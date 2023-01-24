Read full article on original website
click orlando
VIDEO: DeBary man hid from deputies in swamp after peeking in woman’s window, officials say
A DeBary man was found hiding from deputies in a swampy area Thursday after he was caught looking through a woman’s window multiple times, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Steven P. Johnson, 29, faces charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without...
click orlando
1 arrested as deputies unravel shooting threat sent to Orlando furry convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne man’s booking on Thursday at the Orange County jail resulted from a short investigation of a shooting threat reported earlier this month to Megaplex, an upcoming furry fandom convention in Orlando, deputies said. Organizers reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
click orlando
2 arrested in Christmas attack on 82-year-old woman in Brevard senior living facility
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested after an elderly woman in a Brevard County senior living facility was found with bruises on Christmas, according to arrest warrants. Police said that an 82-year-old woman in the care of Alura Senior Living in Rockledge was discovered with...
click orlando
Video shows moments during deadly standoff between man, Lake County deptuies
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The sheriff’s office released video Friday showing what led to a fatal shooting involving deputies and a man with a rifle and a handgun last week during a well-being check near Clermont. The shooting, which occurred at the 9200 block of Pine Island Road...
click orlando
Law enforcement swarms home in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood after chase
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence swarmed an Orlando neighborhood Friday afternoon after a chase. A large contingent of Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Orlando police are in the area of West South Street and South Lee Avenue in Parramore. According to the sheriff’s...
click orlando
Deputies search for missing 56-year-old Osceola County woman
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are seeking help from the public after a 56-year-old woman in Osceola County went missing, according to a tweet sent out on Thursday. Grace Patricia Fernandez-Rivera, 56, was last seen within the area of Mante Drive in Buenaventura Lakes. According to the...
click orlando
UPDATE: I-4 in Orlando reopens 12 hours after death investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. – A death investigation prompted a 12-hour closure of Interstate 4 in Orlando, according to police. Eastbound lanes of I-4 were closed late Thursday at John Young Parkway and remained shut down through the morning drive and beyond, with authorities reopening the interstate just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.
click orlando
Felon accused of using ‘fake’ deeds to take Volusia homes pleads no contest to fraud
Following a News 6 investigation into a property fraud scheme involving bogus deeds, a convicted felon accused of illegally taking ownership of two Volusia County homes pleaded no contest to organized fraud Tuesday. Javon Rendard Walden, 37, faces two years in prison followed by three years of supervised probation if...
click orlando
New push for death with dignity legislation in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Last Saturday, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband in his hospital bed, according to Daytona Beach Police. He was terminally ill, and she and her husband planned his killing, police said. She is now charged with first-degree murder. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of...
click orlando
Reward up to $9,500 offered in Ocala shooting that killed 2 on New Year’s Day
OCALA, Fla – A reward of up to $9,500 is being offered for any new information that will help lead to an arrest in an Ocala shooting on New Year’s Day that killed two people. The Ocala Police Department said D’amonta Harris and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey were...
click orlando
Brevard Sheriff’s Office IDs man shot, killed as deputies served narcotics warrant
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who was shot and killed by the county’s SWAT Team as they served a narcotics warrant on Wednesday. Investigators announced Thursday that 59-year-old Kenneth Lassiter of Melbourne Beach was shot and killed inside a home...
click orlando
19-year-old arrested in shooting near Cocoa gas station, sheriff’s office says
COCOA, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old man for a shooting near a Cocoa-area gas station over the weekend. Terrance Skinner, Jr. was arrested Tuesday in the shooting, which happened Saturday in a wooded area near the Chevron gas station at 600 Clearlake Road.
click orlando
Woman, 60, killed in head-on crash on SR-417 in Seminole County, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash on State Road 417 in Seminole County Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 8:10 a.m. on southbound SR-417, north of Interstate 4 in Sanford. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery...
click orlando
Crashes temporarily block lanes on State Road 408 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – At least two crashes Thursday morning on State Road 408 in Orlando blocked lanes of traffic in either direction, according to FL 511. A multi-vehicle crash was reported at 11:22 a.m. on westbound SR-408 near its exit to Mills Avenue. Traffic cameras at the scene showed police blocking the three rightmost lanes as cars navigated around the wreck. The scene was cleared and traffic was flowing again by 12:23 p.m., cameras showed.
click orlando
Woman struck, run over, killed on Goldenrod Road in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman standing in the middle of an Orange County road was struck by an SUV, run over by a car and killed, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on North Goldenrod Road near Chapel Trace Drive in Orlando.
click orlando
51-year-old Clermont motorcyclist killed in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla – A 51-year-old Clermont man riding a motorcycle was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash along U.S. Highway 27 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Green Cove...
click orlando
Deltona man arrested in Maitland robbery investigation after pursuit ends on I-4 ramp, police say
MAITLAND, Fla. – A Deltona man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a robbery investigation in Maitland, according to the police department. Ethan Hunter Harris, 18, was booked at the Orange County Jail, records show. Harris was arrested following a scene on the eastbound Interstate 4 on-ramp from Maitland Boulevard in what police said involved a pursuit and left no injuries to report.
click orlando
Edgewater man agrees to plea deal in Capitol riot case
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Volusia County man who was jailed for refusing to show up to court on charges stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol agreed to a plea deal on Thursday. Howard Adams was arrested by the FBI at his home in Edgewater in March, 2021,...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Why do so many trailers have non-functioning lights?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why do so many trailers being pulled by vehicles have lights on...
click orlando
51-year-old bicyclist dies in DeLand crash while trying to cross street
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Lake Helen man was killed Wednesday during a crash in DeLand after he tried to cross the road on his bicycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:38 p.m. at East International Speedway Boulevard and North Kepler...
