Tuscaloosa, AL

Click2Houston.com

Former Texans QB Matt Schaub addresses Texans coaching search, DeMeco Ryans; Take our head coach poll

HOUSTON – The Texans are on the back end of their search for a new head coach and perhaps next week they could make it official. While 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon are considered the favorites to land the job, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Philly offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is also in the running.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick issues brief statement addressing Bill O'Brien's hire

The New England Patriots have hired Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator. This isn't breaking news, obviously. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported (and our Phil Perry confirmed) Tuesday morning that O'Brien was joining the Patriots' staff. On Wednesday, the Shrine Bowl's social media account announced that O'Brien will represent the Patriots at the annual college football showcase.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Top Candidate For Texans Job Has Reportedly Emerged

The Texans have not yet hired a head coach for the 2023 season. That being said, it sounds like a deal could get done fairly soon.  According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a "top candidate" for the Texans.  Ryans is expected to ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama football offensive coordinator candidates: 7 options to replace Bill O'Brien

Bill O'Brien has been hired as offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports, after two years as Alabama football's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was also listed on the Patriots' staff for the East-West Shrine Bowl. The Crimson Tide will have to hire its third offensive coordinator in five seasons. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian served as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020.  ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theScore

Panthers name Frank Reich new head coach

Frank Reich is returning to the Carolina Panthers. Carolina is hiring Reich as its next head coach, the team announced Thursday. He played quarterback for the team during its inaugural 1995 season. Reich, the sixth head coach in Panthers history, was a finalist for the job along with Dallas Cowboys...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator

The Jets have their man to run the offense in 2023. The team announced they have hired former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their new offsite coordinator. Hackett reunites with head coach Robert Saleh. The two worked together in Jacksonville from 2014 to 2016 while Saleh was the linebackers coach for the Jaguars and Hackett coached quarterbacks and eventually became offensive coordinator.
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

Finalist Reportedly Emerges For Texans' Head Coaching Job

The Houston Texans might have found their next head coach — although they also might have to wait a little while to hire him. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Friday that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has "emerged as a top candidate" for the team's head coaching ...
HOUSTON, TX
