Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster City Council approves bid to fill in skate park bowl
ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council approved streetlights for a subdivision, authorized an agreement for Cyber Liability Insurance and awarded a bid to fill a skate park bowl at Veterans Park during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23. The city council approved a resolution to...
wbrc.com
B’ham housing authority to open housing choice voucher waiting list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in years, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is opening a waiting list for affordable housing assistance for people with disabilities. The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to assist people or families who qualify and or have a qualifying household member...
Woodfin appoints Mashonda Taylor to replace Birmingham Water Works Board member who resigned
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Tuesday the appointment of Mashonda Taylor, executive director of Woodlawn United, to the Birmingham Water Works Board. Taylor replaces Chris Rice, the former BWWB board chairman, who resigned in September following months of public scrutiny related to the billing issues and criticism on social media from Woodfin and others.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff troubled by gun permit repeal
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders are discussing whether they should get the Attorney General’s opinion on the new permitless carry law. Some law enforcement officers have concerns the law could lead to more guns on the streets. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy tells me there are...
Shelby Reporter
Zoning approved for new apartment complex off 280 corridor
NORTH SHELBY – A new apartment complex for the 280 corridor has received rezoning approval. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Shelby County Planning Commission approved a rezoning for the development of apartments located between Double Oak Drive and Salser Lane off U.S. 280, which sits across from North Shelby Baptist Church and near Dunnavant Valley Road.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols of Memphis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As the Memphis Police Department prepares to release body cam video, the chief of police in Birmingham, Scott Thurmond, issued a statement:. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols of Memphis, Tennessee. Anytime a tragic incident occurs...
Tuscaloosa Staff Unsure If Law Now Allows Permit Holders to Carry Guns in Schools
City staff in Tuscaloosa will look to the state for clarity on its new permitless carry law over major questions about what it allows and how to enforce it, including uncertainty about whether some individuals are now allowed to carry firearms at schools. The concerns surfaced Monday afternoon at a...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Mountain Brook residents irked with lengthy construction on expensive house
Residents near a multimillion-dollar Mountain Brook residence made it very clear Monday night they are not happy with construction that has dragged on for more than five years. “I'm here today is to get an answer to a question, which is, ‘What is the City of Mountain Brook going to...
wbrc.com
It’s official: Graymont Avenue in Birmingham will be repaved
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on going to the Magic City Classic, the ride in will be smoother in the years ahead. Graymont Avenue will soon be repaved in its entirety. It won’t cost the city a dime - all the funding will stem from ALDOT’s Rebuild Alabama...
Hoover schools cancel Black History Month author visit after parent complaint
In 2022, Hoover City Schools scheduled award-winning author Derrick Barnes to visit three elementary schools. But just before Barnes’ planned Black History Month appearances in February 2023, the invitation was abruptly canceled. At first, the school district referenced a “recent change” and said Barnes had failed to provide information...
utv44.com
Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
Moody family flees landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Christmas decorations are still up in Richard Harp’s home that borders the burning landfill near Moody. His family was forced to flee his home in a rush due to fears of what the landfill fire was doing to his family. ”It caused us to look at our sons and say okay, […]
nddist.com
Alabama Delivery Companies Cited Over Driver's Death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In the summer of 2022, onlookers noticed a delivery truck stopped at about 8:15 a.m. one Wednesday morning on the University of Birmingham campus, near what would have been the driver’s first drop-off. About two hours later, a passerby saw the driver slumped over and...
For second time, judge orders Children’s of Alabama to hand over info in child’s wrongful death case
A trial in the case has tentatively been set for later this year.
Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
WSFA
Man killed in Alexander City house fire
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department is investigating a Monday morning fire that left a man dead. According to fire chief Reese McAlister, it happened in the 1000 block of Old Kellyton Road. McAlister said the victim was 40 years old. His identity has not been publicly released.
wbrc.com
Lawsuit alleges 11-year-old injured from abuse at Birmingham youth residential facility
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Jefferson County against Alabama Clinical Schools; Universal Health Services (UHS); the Alabama Clinical Schools’ Director of Residential Services that alleges an 11-year-old boy was injured multiple times due to physical abuse by facility employees. The following information was...
After 20 years of decline, BSC struggles to find a way forward
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seaking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. Past...
