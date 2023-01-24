Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clanton Advertiser
CCA extends winning streak against Victory Christian
Chilton Christian Academy’s varsity boy’s basketball team kept their quest for a top two seed in the Alabama Christian Athletic Association state tournament alive with a 60-41 win over Victory Christian Academy from Columbus, Mississippi on Jan. 24. The Patriots used a stellar first-half performance and Cayman Hamilton’s...
Clanton Advertiser
Coastal inks Jemison’s Martin for volleyball commitment
Kinsley Martin put ink to paper on Jan. 27 and signed her letter of intent to play college volleyball at Coastal Alabama Community College in Bay Minette. Martin was a three-year varsity player at Jemison High School and had her best season in her senior year tallying 98 aces, 311 kills, 190 assists and 420 digs. Martin’s performance earned her the 2022 The Clanton Advertiser Player of the Year. She was a multi-time Advertiser All-County team and Chilton County All-Tournament team honoree in her three years as a Panther.
Clanton Advertiser
Local student selected for first nurse apprenticeship program at Troy University
Nursing apprenticeships are relatively new to Alabama with only two programs available in the state. Ryleigh Gilliland of Thorsby was recently selected for Troy University’s first Nursing Student Apprenticeship Program. “We are going to be able to have a one-on-one experience with a mentor as opposed to being in...
Clanton Advertiser
Gloria Junette Little
Gloria Junette “June” Bean Little, 89, of Clanton passed away January 21, 2023 at Charlton Place Rehabilitation and Health Care in Deatsville. She was born June 30, 1933 in Birmingham, daughter of the late Luther Bean and the late Lucille Glasscock Bean. June touched many lives through her...
Clanton Advertiser
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Jan. 19-25. Joshua Owenby and Kathryn Owenby to Christopher Ward for $220,000 for Section 15, Township 22 North, Range 14 East. Nikki Mote and Johnna Newton to Next Door Properties LLC for $500 for Section 6, Township 22 North, Range 14...
Clanton Advertiser
Senior Connection spicing things up with Chili Cook Off
The annual Chili Cook Off and Health Fair at Senior Connection is just around the corner for those chili-crazed community members in Chilton County. On Feb. 4 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Senior Connection will host the Chili Cook Off and feature tasty bowls from various local chefs. Anyone in the...
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton City Clerk completes professional certification
Clanton City Clerk Jonathan Seale recently became a Certified Municipal Clerk. “Having the certification is a great tool,” Seale said. “It allows me to continue to go to classes and get updated on things that I can then bring back to Clanton and implement and suggest to the mayor and to the council. If we see a trend that is happening or there are issues that are coming up in the legislature that we need to be made aware of, that is a real good opportunity to learn about (it) and get a lot more detail.”
Clanton Advertiser
Celebrate Recovery looking for volunteers
Those looking to help others through a difficult time have an opportunity through Celebrate Recovery. The group meets weekly at First United Methodist Church in Clanton for lessons and discussion groups as individuals work through “hurts, habits and hang-ups” in their lives. Volunteers are vital for the group,...
Clanton Advertiser
Celebrating local accomplishments
It is always interesting to see which stories we write in a week get the most notice and attention on our website and social media. Sometimes I write a story, and I know it will be well read. Other times, I have my doubts. One thing that I have noticed...
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Police Department
These incidents happened between Jan. 19-25. Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 500 Block of 1st Avenue, Clanton. Miscellaneous Suspicious Incident: 800 Block of Ashley Court, Clanton. Public Intoxication: 600 Block 6th Street South, Clanton. Assault Third Degree: Ollie Park, Clanton. Violation of a...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office
These incidents happened between Jan. 18-24. Rendering False Alarm-Other Building/Location: County Road 42, Jemison. Drug Paraphernalia-1st Offense: County Road 39, Clanton. Assault-Domestic Violence-Strangulation or Suffocation, Interference with a Domestic Violence Emergency Call: Jemison. Criminal Trespass Third Degree: County Road 365, Clanton. Public Intoxication: County Road 16 and County Road 37,...
Clanton Advertiser
Kaefer sentenced to 85 years in rape case
Ronald Kaefer of Jemison was sentenced to 85 years in prison on Jan. 26, after being found guilty of rape first degree on Sept. 21, 2022. The initial charges in the case stem from a Feb. 18, 2021 incident, where the victim was a 36- year-old with Down’s Syndrome. Kaefer was arrested on March 5, 2021.
Comments / 0