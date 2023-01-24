Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Free Medical Clinic of America rebranded as the 'Kim Health Center' to honor Dr. Kim
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Free Medical Clinic of America in South Knoxville now has a new name — the Kim Health Center. The new name is meant to honor Dr. Tom Kim, who started providing free health care for people who were working but uninsured in 1993. He was given a Community Leadership Award by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2013. The award is given to someone who goes above and beyond to serve their community.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Forward Church in Knoxville opened its first Forward Market, providing free groceries to more than 160 people in need. Jessica Florea, the founder of Forward Market, said it partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations to make it possible for the community to get the food.
ucbjournal.com
Covenant Health to transfer land for RSCC Health Science Center
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Largest veterinarian school in America works to fill critical void from TN home
HARROGATE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2011, officials at the Lincoln Memorial University had the idea to create a College of Veterinarian Medicine on the campus in Harrogate. The first class graduated in 2018, marking the 30th school in the United States to produce veterinarians. Today the school is the largest...
WATE
New, noninvasive treatment plan available at Heelex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Put your best foot forward and walk into Heelex Podiatry for all your medical needs. Whether it be simple pain or something bigger, the help that you need is right around the corner. Heelex Podiatry has a new partnership that is a non-surgical and painless...
wvlt.tv
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Fluffiest Blueberry Pancakes
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue. Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre NIchols’ death. Updated: 7 hours ago. KPD Chief Noel said...
wvlt.tv
New housing helping dozens go from ‘expecting to die on the streets’ to fresh start
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer Ministry Center officially welcomed its first neighbors into its long-awaited permanent housing development in early January. Caswell Manor tenant James Olsen was on week two of living in his 600-square-foot, fully-furnished apartment. “Rags to riches is the way to describe it,” Olsen said. It...
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
10 pounds of Lo mein tossed during inspection at Dandridge restaurant
The cafe with the low inspection score is in Jefferson County. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
wvlt.tv
Mardi Growl pet parade, party set to return
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Mardi Growl pet parade and party has a return date, according to an announcement from Young-Williams Animal Center. YWAC will host the event at World’s Fair Park on March 4. The parade will start in the Old City at 11:00 a.m. and will run...
wvlt.tv
Teacher apprentice program expansion
Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day. Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre NIchols’ death. KPD Chief Noel said it’s something they are monitoring very closely. Police departments everywhere are preparing for protests, and urging people to do it peacefully.
WATE
Girl Scout Cookie time is here!
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. It's officially Girl Scout cookie season. Girl scout troops here in Knoxville started picking up boxes of cookies at a local warehouse this afternoon so they can start fulfilling their orders. Girl Scout Cookie time is here!
WATE
Morristown losses unborn child in crash
A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
Johnson City Press
Parents of Summer Wells raise concerns about DCS care of their sons
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept out of contact with their sons, who are in the Department of Children’s Services custody. Summer was reported missing over a year ago, on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers were removed from...
wvlt.tv
Wilderness Wildlife Week hikes showcase culture, history of the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than 30 years, people have had the chance to get a free lesson on the culture and history of the Great Smoky Mountains. It’s part of a week of hikes and talks in Pigeon Forge. On a cold and snow flurry Thursday morning, a group of hikers set off into the mountains to learn more about the people and the land.
wvlt.tv
Can an already busy Knoxville Animal Control grapple with new tethering ordinance?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville City Council approved a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised Tuesday night, following nearly two hours of discussion and amendments. Taylor Woods had the right idea when it comes to caring for her dogs - at least by city council’s standards.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre NIchols’ death
Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day. Consumers could be spending more on Delta-8 products. Young-Williams Animal Center will host the event at Knoxville’s World’s Fair Park. Church in Knoxville opens food market giving free groceries to people. Updated: 10...
wvlt.tv
Lawmakers pushing new Delta-8 regulations
Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day. Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre NIchols’ death. KPD Chief Noel said it’s something they are monitoring very closely. Police departments everywhere are preparing for protests, and urging people to do it peacefully.
wvlt.tv
Vol football players visit kids injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a week after a deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue which claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams, the man’s two grandkids remain in the hospital after getting out of surgeries. Eleven-year-old Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were getting care at East Tennessee...
Comments / 0