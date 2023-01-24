ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

fireapparatusmagazine.com

Lightning Strike Damages Carthage (TX) Police, Fire Equipment

A recent lightning strike on the old radio tower at the Carthage Police and Fire Department building damaged several thousand dollars’ worth of equipment, city officials told commissioners Monday, PanolaWatchman.com reported. A fire official, giving his quarterly update at the city commission meeting, said the old tower at the...
CARTHAGE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview man missing, officials asking for public’s help

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing Longview man. LaShun David Farrow, 34, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 23. He is approximately 5’8″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms. If you have any […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free

City of Tyler, TxDOT to install new curve warning system on Grande Blvd. One of two new projects the City of Tyler will initiate in a joint venture with TxDOT is a curve warning system on West Grande Boulevard. This portion of West Grande has seen multiple fatal crashes over the last 12 years.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Skeeter Fishing Boats plans Kilgore expansion

TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Driver pinned inside car after 2-vehicle crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A driver was pinned inside their car after a two-vehicle crash in Tyler on Wednesday. The wreck took place around 2:48 p.m. on Bellwood Road and South Lyons Avenues, said the Tyler Police Department. One of the vehicles turned over and the driver was extricated from the vehicle by the fire […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gladewater man kills self while in police custody

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man died by suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
GLADEWATER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
FLINT, TX
KSST Radio

Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19

January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
PICKTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Amber Alert issued for infant from Kaufman County

KEMP, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for Xyavier Calliste Jr. from Kaufman County. Calliste is a 15-week-old Black male with brown eyes, black hair and is 23 inches tall, weighing 8 pounds, according to Kemp Police Department. Calliste was last seen in an unknown vehicle with Abigail Margaret Williams, a 23-year-old […]
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX

