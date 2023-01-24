The man who is accused of driving a Tesla car and plunging it 250 feet (76 metres) off a cliff in northern California with his family inside has been jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, officials said on Friday.Dharmesh A Patel, was released from the hospital and taken into custody without bail.Officials said his bail could be arraigned on Monday afternoon if the San Mateo district attorney’s office decides to file criminal charges.It is not immediately clear when Mr Patel was released from the hospital.The 41-year-old father was arrested after California Highway Patrol investigators “developed probable cause...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 50 MINUTES AGO