SBA loans available for businesses, nonprofits affected by storms

Small businesses in Christian, Trigg and Todd counties affected by severe storms on Dec. 31, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022, have until the Feb. 21 deadline to apply for working capital disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Debris is scattered across the intersection of Ninth and Campbell streets after a tornado struck downtown Hopkinsville on Jan. 1, 2022. (Hoptown Chronicle photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

“These federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) are for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the business did not suffer any physical damage,” SBA spokeswoman Julie Garrett said in an email.

Loans up to $2 million are available. The interest rate is 2.83% for small businesses and 1.875% for nonprofits. Applications are accepted online under SBA declaration No. 17454.

For more information contact the Field Operations Center East Communications Department at (404) 331-0333.