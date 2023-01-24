Oscar nominations: Conversations with nominees from 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once' to 'Elvis'

Chantal Akerman’s 1975 masterpiece “Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles” sent shockwaves through cinephile culture this past December by unexpectedly topping the British Film Institute’s 2022 Sight and Sound 100 Greatest Films of All Time List. Since 1952, the venerable institution has been polling critics, curators and academics once per decade to create a definitive roster of essential cinema. In 2002, Roger Ebert called it “by far the most respected of the countless polls of great movies — the only one most serious movie people take seriously.”

