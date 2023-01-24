ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

InFive: More Metro trains, crisis center funding and a chilly day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The legal case against the former superintendent of the Loudoun County public school system and the system’s spokesman will continue after a judge denied a motion Thursday to throw out the charges. 4. Spanberger Town Hall. U.S. Rep. Abigail...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

InFive: Embezzlement case, shooting range burglary and a breezy day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Authorities have charged a Woodbridge woman with multiple felonies for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the Arlington Education Association during her role as president. 4. Shooting range burglary. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday burglary at...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

InFive: Gun containment bill, murder guilty plea and rain today

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. After a classroom shooting allegedly committed by a Virginia 6-year-old, Democrats in the state Senate are advancing a bill that would require adults to keep guns locked up if minors are in the home. 2. Guilty plea. One of four...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy