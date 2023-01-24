ORLANDO, Fla. – At least two crashes Thursday morning on State Road 408 in Orlando blocked lanes of traffic in either direction, according to FL 511. A multi-vehicle crash was reported at 11:22 a.m. on westbound SR-408 near its exit to Mills Avenue. Traffic cameras at the scene showed police blocking the three rightmost lanes as cars navigated around the wreck. The scene was cleared and traffic was flowing again by 12:23 p.m., cameras showed.

