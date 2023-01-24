Read full article on original website
Crab salad
Needing a break from all those holiday desserts? Today, I am making a delightful crab salad with a mixture of different salad greens. If you prefer to use only lettuce, over the salad mix that I am preparing, that's yummy too!
Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
FOX Recipe Box: Hearty beef vegetable soup
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This is the perfect time of year to have a pot of hot soup on the stove. Country chef Lee Ann Miller shared her recipe for hearty beef vegetable soup. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.
Creamy Southwestern Pasta Salad Recipe
This high protein pasta salad recipe is packed with blacked chicken, black beans, colorful veggies, and a creamy southwestern dressing made of Greek yogurt and spices. Pasta salads are a go-to meal prep for me for busy weeks. I love this lemon chicken pasta salad as well as this California cobb pasta salad. They are great for enjoying a quick lunch or dinner because it’s packed with protein and veggies as well as a ton of flavor.
Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe
When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
Macaroni Bechamel Pasta
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Macaroni or Spaghetti Bechamel.
Lemon, Broccoli Pasta
Twenty minutes recipe of Broccoli with Lemon Rigatoni. One more dish of pasta for your repertoire. I love this recipe. This creamy lemon broccoli pasta recipe is deliciously creamy. The best part of this recipe is that it is ready to be served at your table in less than 20 minutes. That, to me, is a bonus.
Asian Style Ground Beef Lettuce Wraps Part 1
Steamed white rice or sauteed cauliflower rice, optional, for serving. Make the sauce. Combine the maple syrup, coconut aminos, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and red pepper flakes (if using) in a measuring cup. Whisk until combined. Add the arrowroot powder and whisk until well combined. Heat olive oil in a...
Tortellini Vegetable Soup
This soup is one of my daughters favorites. I'm not sure what she likes most about it, the pillowy soft tortellini, the rich Italian parmesan infused broth or the oodles of yummy veggies. Regardless this is a delicious and easy one pot meal that comes together in about 35 minutes. I use cheese tortellini and veggie broth in this soup because my daughter is a vegetarian, but you could absolutely substitute the cheese for sausage or chicken tortellini and utilize chicken broth.
Italian Lemon Blueberry Cupcakes
These Italian lemon blueberry cupcakes are so cute, beautiful, zesty, and very delicious! They have a unique taste and the frosting makes them so rich and creamy! Ideal for birthdays and other spring-summer parties and special occasions! You will need just 25 minutes to prepare them and around 20 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Blueberry Lemon Curd Tart [Vegan]
Dash of ground turmeric (optional for color) 3 tablespoons (30 g) cornstarch + 30 ml (2 tablespoons) cold water, combined. Soak the Medjool dates in hot water for at least 1 hour or in warm water overnight. The Medjool dates are ready to be used when they become soft and slightly mushy.
Best Chicken Parm Recipe
Chicken Parm are two of the most beautiful words ever spoken. Tender, moist chicken breast with a deliciously crispy coating, topped with a rich homemade tomato sauce and ooey-gooey melted mozzarella cheese, oven-baked to perfection. Can you say OMG delicious?
Chocolate depression cake recipe: (No eggs, no butter, no milk)
The idea for this vegan cake can be traced back to the Great Depression when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by. I first tried this recipe during the early days of lockdown, back in 2020, on a day that I was stuck at home wanting to bake something, but entirely out of eggs.
Healthy Recipe: Chocolate Almond Loaf
This easy cake is delicious as a simple dessert with raspberries, or as a sweet treat with a cup of good coffee. The trick with this simple recipe is to use only good quality unsweetened cocoa powder — not sweetened drinking chocolate — and to make sure the butter is soft before you make the cake. It couldn’t be easier to make!
Pimiento (pimento) cheese sandwich spread
Today, I thought I would bring back a vintage southern pimiento cheese recipe that my mom and grandma used to make when I was growing up. Pimiento cheese can be served on crackers, sandwiches, and on celery sticks, etc.. It's still one of my favorite go-to-sandwich spreads.
Opinion: This simple ingredient has been substituted for eggs for generations
"Eggs are as fundamental to cake-baking as flour and sugar," says food writer Susan Puckett. But what to do in this time of egg scarcity? Puckett introduces readers to an egg-free confection, drawing on an heirloom family recipe that uses an unlikely ingredient.
Harvest Bowl Salad with Avocado Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe
Ingredients: (8 one-cup servings) 2 tablespoons shallot (minced) 2 sweet potatoes (roasted, diced) 2 tablespoons roasted pecans (unsalted) 2 tablespoons roasted pumpkin seeds (unsalted) 2 tablespoons dried cranberries. Instructions:. Place all salad dressing components into a food processor or blender (or mix well to a smooth consistency. Place all salad...
Hard Salami Corkscrew Pasta
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Food With Soul: Hard Salami Corkscrew Pasta! Tricolor pasta always makes me feel like a special occasion. The burst of natural colors in spinach and tomato keep the dish from becoming humdrum, in my opinion. By adding veggies, cheese, or pickles, the salad becomes a meal-in-a-bowl. Mix things up by substituting artichokes, hard-boiled eggs, or cucumbers. It’s really up to your personal preference and cravings of the moment. Any leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for up to five days. As if. (smile)
TikTok's newest cooking hack involves freezing your bacon - and it's honestly brilliant
Regardless of how you cook your bacon, this storage trick is a game-changer
