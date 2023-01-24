Read full article on original website
marijuanamoment.net
Massachusetts Recreational Marijuana Sales Have Officially Exceeded $4 Billion, State Regulators Announce
Massachusetts adult-use marijuana sales have officially exceeded $4 billion since the state’s market launched in late 2018, regulators announced on Friday. As of January 12, the state saw $4,000,732,608 in gross cannabis sales, according to data from the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC). This comes less than a year after Massachusetts hit the $3 billion mark, demonstrating continued growth in the industry.
WCVB
5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts
BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
Attention Massachusetts Residents: Hang on to Those Empty Cans, They Could be Worth More Than 5 Cents Down the Road
I never understood why some people just throw away their cans and bottles. I suppose they figure the monetary return isn't worth it or maybe they feel it's too much of a hassle to gather up their cans and bottles and make the trek to the redemption center/grocery store. One thing is for sure, bottle deposits in Massachusetts are currently five cents per container and it's been that way for 40 years.
wamc.org
Bill filed in Massachusetts legislature to increase bottle deposits to 10 cents, expand to more beverage containers
Among the thousands of bills filed in the Massachusetts Legislature by last Friday’s deadline to be acted upon in this session is an update to the container deposit law, better known as the “bottle bill.”. This new legislation would increase the deposit from five to 10 cents and...
Report: RI, MA get ‘F’ for tobacco prevention funding
Rhode Island also received a D for flavored tobacco products, while Massachusetts got an A for ending their sale.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
DOJ charges 7 in multi-state paycheck scheme, 3 from Mass.
The U.S. Justice Department says seven people have been arrested in connection with a $7.5 million fraudulent scheme to obtain millions of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts
We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023
Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
fallriverreporter.com
Cash boost eyed to aid Massachusetts families in “deep poverty”
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 26, 2023…..Of the over 7,000 bills lawmakers filed in the last month, anti-poverty advocates are pushing to ensure increases in direct cash assistance to low-income families is one of the few hundred that will cross the finish line this session. Over a hundred advocates and...
WCVB
Mass. posts firearm sale data online, and gun rights group threatens suit
BOSTON — A gun rights group is threatening to sue over the publication of firearm sale data, saying it threatens gun owners' safety. The data, published online recently by the state Firearms Records Bureau doesn't have buyers' names. But the Gun Owners Action League, or GOAL, says that it had enough information that could be used to identify some gun owners, which by state law is confidential.
Former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito finds a new role
Three weeks after she became a private citizen once again, former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, of Shrewsbury, joined the advisory council at Firefly Health, which describes itself as a female-led health plan and "virtual-first care innovator." Polito will bring extensive experience in health care policy to the role, including the administration's efforts to implement a behavioral health reform "roadmap." ...
Advocates asking state lawmakers to raise cash assistance benefits for low income families
The Lift Our Kids Coalition joined with State Lawmakers Thursday to advocate for low income families. The legislation, The Act to Lift Kids Out of Deep Poverty, would help those receiving cash assistance.
Motley Fool
3 Cannabis Companies To Watch if Ohio Approves Adult-Use Cannabis Sales
Ohio saw a rise of 72.8% this year in medical cannabis sales. Green Thumb Industries and Cresco Labs each have the state maximum of five dispensaries in the state. Curaleaf, with a processing facility in Johnstown, could easily expand on its two dispensaries. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Why Massachusetts Residents Might Never Need Chronically Delayed REAL ID
You may have heard the deadline to get your REAL ID has been delayed yet again and now I'm wondering if technology will beat it. Yes, the deadline for REAL ID (which will be a requirement for domestic flights) was postponed to May 7, 2025. This delay follows the delay implemented early last year that would have required REAL IDs, well, now.
I-Team: Wage theft in Massachusetts is widespread in some industries
BOSTON - It's an illegal practice that costs workers a fair wage for a fair day's work. Union officials call wage theft an epidemic, with employers in some industries not paying workers what they are legally owed. And the people most affected are the most vulnerable among us. Andre Rossetti came to the U.S. more than 20 years ago and began painting. He says he loves the job but was not always paid for the work he did. Telling the I-Team, he would sometimes work more than 55 hours a week but would not be paid overtime or time and...
wgbh.org
Workforce shortages are at 'crisis point,' Healey says
Gov. Maura Healey recognizes that Massachusetts is an expensive place to work and live, so she told business leaders Thursday that the state should emphasize its offerings that can’t be tallied in a checkbook. “It’s a state that believes we should address climate issues, that stands for the right...
Feb. 1 deadline is approaching to apply for a property tax abatement in Mass.
BOSTON — The deadline to apply for a property tax abatement in most Massachusetts communities is next Wednesday, Feb. 1. A property tax abatement is a reduction in your property taxes based on a reduction in your home assessment. State officials say if someone thinks their property is overvalued,...
WBUR
Legal aid for lowest earners has been on the rise. But chief justice says Mass. needs more
The top state judge in Massachusetts wants lawmakers to make more funding available for low-income Bay Staters to get legal representation in civil matters, warning that recent investments still have not done enough to ensure access for those in need. Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly Budd warned that legal...
Could Mass. lawmakers update the tax refund law that returned $3B to taxpayers?
A mostly forgotten 1980s tax cap law that forced Massachusetts officials to return nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to Bay Staters last year could undergo some revisions in the new legislative session. But Beacon Hill’s top budget writers seem at odds over their urgency to modify Chapter 62F,...
