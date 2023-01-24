Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Update: Driver identified in Thursday Alton rollover crash into Birch Stream
ALTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about the fatal rollover crash in Alton Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 33-year-old Ashley Bloomer. They say they received a missing persons report after Bloomer dropped her child off at school, but...
truecountry935.com
Pedestrian Fatality in Penobscot County
On Friday, January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:15 pm, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle fatality on Rt. 69 in Newburgh. The PCSO and the Maine State Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Portions of Rt. 69 will be closed to traffic for the next few hours. Additional information will be available at a later time.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County divorces
The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Rea T. Kerrigan of Eastbrook and Christopher P. Kerrigan of Eastbrook. Married May 31, 2010, at Bronx, N.Y.
foxbangor.com
Fatal car crash in Alton
ALTON-- A fatal crash happened Thursday in Alton. At approximately 8:50 pm Thursday, a Penobscot County deputy sheriff was on the Argyle Road following up on a previous incident. During that time he discovered that a vehicle had left the roadway and landed out of sight in Birch Stream. The...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Jan. 17 to Jan. 24. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 581 calls for service. Nicki Winchenbach, 39, of Cushing was issued a summons Jan. 22 for Operating after Suspension, on Blackberry Lane, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
foxbangor.com
Penobscot County Grand Jury indictments
BANGOR-- An Ellsworth man and Pleasant Point woman were indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury in connection with an alleged assault and kidnapping. Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, and David Bennet, 41, were indicted on multiple counts including robbery and kidnapping charges in connection to a November incident in Bangor. Police say officers were called to a residence on November 8th for a report of a male with numerous facial injuries holding a firearm.
Woman reported missing found dead in Alton crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified. Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
wabi.tv
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A reminder from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office to remove snow safely, after they say they responded to two separate snowblowing incidents that left two dead. The Sheriff’s Office provided no further detail on when or where these fatal medical events occurred, but noted they...
WMTW
Person dies when car ends up in Maine stream
ALTON, Maine — One person is dead after a vehicle ended up in a stream in the town of Alton. A Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy was following up on an incident on Argyle Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday when he found a vehicle had gone off the road and ended up out of sight in Birch Stream.
Ellsworth American
DOT releases three-year work plan
ELLSWORTH — On Jan. 25, the Maine Department of Transportation released the 2023 edition of its three-year work plan. The plan includes all capital projects and programs, maintenance and operations activities, planning initiatives and administrative functions for calendar years 2023, 2024 and 2025. This plan contains 2,599 individual work items with a total value of $3.94 billion, consisting primarily of work delivered or coordinated through MaineDOT.
Ellsworth American
Sullivan man gets seven years for kidnapping and aggravated assault in plea deal
ELLSWORTH — A Sullivan man was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of kidnapping and one count of domestic violence aggravated assault in an incident that the Maine State Police said started at White Birches April 19 and continued into Sullivan and then to Ellsworth before his victim was able to get free.
WPFO
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
wabi.tv
Several State Offices closed for storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced the closure of several State Offices due to the storm. Offices in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, Washington, Aroostook, Somerset, Franklin and Oxford counties are all closed Thursday, Jan. 26. State Offices in all other counties will open at 11 a.m. The Governor also urged...
NECN
Tractor-Trailer Crashes Off Maine Turnpike, Will Stay There Until Friday. Here's Why
A tractor-trailer went off the road on the Maine Turnpike on Thursday due to weather conditions. And it won't be going anywhere too soon. State police said the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Interstate 95 south in Etna, which is about 20 miles outside of Bangor in the central part of the state. The tractor-trailer lost control and went off the road on the median side.
Ellsworth American
Mary Esther Weaver
Mary Esther Weaver passed away Jan. 21, 2023. She was born Aug. 4, 1944, in her family home in Penobscot, to Alton and Barbara (York) Farmer. She was educated in a one-room schoolhouse in Penobscot, and later became a member of the first graduating class of the new Bucksport High School, Class of 1963.
wabi.tv
Pedestrian struck, killed by truck in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A pedestrian was killed on Route 69 in Newburgh Friday afternoon. According to authorities the person who is yet to be identified was hit and killed just after 12 p.m. State Police and Penobscot County Sheriffs office are continuing to investigate the incident. Portions of the...
foxbangor.com
Justin Boucher in court for stabbing incident
AUGUSTA-- Justin Boucher appeared in Kennebec County Superior Court for his first hearing Tuesday morning. Boucher faces two charges, including aggravated assault and violation of conditions of release. He faces up to 10 years in jail. He's accused of stabbing an unidentified male six times in downtown Winslow on January...
Ellsworth American
Murder defendant seeks more time to designate and disclose expert witnesses
ELLSWORTH — Defense attorneys for a Portland man accused of murdering Nicole Mokeme of South Portland by hitting her with his sport utility vehicle in Winter Harbor June 18, 2022, are seeking more time to “designate and disclose” expert witnesses in the case due to “voluminous discovery.”
wabi.tv
After possible Graham Lacher sighting in Gardiner area, volunteers bump up their efforts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for 38-year-old Graham Lacher. About eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. Over time, there have been reported sightings, but nothing that has lead to finding him. Family and friends have been helping with the search, putting...
Ellsworth American
Woodlawn Barn set for July completion
ELLSWORTH — Construction on the Woodlawn Museum barn is set to be completed in July of this year, according to Director Kathy Young. The barn, which has been under construction since mid-2022, is a part of a network of other renovation plans scheduled at the museum, including a renovated carriage barn, a fairy garden, a community garden space and more, coming in at a cost of around $8 million. The barn itself had a price tag of $4,348,000, according to the revised application plan in October 2021.
