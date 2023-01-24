ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster City Council approves bid to fill in skate park bowl

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council approved streetlights for a subdivision, authorized an agreement for Cyber Liability Insurance and awarded a bid to fill a skate park bowl at Veterans Park during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23. The city council approved a resolution to...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

B’ham housing authority to open housing choice voucher waiting list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in years, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is opening a waiting list for affordable housing assistance for people with disabilities. The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to assist people or families who qualify and or have a qualifying household member...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Woodfin appoints Mashonda Taylor to replace Birmingham Water Works Board member who resigned

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Tuesday the appointment of Mashonda Taylor, executive director of Woodlawn United, to the Birmingham Water Works Board. Taylor replaces Chris Rice, the former BWWB board chairman, who resigned in September following months of public scrutiny related to the billing issues and criticism on social media from Woodfin and others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff troubled by gun permit repeal

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders are discussing whether they should get the Attorney General’s opinion on the new permitless carry law. Some law enforcement officers have concerns the law could lead to more guns on the streets. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy tells me there are...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Zoning approved for new apartment complex off 280 corridor

NORTH SHELBY – A new apartment complex for the 280 corridor has received rezoning approval. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Shelby County Planning Commission approved a rezoning for the development of apartments located between Double Oak Drive and Salser Lane off U.S. 280, which sits across from North Shelby Baptist Church and near Dunnavant Valley Road.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols of Memphis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As the Memphis Police Department prepares to release body cam video, the chief of police in Birmingham, Scott Thurmond, issued a statement:. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols of Memphis, Tennessee. Anytime a tragic incident occurs...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

It’s official: Graymont Avenue in Birmingham will be repaved

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on going to the Magic City Classic, the ride in will be smoother in the years ahead. Graymont Avenue will soon be repaved in its entirety. It won’t cost the city a dime - all the funding will stem from ALDOT’s Rebuild Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
utv44.com

Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Moody family flees landfill fire

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Christmas decorations are still up in Richard Harp’s home that borders the burning landfill near Moody. His family was forced to flee his home in a rush due to fears of what the landfill fire was doing to his family. ”It caused us to look at our sons and say okay, […]
MOODY, AL
nddist.com

Alabama Delivery Companies Cited Over Driver's Death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In the summer of 2022, onlookers noticed a delivery truck stopped at about 8:15 a.m. one Wednesday morning on the University of Birmingham campus, near what would have been the driver’s first drop-off. About two hours later, a passerby saw the driver slumped over and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Alexander City house fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department is investigating a Monday morning fire that left a man dead. According to fire chief Reese McAlister, it happened in the 1000 block of Old Kellyton Road. McAlister said the victim was 40 years old. His identity has not been publicly released.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
AL.com

After 20 years of decline, BSC struggles to find a way forward

Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seaking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. Past...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

