Zachary, LA

WAFB

18-year-old arrested for shooting at minor’s parent, officials say

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on Thursday, Jan. 26, for attempted second-degree murder after he shot at the parent of a juvenile he met through social media, officials said. Anthony Carter, Jr., 18, of Paulina, La., is charged with attempted second-degree...
PAULINA, LA
WAFB

Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a hearing but it got delayed until March. A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Last summer, a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-TEAM: Defense attorneys say newly released video will be key in Madison Brooks case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are still a lot of questions about exactly what happened and how a night of underage drinking ended with LSU student Madison Brooks dead. She allegedly left Reggie’s Bar with a group of men for a ride home. During that ride, she had a sexual encounter with two of those men and then was dropped off at the entrance of a neighborhood where she was eventually hit by another car along Burbank Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

SRO: Knife found in backpack during gun search at middle school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Westdale Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon for about 40 minutes. School Resource Officers (SROs) did not find a gun during their search, but according to EBR schools director of communication Ben Lemoine, it was discovered that a female student had a knife in her backpack.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for allegedly shooting at ex-girlfriend, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday, Jan. 23, for attempted second-degree murder and other charges. Officials said Tre’deon Hilliard, 18, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, violation of a protective order, and obstruction of justice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Reggie’s releases statement on Madison Brooks investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reggie’s released an official statement on Thursday, Jan. 26, about the ongoing investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks. Arrest documents show Brooks left a bar near LSU’s campus with three men and a 17-year-old male. Brooks was standing in a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-TEAM: Bonds set for suspects in Madison Brooks rape case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bond hearings are underway Tuesday, Jan. 24, for three men who investigators say participated in or witnessed a sexual encounter with an LSU student before her death. The men are appearing before 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers. Myers is determining pre-trial bond amounts. Investigators...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-TEAM: Lawyers want grand jury, upgraded charges in Madison Brooks case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Prosecutors will seek upgraded first-degree rape charges against men arrested after an alleged sexual encounter with an LSU student before her death hours later. Stuart Theriot, a felony prosecutor for the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, revealed that information in bond hearings for the three men Tuesday, Jan. 24. He also added he plans to convene a grand jury in the case.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

APSO searching for missing man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Police said Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, has not been heard from or seen by his family since Thursday, Jan. 19. Anyone with information please contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

