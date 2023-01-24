ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Comments / 7

Related
Loudwire

Lzzy Hale Names Her 5 Favorite Albums of All Time

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale revealed her top 5 favorite albums of all time in an episode of AXS TV's Stranded. The concept being, if you were stranded on a desert island, or the moon, or Mars, the albums would you just have to have with you, or you'd totally just up and die. Oxygen and food coming second and third, of course.
Black Enterprise

Where There’s Smoke! Smokey Robinson Reveals Affair With Motown Icon Diana Ross

Legendary soul singer Smokey Robinson is at a point in his life and career where he’s ready to tell it all, including his past affair with fellow Motown icon Diana Ross. Robinson sat down for a tell-all interview on VladTV where he opened up about his history with Ross which dates back to their upbringing in Detroit. The “Cruisin” singer first met Ross when he was 12 years old and lived four doors down from the future Supremes lead singer.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Deadline

Sharon Stone Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance During Sam Smith Performance

UPDATED with Sharon Stone’s reaction: Sam Smith debuted the title track of their upcoming album “Gloria” on Saturday Night Live. There was a special guest for the occasion, Sharon Stone. The Oscar-nominated actor, the star of the Sidney Lumet-directed 1999 movie Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes’ film of the same name, was part of the elaborate music production, which featured Smith surrounded by a large choir. In some sort of surreal performance art, Stone was lying on a bed for most of the song, then dramatically got up toward the end. Smith released Gloria two days ago, ahead of...
Loudwire

Loudwire

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy