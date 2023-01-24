Read full article on original website
NFL Coaching Legend Has Helpful Advice for Vikings
A mentor to former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, Bill Parcells has some advice for the purple and gold team — and the 13 other squads that reached the 2022 postseason. Parcells, a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time AP Coach of the Year, contributes to The 33rd Team...
Vikings Defender Heads to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints navigated [what seemed to be] a transitional year in 2022, experiencing life without Drew Brees for a second year and no Sean Payton on the sidelines for the first time since 2005. Dennis Allen filled the franchise’s head coaching duties and fired up a semi-respectable 7-10...
So, Did Aaron Rodgers Essentially Leave the Division?
All offseason, the talk for the Green Bay Packers will focus on their quarterback position and what they will do with Aaron Rodgers. While the Minnesota Vikings must decide what to do with Kirk Cousins, Kevin O’Connell’s team may not see Rodgers in the division anymore when the regular season begins.
Vikings Search for a Defensive Coordinator Narrows
The Minnesota Vikings are guaranteed a new defensive coordinator in 2023, but that man will not be Ryan Nielsen, who was the New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator in 2022. Nielsen accepted the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator job Friday, tweeted by NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, “The Falcons have announced Saints co-DC...
The 3 Big QB Rumors in the Vikings Orbit This Week
The first real domino was Derek Carr, who was benched a few weeks ago by the Las Vegas Raiders and decided to leave the team. He’ll be a player in the tilt-a-whirl. And that tilt-a-whirl is the annual quarterback carousel that has entertained fans during the offseason as of late. In 2021, the Los Angeles Rams found Matthew Stafford via trade — and won a Super Bowl for their troubles. The year before, Tom Brady skedaddled to Tampa Bay, and guess what — won a Super Bowl.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
PFF Names Viking among Top 5 Free Agents of 2022
The much-maligned Minnesota Vikings defense was a huge disappointment during the 2022 season. Ed Donatell was relieved of duties after just one season with the club. So, it might be a little surprising a Vikings player was named as a top 5 free agent signing in 2022. It wasn’t all...
Purple Rumor Mill: No Love for Kevin O’Connell, Trey Lance, Justin Fields
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the January 29th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Vikings Complete Interview with Top DC Candidate
The Minnesota Vikings have a job opening for the defensive coordinator position after firing Ed Donatell. He was the DC in 2022 but couldn’t make it past one season with the club. In his lone year with the organization, Donatell’s defense ranked 31st in yards allowed and 30th in...
Former Viking Says “Think Twice” about Kirk Cousins after His Decision to ‘Checkdown’
It’s never been smooth sailing for Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. There have been moments and seasons, but ultimately, at the end of the day, the tumultuous relationship between Cousins and the Minnesota fanbase seems to rear its ugly head. Case in point — just look at how...
Mike Zimmer Reemerges for Prominent Gig
Mike Zimmer is credited with reestablishing the Minnesota Vikings winning ways after the franchise encountered a dark stretch from 2010 to 2013. Zimmer reigned in Minnesota for eight seasons, tallying the NFL’s 10th-best record on his watch from 2014 to 2021. But after back-to-back mediocre and losing seasons in 2020 and 2021, Minnesota veered in a different direction, firing Zimmer and hiring Kevin O’Connell from the Los Angeles Rams.
1 Vikings Free Agent Could Sign a Huge Deal
The Minnesota Vikings have many players entering free agency but only limited cap space to keep them in the building. Homegrown players like tight end Irv Smith Jr. and running back Alexander Mattison could be on their way out. Both starting cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and late-season star Duke Shelley had...
4 WRs for Vikings to Target in 2023
Justin Jefferson is a finalist for both NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year — deservedly so. However, his mammoth production came partly because his team had no choice but to feed him the ball. On days when the Vikings best WR was limited, so was their offense.
Once Promising Viking Elevated for AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and are favored by 1.5 points to return to the Super Bowl after a year off in 2021. And when they host the Bengals, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette will be available for duty.
Vikings May Have to ‘Set the Market’ with 2 Players Real Soon
Since the end of the Minnesota Vikings abbreviated playoff run — and even before that — fans have wrestled with Justin Jefferson’s contract regarding the when and how much. Jefferson is a lock to remain with the Vikings, telling reporters after the 2022 season ended, “I will...
49ers Fans Just Couldn’t Learn from Sins of Vikings
It’s NFC Championship week, and the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers with a Super Bowl berth on the line this Sunday. And the last time Philadelphia hosted a conference title game, it steamrolled the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7. Two days before the event, it appears that 49ers fans or a single rogue enthusiast are recreating sins from Vikings past.
The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023
The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. But the playoffs arrived, and the club flopped — at...
Patrick Peterson Has Advice on Vikings Coaching Carousel
The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell eight days ago after the franchise could not stop the New York Giants offense whatsoever in Round 1 of the postseason. The Giants dropped the Vikings 31-24 at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15th, prematurely ending Minnesota’s once-promising season...
Meet PFF’s 2023 Breakout Candidate for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings defense seemed to hit stride in Weeks 9 and 10 at the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills. Kevin O’Connell’s team was sharpening defensively for what many believed would be an honest-to-goodness Super Bowl push. In hindsight, though, that was the pinnacle. Minnesota’s defense floundered after...
The Single Best Thing the Vikings Can do to Allow the New DC to Thrive
As of right now, there is a fair amount of uncertainty about who will get the defensive coordinator gig in Minnesota. Four interviews have been completed (Ryan Nielsen [who has since gone to the Falcons], Sean Desai, and Mike Pettine). Another – with Brian Flores – took place earlier, as well. Hiring a DC is good place to start in the defensive overhaul, but more work remains. What’s 1 thing the Vikings can do to help their DC?
