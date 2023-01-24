Read full article on original website
Related
30 Years Ago: Mick Jagger Channels the Rolling Stones on ‘Sweet Thing’
Mick Jagger has firmly stated over the years that he did not think singing would be his lifelong career – and he didn't want it to be. Of course, things turned out far differently. He was still singing in 1993 as he turned 50, an age that some fans...
Steve Vai, ‘Vai/Gash': Album Review
It's perhaps no surprise that Steve Vai was ready to cut loose a little back in 1991. He'd established his guitar-virtuoso cred during a decade of working with Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth and Whitesnake - arduous, if accomplished, tenures accompanied by various degrees of high-personality drama. He'd recently put his solo career into high gear and was riding high from acclaim for his sophomore effort, 1990's Passion and Warfare. Amid all that, and what came after, Vai/Gash is something of an outlier, a moment of adrenalized abandon that's finally being released nearly 32 years after it was recorded.
Watch Twisted Sister Reunite at Heavy Metal Hall of Fame
Twisted Sister played the first show since their retirement in 2016 when they performed for their induction into the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame Thursday night. The show at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif., featured Mike Portnoy playing drums in place of A.J. Pero, who died in 2015. Portnoy and Steve Vai inducted the group. According to Three Sides of the Coin podcaster Michael Brandvold, guitarist Eddie Ojeda had contracted COVID and was unable to attend. He was replaced by Keith Robert War from the AC/DC tribute band LV/DC.
Hear Joe Elliott Team With Ghost on New Version of ‘Spillways’
Joe Elliott has joined forces with Ghost, delivering a collaborative rendition of the band’s song “Spillways.”. The Def Leppard frontman's vocals blend perfectly with the Swedish metal group, as he alternates duties with Ghost singer Tobias Forge. The new version -- which can be heard below -- builds on the emphatic original, with Elliott's contributions adding another powerful layer to the track.
Robby Krieger Sells Doors Rights to Help Charities
The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger said he’s sold his rights to the band’s catalog to help charities. Both Krieger and the estate of late keyboardist Ray Manzarek were confirmed to be involved in a deal with the Primary Wave corporation, while drummer John Densmore and the estate of singer Jim Morrison were reported to not be involved. Variety noted that, while no figures have been revealed, the arrangement was a “big” one.
Everything We Know About Dolly Parton’s Rock Album So Far
Dolly Parton has never done things by the book. The fourth of 12 children from an impoverished family in rural Tennessee, Parton moved to Nashville immediately after graduating from high school, determined to launch a career in show business. Before long, songs she'd written made the charts, and she signed her first record deal in 1965 at the age of 19.
Watch New Unseen Clips of Tom Petty’s Fillmore Residency
A new video featuring scenes from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ iconic residency at the Fillmore was released under the title The Fillmore House Band - 1997 (Short Film 2). The 12-minute mini-feature includes scenes from the 20-night stand along with band members looking back at the experience of...
Why Judas Priest Was Sued Over ‘Better by You, Better Than Me’
Judas Priest was likely just appeasing a record label when they released a cover of Spooky Tooth's "Better by You, Better Than Me" on Jan. 27, 1978. The lead single off Stained Class would come back to haunt them more than a decade later, however, as the focal point of a high-profile lawsuit involving the death of two young men.
Darkness Wanted to Write ‘Stupidest Song Ever’
The Darkness siblings Justin and Dan Hawkins recently looked back at their signature hit “I Believe in a Thing Called Love,” with singer Justin saying it referenced the main addiction of his life. Taken from their debut album Permission to Land, the song became a global success in...
Anthony ‘Top’ Topham, Founding Yardbirds Guitarist, Dead at 75
Anthony 'Top' Topham, the founding guitarist of the Yardbirds, has died at the age of 75. The rocker’s passing was confirmed via a statement from his publicist. "Sanderson Rasjid, born Antony ‘Top’ Topham passed away peacefully on Monday, January 23rd surrounded by his family,” it read in part. “Born in London on July 3rd 1947, he was 75 years old and had been fighting dementia in his final years.”
Bernie Taupin’s ‘Nonlinear’ Memoir ‘Scattershot’ Out This Summer
Longtime Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin will detail the duo's illustrious partnership in his upcoming book, Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton & Me. Taupin — who has written the lyrics for most of John's songs, dating back to his 1969 debut album Empty Sky — will release Scattershot on Sept. 12. It's available for preorder now. From the sounds of it, he won't be following the traditional music memoir structure either.
