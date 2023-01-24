Read full article on original website
Chele Benton
4d ago
This puzzle is missing alot of peices. 1) was she drunk 2) why did they usher her in a building instead of doing what should normally happen. Given her a drunk test. 3) why was driving a state car instead of her's that late at night.
Reply
10
fjblgb
4d ago
It all made sense once I read that she is a democrat. Guarantee she was intoxicated! If this was a Republican state worker they would be CRUCIFIED!!
Reply
13
Meri Brown
4d ago
Who Knows? That's why she Ran. to deny accurate testing.When "Ole Roy" runs for President and can't carry NC, (because we are Sick of Him).How he handles this Quickly may lose or gain him points.
Reply(5)
8
Comments / 23