Marion, OH

Marion Harding hires football coach

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
 3 days ago

MARION — Marion Harding hired its next head football coach during Monday's school board meeting.

Chuck Williamson, the head coach at Washington Court House the last seven seasons, was selected from a group that included 25 applicants. A committee of school officials and community members made the recommendation after interviewing seven candidates and brining back three for a second round of interviews, according to Marion Harding Athletic Director Sean Kearns.

Williamson went 42-27 in his tenure at Washington Court House, leading them into the playoffs his final three seasons there. He was the associate head coach at Central Crossing in Grove City before taking over the Blue Lions.

An All-Ohioan as a high school player who played at Ohio University, Williamson started coaching high school football as an assistant in 1998.

He will begin working in the Marion City Schools on March 1 at the alternative school in the mornings and as an afternoon weight training supervisor.

