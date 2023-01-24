Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Click2Houston.com
Former Texans QB Matt Schaub addresses Texans coaching search, DeMeco Ryans; Take our head coach poll
HOUSTON – The Texans are on the back end of their search for a new head coach and perhaps next week they could make it official. While 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon are considered the favorites to land the job, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Philly offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is also in the running.
NFL exec thinks DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O'Brien could coexist in New England
With Bill O’Brien in the fold as New England Patriots offensive coordinator, that has raised concerns as to whether wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would be able to work with him in New England. O’Brien was the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014-2020. Hopkins and O’Brien did not...
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick issues brief statement addressing Bill O'Brien's hire
The New England Patriots have hired Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator. This isn't breaking news, obviously. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported (and our Phil Perry confirmed) Tuesday morning that O'Brien was joining the Patriots' staff. On Wednesday, the Shrine Bowl's social media account announced that O'Brien will represent the Patriots at the annual college football showcase.
Top Candidate For Texans Job Has Reportedly Emerged
The Texans have not yet hired a head coach for the 2023 season. That being said, it sounds like a deal could get done fairly soon. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a "top candidate" for the Texans. Ryans is expected to ...
Alabama football offensive coordinator candidates: 7 options to replace Bill O'Brien
Bill O'Brien has been hired as offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports, after two years as Alabama football's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was also listed on the Patriots' staff for the East-West Shrine Bowl. The Crimson Tide will have to hire its third offensive coordinator in five seasons. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian served as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. ...
Bill O'Brien Reveals Why He Accepted Patriots Offensive Coordinator Role
Earlier this week, the New England Patriots officially announced the return of Bill O'Brien as the team's offensive coordinator. After head coaching stints with the Penn State Nittany Lions, Houston Texans and an OC position with Alabama, O'Brien is heading back to Foxborough more than a decade ...
theScore
Panthers name Frank Reich new head coach
Frank Reich is returning to the Carolina Panthers. Carolina is hiring Reich as its next head coach, the team announced Thursday. He played quarterback for the team during its inaugural 1995 season. Reich, the sixth head coach in Panthers history, was a finalist for the job along with Dallas Cowboys...
Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator
The Jets have their man to run the offense in 2023. The team announced they have hired former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their new offsite coordinator. Hackett reunites with head coach Robert Saleh. The two worked together in Jacksonville from 2014 to 2016 while Saleh was the linebackers coach for the Jaguars and Hackett coached quarterbacks and eventually became offensive coordinator.
Finalist Reportedly Emerges For Texans' Head Coaching Job
The Houston Texans might have found their next head coach — although they also might have to wait a little while to hire him. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Friday that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has "emerged as a top candidate" for the team's head coaching ...
