Johnstown, PA

WJAC TV

JPD still searching for suspect in deadly Moxham shooting; more photos, video released

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown Police say they are still searching for the suspect responsible for Monday's fatal shooting in the Moxham-section of the city. Johnstown Police Chief Richard Pritchard says that the department received an anonymous tip that "some sort of evidence" related to the shooting was "thrown into a waterway" near the Route 56 bypass.
fox8tv.com

Park Avenue Shooting Victim Identified

Authorities have identified the man gunned down Monday afternoon in the Moxham section of Johnstown. In a press conference Wednesday morning at the Cambria County Coroner’s office, officials identified the victim as 41-year-old Marvin Price, of Johnstown. Authorities say Price was shot and killed in a vehicle on the...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Victim identified in deadly Johnstown shooting, police searching for suspect

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who was shot and killed in Johnstown Monday was identified by Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees as he provided details on an autopsy during a morning press conference. Lees was joined Wednesday, Jan. 25 by Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer and Johnstown Police Chief Richard Pritchard. The coroner […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona bar owner threatened for percentage of business

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona bar owner called 9-1-1 after he was allegedly threatened by an old friend in an attempt to get 30% of his business, police reported. Ryan Hollingsworth, 52, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Northern Cambria men accused of stealing $800 in quarters

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are behind bars on accusations that they broke into a laundromat and stole approximately 3,200 quarters. On Friday, Jan. 20, police were called to a flower shop on Bigler Avenue in Northern Cambria for a report of a completed burglary, according to charges filed. The owner of the […]
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI

An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Latrobe couple to serve probation for helping juvenile group home runaway

A Latrobe couple has been ordered to serve probation for assisting a 17-year-old runaway from a juvenile group home in 2021. Eric L. Mallin, 52, and his wife, Michele, were charged with corruption of a minor based on accusations they gave the teen a place to stay before they drove her to a bus station to flee the area. She ultimately changed her mind and returned the next day to Adelphoi Village in Derry.
LATROBE, PA
explore venango

Area Man Behind Bars for Stealing Diamond Ring Valued at $10K

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a diamond ring valued at $10,000.00 from a residence in Knox Borough and then selling it on Facebook Marketplace. Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Gary Neal Brosius,...
MAYPORT, PA

