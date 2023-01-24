Read full article on original website
Related
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
FINN Launches B2B Car Subscription Service in US
FINN has launched its car subscription service for businesses in the United States. This business-to-business (B2B) service, which is already offered in Germany, allows businesses to access six- or 12-month contracts and dedicated customer success managers, FINN said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Traditional B2B providers in the...
Dubai Investments Takes 9% Stake in UK Digital Bank Monument
Dubai Investments has acquired a 9% stake in Monument Bank. The Emirati investment company announced the news in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release, with Vice Chairman and CEO Khalid Bin Kalban saying, “Investment in Monument Bank provides the Group a unique opportunity to foray into [the] digital banking space in one of the most advanced and regulated markets at an early stage.”
Digital-First Health Insurer Angle Raises $58M Series A
Angle Health says it has raised $58 million to grow its digital-first health insurance platform. The company will use the Series A round to expand its platform, which launched in 2021 and covers tens of thousands of patients across the country, Angle said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) news release.
Marketplace Revenues Sink 28% as LendingClub Eyes Lower Loan Originations
LendingClub’s results showed that higher interest rates are cutting into investors’ demand to buy loans. The company said in its earnings materials on Wednesday (Jan. 25) that marketplace revenue is down 28% as a result. Quarterly loan originations were $2.5 billion in the latest quarter, down from $3.1...
Unifiedpost and Munich Re Partner on Invoice Financing in Europe
Unifiedpost and Munich Re have teamed up to provide invoice financing in Europe. The new strategic partnership will bring together Belgium-based Unifiedpost’s eInvoicing technology and customer base with Munich Re’s insurance expertise and financial capacity, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release. The invoice financing...
Crypto Noise Puts Further Focus on Binance’s Operations
Regulatory scrutiny post-FTX’s dramatic implosion has prompted a crisis of confidence in other industry actors. Perhaps no other firm has bee affected more so than rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance, itself in no small way responsible for the chain of events that led to FTX’s multi-billion-dollar evaporation in November of last year.
Grasshopper and MANTL Team to Close Loan Market ‘Tech Gap’
Digital bank Grasshopper has teamed with MANTL to provide clients with faster onboarding. The bank said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) news release that the partnership will see Grasshopper leverage MANTL’s commercial deposit origination solution “to strengthen its digital deposit origination platform for businesses and provide a superior customer experience.”
FinTechs See Partnership Potential as Businesses Refocus on Their Core
Many FinTechs got walloped in 2022 for bloated valuations, which is increasing the focus on fundamentals and partnerships. PYMNTS’ Karen Webster recently discussed what that means for the industry with i2c CEO Amir Wain and Payoneer Co-CEO Scott Galit. Galit said it’s forcing a return to more rational valuations...
Federal Reserve Denies Digital Asset Bank Custodia’s Application
The Federal Reserve Board has denied digital asset bank Custodia Bank’s application. The Fed said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release that the Wyoming-based digital asset bank’s submitted application to become a member of the Federal Reserve System was inconsistent with factors required under the law. It noted that Custodia Bank does not have federal deposit insurance and proposed to engage in “novel and untested” crypto activities.
Klarna Augments Core BNPL Business With Growing Financial Wellness Tools
Swedish BNPL giant Klarna has added another financial planning tool to enable its core BNPL users to easily track their spending habits. The new ‘Money Story’ feature will be available on the Klarna app in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden and will include an animated format similar to that seen on social media, Klarna said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release.
Spend Management Firm PayEm Looks to Expand After Securing $220M
Spend management firm PayEm says it has received $220 million in equity and credit financing. “Our new warehouse credit will allow us to continue to grow our credit card operation and support our customers’ payment needs across the globe,” the company said on its blog Wednesday (Jan. 25).
Tenable to Invest Up to $25M in Early-Stage Cybersecurity Firms
Tenable will invest up to $25 million in startups that can help its cybersecurity efforts. Those ventures will be part of the company’s new corporate investment Tenable Ventures, the firm said in a news release Thursday (Jan. 26). “Tenable Ventures will focus globally on early-stage startups developing novel capabilities...
27 Payments Execs on 2023’s Data-Driven Roadmap
It already feels different, and 2023 is just one month old. What can we expect?. FinTechs and financial institutions are focused on financial wellness initiatives in 2023 to help beset consumers improve their credit, balance their budgets and steady their ships after treading water for a year, with much of that stress concentrated in Q4 as holiday wish lists were confronted with financial reality. Read this all in our new eBook.
Rokt CFO: Move Fast and Rely on Data, Systems, Processes and People
CFO responsibilities are evolving alongside operational advancements and empowering today’s finance leaders to drive holistic growth. “A lot of what the CFO job at a fast-paced, high-growth company entails is helping the rest of the business move fast by making informed decisions that leverage trusted data, and creating the foundational infrastructure to allow for that,” Nathaniel Katz, CFO at eCommerce software provider Rokt, told PYMNTS in a recent interview.
Walmart Boosts Wages and Benefits Amid Tight Labor Market
Walmart is increasing wages and benefits as the U.S. labor market remains tight. America’s largest private employer announced Tuesday (Jan. 24) it is rolling out a four-pronged plan to attract and retain workers, including raising the salaries of its hourly associates. In a memo to staff cited by several...
Mollie Taps Former Klarna Tech Chief as CEO
Payments provider Mollie has named a former Klarna executive as its chief executive. Koen Köppen had been serving as Mollie’s chief technology officer since May, the Dutch company said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) news release, after holding the same role for five years at the Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) company.
Firms Hope to Win With Receipt Data Solutions but Implementation Issues Abound
Leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way enables financial institutions (FIs), FinTechs and merchants to provide the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally savvy consumers expect. For firms looking to integrate item-level receipt data, the potential to attract new customers is a key driver. Seventy-two percent of companies surveyed believe consumers would switch to firms that provide solutions based on the use of receipt data.
Crypto’s New Congressional Subcommittee Aims for 'Responsible Innovation'
Cryptocurrency industry regulation in the post-FTX era has emerged as a pressing concern for the new Congress. It is no less pressing a concern for American consumers. This, as Sen. Elizabeth Warren claimed in an interview Wednesday (Jan. 25) with the American Economic Liberties Projects (AELP) that the prior administration “essentially gave the green light” to a cryptocurrency market “full of junk tokens, unregistered securities, rug pulls, Ponzi schemes, pump and dumps, money launderings and sanctions evasions.”
Consumers Prioritize Products Over Memberships as They Cut Subscription Spending
As consumers reduce their monthly spending, PYMNTS data reveals many prioritize tangible products over certain services. As consumers make difficult choices about which recurring payments stay and which they have to cut out, they are more interested in getting physical products than they are in more nebulous benefits such as the exclusivity that comes from paid memberships or the entertainment they can get from streaming services.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0