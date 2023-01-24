ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Lets make plans for the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s Thursday, so Trends and Friends will share a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend you can enjoy wine and cheese pairing, a thrilling experience, a corvette show and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Observer

Destiny Returns to Wolfforth

A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
WOLFFORTH, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Lubbock, January 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Austin Dean Ashford talks meeting Denzel Washington, ‘Black Book’ production at the Lubbock Community Theatre

LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock Community Theatre has introduced its first touring artist in residence, Austin Dean Ashford. Ashford has won 21 national championships for speech and debate as well as winning an award for off- Broadway one man show. Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington paid Ashford’s tuition for graduate school, and even wrote his letter of recommendation.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Girl Scout Cookies are here!

LUBBOCK, Texas—If you haven’t heard, the cookies are here. The Girl Scouts are celebrating 100 years strong. When you purchase a box of cookies, you are helping support Girl Scouts’ right here with their many passions and community services. Find a cookie booth: gs-strong.org/findcookies or just answer the door when they ring your doorbell.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Weather related announcements for Wednesday, January 25

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Lubbock ISD said: Classes are on a two-hour delay … Wednesday, January 25 due to the increased likelihood of icy roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks on our campuses. School start times will be adjusted as follows: elementary schools will begin at 9:45 a.m., middle schools will begin at 10:20 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:15 a.m. Buses will run on a two-hour delay schedule.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Here’s The Creepy Religious Protestor That Was Bullying Lubbock Students

I am pretty hardcore against this kind of thing, but when it comes to kids, all bets are off. If you are unfamiliar with the story, extra creepy religious protestors were in front of Lubbock High School on Monday (and possibly in front of others on other days). The protesters were said to be impeding the kid's egress into the school, yelling at them, and generally being a nuisance.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KK’s Corner Mall is Valentines’ Day ready

LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy shopping local for Valentine’s Day at KK’s Corner Mall. They have a new line that the men are going to love. Plus, you can add any items to create a custom gift basket. Not sure where to start, let one of their personal shoppers help. Shop KK’s Corner Mall at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock

I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
LUBBOCK, TX

