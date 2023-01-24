Read full article on original website
Corporate jets, bribes and dark money: Householder trial spotlights weaknesses in Ohio ethics laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In federal court this week, prosecutors painted a picture of largesse that surrounded the bribery scheme through which Larry Householder became one of the state’s most powerful politicians. The details involved Householder’s 2017 flight on FirstEnergy Corp’s corporate jet to Washington, D.C., as well as...
Ohio has its first potential gubernatorial candidate for 2026
The November election was just a few weeks ago, with Republicans sweeping the statewide offices, starting with governor. But already, there’s a potential Republican candidate for the next race for governor in 2026. Matt Mayer used to head up the conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute and now is...
A Few Minutes With LGBTQ+ Ally and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown
Growing up in southwestern Pennsylvania, near the state of Ohio, it could be a rough-and-tumble world. When I worked on the Hill for my congressman from that area, we had the entire bottom left-hand corner of the state. It was during a time when steel mills and coal mines still mattered, so it was a hardscrabble, blue-collar constituency.
Republican lawmaker calls for investigation into the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A state representative who accused the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus of exclusion during campaign season will not be allowed to join the caucus under its new rules. Before the November 2022 election, NBC4 talked with now-Republican Rep. Josh Williams (R-Oregon), who said he was frustrated that the caucus did not endorse […]
Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal
Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder's public corruption trial, but also the bill that landed him in federal court.
Guest Commentary: Republicans Falsely Created Mistrust in Elections and Use That to Justify Attacking Voters
"Massively changing how elections are administered and how Ohioans can access their most fundamental American right to vote for no good reason isn’t progress; it’s a sham."
Ohio bill would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence, witness to court to argue case
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio prosecutors say courts will be tied up with more expenses and trials if a bill passes that would allow people arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana to argue that they weren’t actually high but had ingested the drug days earlier. It also...
How new Ohio voting laws will affect the May primary election
In almost three weeks since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed new voting restrictions into law, local boards of elections are coming to realize what these changes will mean for voters.
The Ballot Bulletin: Ohio governor signs bill amending election laws
Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. This is the final monthly edition of The Ballot Bulletin. Starting February 3, this newsletter will be sent weekly on Fridays, featuring several new charts and visuals of the latest bills and legislative activity from Ballotpedia’s Election Administration Legislation Tracker. Each week, we’ll give you the latest on noteworthy election-related bills in state legislatures, recent bill activity, and a look at the big picture—how many bills have been signed into law? By members of which political party? And more.
Efforts to legalize marijuana in Ohio are renewed
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lawmakers in the buckeye state are discussing legalizing recreational marijuana. The issue was blocked from last November’s ballot but could reappear soon. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reintroduced an activist-led piece of legislation that if passed would legalize, tax, and regulate adult use of...
Jim Renacci announces PAC to flip school boards in Ohio to counter 'woke' policy
Former Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Renacci Thursday announced a new political action committee to try to flip Ohio school boards with conservative-leaning candidates. Renacci said in a news release that the new Save Our Schools Ohio PAC will help candidates raise funds and will use data to identify "dozens" of key local school board races.
The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
Veteran ID cards excluded from restrictive new voter ID law
COLUMBUS – The latest update to Ohio election law, which requires government-issued photo identification cards to be used as voter identification on Election Day, appears to render the free veteran ID cards issued by county recorders useless at the ballot box. Despite reports stating “The bill would require voters...
Another Northeast Ohio movie theater shutters: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters for months, many of our movie-watching habits changed for good. When was the last time you went to the movies?. There may be no...
Counties in Ohio with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history. 2021 and 2022 saw some of the hottest temperatures […]
Proposal would eliminate one-third of Ohio’s code for rules and regulations
The DeWine administration has proposed eliminating one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code which details rules and regulations for more than 300 state agencies and divisions. The administrative code contains more than 17.4 million words for the agencies and the businesses and organizations that fall under their authority. Lt. Gov. Jon...
Case Western Reserve Study Confirms Racism as "Overriding Factor" in Redlining Neighborhoods
The authors also make suggestions on how to addresss "100 years of discrimination and institutionalized racism”
LaRose says ‘no’ Gibbs appointment
COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has made his decision about the appointment of Chris Gibbs, of Maplewood, to the Shelby County Board of Elections. LaRose said he has decided not to appoint Gibbs to the board. In a letter to Tom Kerrigan, chairman of the Shelby...
Ohio has second highest annual new business filings
Anyone can head to the secretary of state’s website to file for a new business for $99. 2022 was the second highest on record for filings to start a new business in Ohio. The state saw nearly 180,000 new businesses created. That’s only topped by 2021’s 1970,010 new filings.
Twenty Three Found Guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found twenty-one guilty after arraignments and hearings were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. •Michael Gumm, 56 of Howard, was found guilty of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence. The Court sentenced him to pay a $700 fine, serve 180 days in jail, with 155 days suspended, placed him on three years of community control with the following condition: complete a drug and alcohol assessment, and suspended his operator’s license for two years.
