ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Who could be called as a witness in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial?

By Tim Renaud
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4YEg_0kPXte8K00

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Family members, law enforcement, former acquaintances, and a man charged in a botched attempted suicide plot are among a long list of witnesses that could be called to testify during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their Colleton County property in June 2021. While Murdaugh has long maintained his innocence, their deaths sparked an unraveling of Murdaugh’s decades-long web of crimes.

Judge Clifton Newman rattled off a list of prospective witnesses during day one of jury selection to ensure potential jurors could remain impartial or weed out those who may find conflict during the weeks-long murder trial.

Family of both Alex and Margaret will likely be called, including their oldest son Buster, who has not been seen at any prior court hearings involving his father.

Curtis Eddie Smith, who is accused of helping Alex Murdaugh in a botched attempted suicide plot, was also named as a potential witness in the trial.

Judge Newman may also allow a blood spatter expert to testify about the crime scene – someone who Murdaugh’s legal team has long pushed to have his evidence thrown out over claims a piece of evidence – a shirt allegedly with blood spatter – was fabricated.

A number of law enforcement personnel – including first responders, FBI, and SLED – were named as potential witnesses, along with doctors, former work associates, and prior victims of Alex Murdaugh and his family were listed.

State prosecutors last week called representatives from Snapchat and Google to appear as material witnesses in the murder trial saying the companies provided evidence pertinent to the case against Murdaugh.

Prospective witnesses:

  • Members or representatives from the following agencies: Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Colleton County Dispatch, Colleton County Fire Rescue, SLED, US Secret Service, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton County EMS, South Carolina Highway Patrol, SCAG Office, Savannah Memorial Hospital representatives/doctors.
  • Blood spatter expert contracted by the state Tom Bevel, former SLED officer now with Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Kenneth Kinsey (a forensic expert who analyzed the crime scene). (Read about the fight to exclude what the defense claims is fabricated evidence.)
  • Members of the Laffitte family, owners of Palmetto State Bank: Russel Laffitte (who was convicted on several financial crimes connected to Murdaugh), Charles Laffitte II, Charles Laffitte III, Norris Laffitte, Henry Laffitte, Rebecca Laffitte, Elizabeth Laffitte Malinowski. Former Palmetto State Bank VP Chad Westendorf.
  • Attorneys involved in other cases against Murdaugh: Mark Tinsley (boat crash) and Eric Bland (Satterfield, victims of financial crimes).
  • Members of Murdaugh’s former law firm PMPED: Ronnie Crosby and John Parker.
  • Curtis Eddie Smith, who Murdaugh allegedly hired to shoot him in a botched suicide attempt to secure a life insurance payout for his only living son, Buster.
  • Other alleged victims of Murdaugh: Morgan Doughty, Michael Tony Satterfield, Arthur Badger, Pamela Pinckney, and Natarsha Thomas.
  • Members of Murdaugh’s family: Randy Murdaugh, Buster Murdaugh, John Marvin Murdaugh, and Liz Murdaugh.
  • Members of the Branstetter and Proctor families (Margaret’s side).

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Six witnesses testify in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Witness testimony began Thursday in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and son Paul at their family property in June of 2021. ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 3 RECAP Get caught up on the Alex Murdaugh investigations Six witnesses were called to the […]
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
BLUFFTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC
TheDailyBeast

Murdaugh Family Murder Trial Is Already a ‘Bloody’ Fight

As the long-awaited double homicide trial against former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh began on Monday, his defense lawyers were making one final plea to the judge: Don’t let the prosecution talk about “blood spatter” in this case.The defense motion, filed just before the 54-year-old disgraced attorney entered the Colleton County courthouse for the first day of jury selection, seeks to bar Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Kenneth Lee Kinsey from discussing “blood spatter on a white T-shirt Murdaugh wore the night his wife and son were murdered” in June 2021. Murdaugh’s team argues that Kinsey should not be allowed to...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Tyre Nichols death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Friday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the killing of Tyre Nichols, reflecting on the future of policing in Savannah. He said there is still some investigation to be done in the case of Tyre Nichols and every police officer should be held accountable for their actions. “Your oath is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Family searching for missing teen with medical issues

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in Dorchester County needs your help locating a missing teenager. Ashton Logan Driggers, 18, has been missing from his Jedburg Road home since Tuesday night. His parents are concerned because he does have medical issues. Driggers is described as a white male, 5’11”. If you see him or know […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
New York Post

Alex Murdaugh grins in South Carolina court as jury selection kicks off in double-murder trial

Alleged killer lawyer Alex Murdaugh was all smug smiles in a South Carolina courtroom Monday as jury selection kicked off in his case, in which he is accused of murdering his wife and son to deflect attention from his financial crimes. The accused heinous double-murderer, 54, just couldn’t help himself, grinning broadly during the proceeding at the Colleton County Courthouse in Waterboro. The high-profile trial is slated to last three weeks, although finding a jury pool unfamiliar with the details of the case in the rural Low Country county is expected to be difficult and could drag out the proceeding longer. Murdaugh’s...
WATERBORO, ME
Law & Crime

On Eve of Double Murder Trial, Alex Murdaugh’s Attorneys Insist They Will Prove His Innocence So Authorities Can Look for the ‘Actual Killer or Killers’

Attorneys for ex-lawyer Alex Murdaugh reasserted their client’s presumed innocence on the eve of his double-murder trial. “In order to preserve the integrity of the trial process, our team will not be providing any further statements or responses to anything that occurs at trial, which commences with jury selection tomorrow, Monday, January 23,” Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin said in a statement released Sunday. “We are fully prepared to challenge the State’s allegations, and to demonstrate the weaknesses in the State’s case before a Colleton County jury. Alex looks forward to this opportunity to clear his name of these heinous charges so that the Attorney General can finally begin looking for the actual killer or killers of Alex’s beloved wife and son.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 killed, 1 injured in early-morning Hwy. 41 crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Thursday morning crash that left Highway 41 closed for hours. The crash happened on the highway one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m. A vehicle driving southbound hit another vehicle going northbound, according to Inspector Michael Gillooly. One...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy