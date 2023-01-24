Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
InFive: More Metro trains, crisis center funding and a chilly day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The legal case against the former superintendent of the Loudoun County public school system and the system’s spokesman will continue after a judge denied a motion Thursday to throw out the charges. 4. Spanberger Town Hall. U.S. Rep. Abigail...
Inside Nova
InFive: Embezzlement case, shooting range burglary and a breezy day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Authorities have charged a Woodbridge woman with multiple felonies for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the Arlington Education Association during her role as president. 4. Shooting range burglary. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday burglary at...
Inside Nova
Ask General Counsel: Can a contract be formed through email communications?
In this edition of Ask General Counsel, the attorneys at General Counsel, P.C., discuss whether a contract can be formed simply through email communications (spoiler, the answer is yes). Parties often believe that to have a valid contract, it is necessary to have certain formalities, like signing the agreement. As...
Inside Nova
InFive: Gun containment bill, murder guilty plea and rain today
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. After a classroom shooting allegedly committed by a Virginia 6-year-old, Democrats in the state Senate are advancing a bill that would require adults to keep guns locked up if minors are in the home. 2. Guilty plea. One of four...
