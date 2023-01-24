ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Defender Heads to New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints navigated [what seemed to be] a transitional year in 2022, experiencing life without Drew Brees for a second year and no Sean Payton on the sidelines for the first time since 2005. Dennis Allen filled the franchise’s head coaching duties and fired up a semi-respectable 7-10...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

So, Did Aaron Rodgers Essentially Leave the Division?

All offseason, the talk for the Green Bay Packers will focus on their quarterback position and what they will do with Aaron Rodgers. While the Minnesota Vikings must decide what to do with Kirk Cousins, Kevin O’Connell’s team may not see Rodgers in the division anymore when the regular season begins.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Search for a Defensive Coordinator Narrows

The Minnesota Vikings are guaranteed a new defensive coordinator in 2023, but that man will not be Ryan Nielsen, who was the New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator in 2022. Nielsen accepted the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator job Friday, tweeted by NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, “The Falcons have announced Saints co-DC...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The 3 Big QB Rumors in the Vikings Orbit This Week

The first real domino was Derek Carr, who was benched a few weeks ago by the Las Vegas Raiders and decided to leave the team. He’ll be a player in the tilt-a-whirl. And that tilt-a-whirl is the annual quarterback carousel that has entertained fans during the offseason as of late. In 2021, the Los Angeles Rams found Matthew Stafford via trade — and won a Super Bowl for their troubles. The year before, Tom Brady skedaddled to Tampa Bay, and guess what — won a Super Bowl.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Mike Zimmer Reemerges for Prominent Gig

Mike Zimmer is credited with reestablishing the Minnesota Vikings winning ways after the franchise encountered a dark stretch from 2010 to 2013. Zimmer reigned in Minnesota for eight seasons, tallying the NFL’s 10th-best record on his watch from 2014 to 2021. But after back-to-back mediocre and losing seasons in 2020 and 2021, Minnesota veered in a different direction, firing Zimmer and hiring Kevin O’Connell from the Los Angeles Rams.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

1 Vikings Free Agent Could Sign a Huge Deal

The Minnesota Vikings have many players entering free agency but only limited cap space to keep them in the building. Homegrown players like tight end Irv Smith Jr. and running back Alexander Mattison could be on their way out. Both starting cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and late-season star Duke Shelley had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

4 WRs for Vikings to Target in 2023

Justin Jefferson is a finalist for both NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year — deservedly so. However, his mammoth production came partly because his team had no choice but to feed him the ball. On days when the Vikings best WR was limited, so was their offense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

49ers Fans Just Couldn’t Learn from Sins of Vikings

It’s NFC Championship week, and the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers with a Super Bowl berth on the line this Sunday. And the last time Philadelphia hosted a conference title game, it steamrolled the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7. Two days before the event, it appears that 49ers fans or a single rogue enthusiast are recreating sins from Vikings past.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023

The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. But the playoffs arrived, and the club flopped — at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Patrick Peterson Has Advice on Vikings Coaching Carousel

The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell eight days ago after the franchise could not stop the New York Giants offense whatsoever in Round 1 of the postseason. The Giants dropped the Vikings 31-24 at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15th, prematurely ending Minnesota’s once-promising season...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Meet PFF’s 2023 Breakout Candidate for the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings defense seemed to hit stride in Weeks 9 and 10 at the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills. Kevin O’Connell’s team was sharpening defensively for what many believed would be an honest-to-goodness Super Bowl push. In hindsight, though, that was the pinnacle. Minnesota’s defense floundered after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Single Best Thing the Vikings Can do to Allow the New DC to Thrive

As of right now, there is a fair amount of uncertainty about who will get the defensive coordinator gig in Minnesota. Four interviews have been completed (Ryan Nielsen [who has since gone to the Falcons], Sean Desai, and Mike Pettine). Another – with Brian Flores – took place earlier, as well. Hiring a DC is good place to start in the defensive overhaul, but more work remains. What’s 1 thing the Vikings can do to help their DC?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

