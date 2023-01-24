Clanton City Clerk Jonathan Seale recently became a Certified Municipal Clerk. “Having the certification is a great tool,” Seale said. “It allows me to continue to go to classes and get updated on things that I can then bring back to Clanton and implement and suggest to the mayor and to the council. If we see a trend that is happening or there are issues that are coming up in the legislature that we need to be made aware of, that is a real good opportunity to learn about (it) and get a lot more detail.”

CLANTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO