Longwood, FL

Deputies search for missing 56-year-old Osceola County woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are seeking help from the public after a 56-year-old woman in Osceola County went missing, according to a tweet sent out on Thursday. Grace Patricia Fernandez-Rivera, 56, was last seen within the area of Mante Drive in Buenaventura Lakes. According to the...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
UPDATE: I-4 in Orlando reopens 12 hours after death investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. – A death investigation prompted a 12-hour closure of Interstate 4 in Orlando, according to police. Eastbound lanes of I-4 were closed late Thursday at John Young Parkway and remained shut down through the morning drive and beyond, with authorities reopening the interstate just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.
ORLANDO, FL
New push for death with dignity legislation in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Last Saturday, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband in his hospital bed, according to Daytona Beach Police. He was terminally ill, and she and her husband planned his killing, police said. She is now charged with first-degree murder. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of...
FLORIDA STATE
Crashes temporarily block lanes on State Road 408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – At least two crashes Thursday morning on State Road 408 in Orlando blocked lanes of traffic in either direction, according to FL 511. A multi-vehicle crash was reported at 11:22 a.m. on westbound SR-408 near its exit to Mills Avenue. Traffic cameras at the scene showed police blocking the three rightmost lanes as cars navigated around the wreck. The scene was cleared and traffic was flowing again by 12:23 p.m., cameras showed.
ORLANDO, FL
Woman struck, run over, killed on Goldenrod Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman standing in the middle of an Orange County road was struck by an SUV, run over by a car and killed, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on North Goldenrod Road near Chapel Trace Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
51-year-old Clermont motorcyclist killed in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla – A 51-year-old Clermont man riding a motorcycle was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash along U.S. Highway 27 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Green Cove...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Deltona man arrested in Maitland robbery investigation after pursuit ends on I-4 ramp, police say

MAITLAND, Fla. – A Deltona man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a robbery investigation in Maitland, according to the police department. Ethan Hunter Harris, 18, was booked at the Orange County Jail, records show. Harris was arrested following a scene on the eastbound Interstate 4 on-ramp from Maitland Boulevard in what police said involved a pursuit and left no injuries to report.
DELTONA, FL
Edgewater man agrees to plea deal in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Volusia County man who was jailed for refusing to show up to court on charges stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol agreed to a plea deal on Thursday. Howard Adams was arrested by the FBI at his home in Edgewater in March, 2021,...
EDGEWATER, FL
Ask Trooper Steve: Why do so many trailers have non-functioning lights?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why do so many trailers being pulled by vehicles have lights on...
ORLANDO, FL
51-year-old bicyclist dies in DeLand crash while trying to cross street

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Lake Helen man was killed Wednesday during a crash in DeLand after he tried to cross the road on his bicycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:38 p.m. at East International Speedway Boulevard and North Kepler...
DELAND, FL

