identified the victim as 41-year-old Marvin Price, of Johnstown. Authorities say Price was shot and killed in a vehicle on the...
Report: Cambria County man crashes stolen vehicle in police chase, steals second one
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — What started as a retail theft in Cambria Township led to a police chase involving two stolen vehicles on Thursday. Edwin Maykovich, 20, of Ebensburg, was arrested Jan. 26 after he led police on a chase in a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to charges filed. He was initially […]
Tyrone man accused of ‘stalking’ woman, caught hiding in her shower
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing criminal charges after a woman claimed she found him hiding in her shower. Rodney Friday, 59, was accused by the woman of entering her apartment along West 16th Street in Tyrone after she said the main door was wide open. Tyrone police were first sent […]
WJAC TV
Troopers: Indiana man fled scene of fatal Route 119 crash; was found intoxicated at hotel
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Indiana County say a local man is behind bars for reportedly causing a fatal crash along Route 119 late Thursday night. Troopers say first responders were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash scene, located in Center Township, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According...
Victim identified in deadly Johnstown shooting, police searching for suspect
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who was shot and killed in Johnstown Monday was identified by Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees as he provided details on an autopsy during a morning press conference. Lees was joined Wednesday, Jan. 25 by Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer and Johnstown Police Chief Richard Pritchard. The coroner […]
Police: Altoona bar owner threatened for percentage of business
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona bar owner called 9-1-1 after he was allegedly threatened by an old friend in an attempt to get 30% of his business, police reported. Ryan Hollingsworth, 52, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on […]
Northern Cambria men accused of stealing $800 in quarters
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are behind bars on accusations that they broke into a laundromat and stole approximately 3,200 quarters. On Friday, Jan. 20, police were called to a flower shop on Bigler Avenue in Northern Cambria for a report of a completed burglary, according to charges filed. The owner of the […]
2 men face charges after woman was raped in Cambria County, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two out-of-state men are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the rape of a woman at a Loretto Borough home. The investigation began in July 2022 after the Loretto Borough Police Department was made aware of a sexual assault that took place in February at a house party, according […]
Police search for answers after Cambria County woman’s mailbox was blown up
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are gathering information after a woman reported her mailbox had been destroyed by an explosive. An unknown explosive was used to blow up a Carrolltown woman’s mailbox sometime between Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 23 at 2:30 p.m., according to troopers. After canvassing the neighborhood, no […]
WJAC TV
911: Coroner called to scene of two vehicle crash in Jackson Township
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — 911 dispatchers in Cambria County say the coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Jackson Township Friday afternoon. Officials say the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Swigle Mountain Road and Hollow Lane. No further details...
Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Clearfield Man Allegedly Caught Trying to Meet Teenage Boy Headed for County Court
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man caught by a local sexual predator watch group allegedly trying to meet a teenage boy was scheduled for court on Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Mathew Allen Uncles, 42, is charged with felony criminal attempt-corruption of minors;...
Latrobe couple to serve probation for helping juvenile group home runaway
A Latrobe couple has been ordered to serve probation for assisting a 17-year-old runaway from a juvenile group home in 2021. Eric L. Mallin, 52, and his wife, Michele, were charged with corruption of a minor based on accusations they gave the teen a place to stay before they drove her to a bus station to flee the area. She ultimately changed her mind and returned the next day to Adelphoi Village in Derry.
WJAC TV
Court docs: Charges dropped against Cambria Co. detective accused of domestic violence
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — According to online court documents, criminal charges have reportedly been dropped against suspended Cambria County Chief Detective Kristy Freoni. In December, charges of simple assault and harassment were filed against Freoni after she was accused of hitting a man during a domestic dispute at a residence in Richland Township.
Man identified who was shot in the head and found in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood
Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a Dravosburg man dead in the city’s Elliott neighborhood. Police said they responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to reports that a man had been found in a wooded area near Herrod and Bond streets in Elliott. The Allegheny County Medical...
WJAC TV
PSP: Orbisonia woman killed after being struck by a vehicle along Route 522
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Huntingdon County say an Orbisonia woman was killed early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle along Route 522. Investigators say 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was reportedly attempting to cross Croghan Pike (Route 522) when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.
explore venango
Area Man Behind Bars for Stealing Diamond Ring Valued at $10K
KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a diamond ring valued at $10,000.00 from a residence in Knox Borough and then selling it on Facebook Marketplace. Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Gary Neal Brosius,...
