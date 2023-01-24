Read full article on original website
Rockers Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck – Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi + More
The rock 'n' roll community was hit with another tough loss today when Jeff Beck's family shared in a statement that the guitar legend had died at the age of 78. Fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rocker, and express their admiration for his legacy.
Lzzy Hale Names Her 5 Favorite Albums of All Time
Halestorm's Lzzy Hale revealed her top 5 favorite albums of all time in an episode of AXS TV's Stranded. The concept being, if you were stranded on a desert island, or the moon, or Mars, the albums would you just have to have with you, or you'd totally just up and die. Oxygen and food coming second and third, of course.
How Van Halen's debut album changed everything, by the guitarists it changed
Jason Becker, John 5, Alex Skolnick, Paul Gilbert, Bruce Kulick, Myles Kennedy and others look back at the astonishing impact of Van Halen's first album
Where There’s Smoke! Smokey Robinson Reveals Affair With Motown Icon Diana Ross
Legendary soul singer Smokey Robinson is at a point in his life and career where he’s ready to tell it all, including his past affair with fellow Motown icon Diana Ross. Robinson sat down for a tell-all interview on VladTV where he opened up about his history with Ross which dates back to their upbringing in Detroit. The “Cruisin” singer first met Ross when he was 12 years old and lived four doors down from the future Supremes lead singer.
Freddie Mercury Once Said John Lennon Is the One Person, Living or Dead, He Wishes He Could Have Met
Freddie Mercury was a fan of John Lennon, but unfortunately never got the chance to meet the former Beatle before his death in 1980
John Lennon Asked Paul McCartney a Heartbreaking Question Shortly Before His Mother Died
John Lennon and Paul McCartney once bonded over their mothers' deaths. Lennon asked how McCartney dealt with his mother's death.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
The Beatles Made Ringo Starr So Rich He Could Afford to Have a Wild Theory About His Money
The side bonus of the Fab Four’s fame is that it made Ringo Starr so rich that could afford to have a wild theory about his money.
Sharon Stone Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance During Sam Smith Performance
UPDATED with Sharon Stone’s reaction: Sam Smith debuted the title track of their upcoming album “Gloria” on Saturday Night Live. There was a special guest for the occasion, Sharon Stone. The Oscar-nominated actor, the star of the Sidney Lumet-directed 1999 movie Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes’ film of the same name, was part of the elaborate music production, which featured Smith surrounded by a large choir. In some sort of surreal performance art, Stone was lying on a bed for most of the song, then dramatically got up toward the end. Smith released Gloria two days ago, ahead of...
John Lennon’s Mindset Just Before His Death Led Ringo Starr to Give Him the Ultimate Compliment
Ringo Starr visited John Lennon just before his 1980 murder, and the drummer could help but compliment his friend’s mentality.
Stevie Nicks Would ‘Bang on a Tambourine’ Because She ‘Didn’t Have a Lot to Do’ in Fleetwood Mac, Says Producer
A "Rumors" album producer said singer Stevie Nicks played the tambourine because she had "more free time" than her Fleetwood Mac bandmates.
Who Is Phil Anselmo's Wife? The Pantera Frontman Has Been With Kate Richardson Since 2004
The fans have spoken, and it seems that American metal vocalist Phil Anselmo is highly revered as one of the greatest frontmen in metal history. The Lousiana-born rockstar has been a member of several different bands throughout his longtime music career which kicked off in the '80s. Today he is currently active in the bands Pantera and Down as frontman.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
John Lennon Told His Son He’s ‘Looking Out’ for Him Whenever He Sees a White Feather
John Lennon had a 'sentimental' message for his son that stuck with Cynthia Lennon after his death. Here's what we learned from her memoir.
Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil Cancels Major Festival Concert Over Illness
Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil has reported that he has fallen ill. And, as a result, the musician says, he has now pulled out of a major festival event in Key West, Florida. According to the report, the longtime singer and musician was set to perform as a solo act at the Florida music festival, RokIsland Fest. However, a bout with COVID-19 has derailed these plans.
Elvis Costello Said The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ Destroyed Stereotypes About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" disproved a cliche about Paul McCartney and John Lennon. He also discussed the Fab Four's influence.
Famed Musician and Grandson of Legendary Music Icon Dies
Reggae star Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, who was the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley, has died at 31, according to a report out in Deadline. Marley passed away on December 31, and his death was sudden.
"I can’t work with these guys. They're falling down drunk" - the story of Thin Lizzy's Dancing In The Moonlight
How Thin Lizzy took a funky Phil Lynott bass riff and “a gamble” to make their classic Dancing In The Moonlight
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Reunite to Honor Christine McVie’s Death
Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks were photographed leaving Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Christine McVie's funeral.
The Beatles Song That the Group Abandoned Because They ‘Just Couldn’t Sing it’
The Beatles weren’t the most dynamic singers ever, and they once wrote one song that was too advanced for their own vocal talents
