A tractor-trailer went off the road on the Maine Turnpike on Thursday due to weather conditions. And it won't be going anywhere too soon. State police said the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Interstate 95 south in Etna, which is about 20 miles outside of Bangor in the central part of the state. The tractor-trailer lost control and went off the road on the median side.

ETNA, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO