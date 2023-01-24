Bill O'Brien has been hired as offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports, after two years as Alabama football's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was also listed on the Patriots' staff for the East-West Shrine Bowl. The Crimson Tide will have to hire its third offensive coordinator in five seasons. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian served as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. ...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO