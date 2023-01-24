ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal

A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.

Students and parents in New Brunswick, N.J., want to know how an adult woman got into the local high school and went to classes for almost a week. A press release from the New Brunswick Police Department says that 29-year-old Hyejeong Shin was arrested on Tuesday and charged with giving a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age.
