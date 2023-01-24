ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL
WSFA

Aviation training academy coming to Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and other officials on Friday announced a $1.3 million aviation training academy is coming to Selma. The Virginia-based Resicum International academy will be located at Craig Field Airport, which trained pilots for World War II before closing in 1977. Woman and veteran-owned...
SELMA, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Roy S. Johnson: Now, Selma may finally be seen and restored

This is an opinion column. Maybe now they’ll see. See Selma. Finally. Do what should have been done a long time ago to restore one of our state’s historic treasures. No one’s screamed, pleaded, demanded that state and national officials see Selma more than the city’s homegirl, Rep. Terri Sewell. No one more than the daughter of the city where, as a child, she was inspired to become a lawyer after peeking into a courtroom while Momma Sewell waited to renew her car tag and saw J.L. Chestnut, the city’s first Black attorney, “mesmerizing those white people and weaving this amazing story,” she tells me.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Alabama State University sending supplies to Selma tornado victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is stepping up to help storm victims. The school will take a caravan to Selma to bring supplies needed for those impacted by the tornado earlier this month. “At Alabama State, one of President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.’s top initiatives is providing CommUniversity...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
SELMA, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden DEI Director aids Selma disaster relief

Photo: City of Gadsden Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Ruth Moffatt was recognized by Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford and City Council members for her assistance in disaster relief following the tornadoes in Selma. Pictured, front row, from left: Moffatt, Ford. Pictured, back row, from left: District 1 Councilwoman Tonya Latham, District 2 Councilman Steve Smith, District 3 Councilman Larry Avery, Council President and District 4 Councilman Kent Back, District 5 Councilman Jason Wilson, District 6 Councilwoman Dixie Minatra, District 7 Councilman Chris Robinson. (Courtesy of Michael Rodgers, City of Gadsden)
GADSDEN, AL
mascrapping.com

2021: Spring Break 2021 – Montgomery, Alabama – Historical Markers and Court Square Fountain

In my last spread I shared that the historical markers at the Montgomery port docks did not reference slavery. In this spread I share four of the historical markers that are just up the street from the docks and give an accurate description of the history of the area. If you click the picture above you should be able to zoom in to better read the narrative, which I encourage you to do so.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma police chief Kenta Fulford placed on administrative leave

Selma police chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on administrative leave with pay effective January 25, 2023. Selma mayor James Perkins, Jr., made the announcement Wednesday during the city’s daily press conference regarding tornado damage. Mayor Perkins said Fulford will be afforded a pre-disciplinary hearing, according to Alabama State...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

MPD holds media briefing with ‘special announcement’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police held a media briefing Thursday afternoon. Watch the full press conference below. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Friends, co-workers remember Montgomery woman, 64, shot to death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman is being remembered not for how she died but for how she lived. For her patients, coworkers, and friends, Stephanie Stone was much more than another violent crime statistic. Stephanie worked at Alabama Cancer Care of Montgomery. “She was one of the most...
MONTGOMERY, AL
altoday.com

Unemployment assistance available for residents whose jobs were affected by January 12 tornadoes

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced on Thursday that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in Coosa, Elmore, and Hale Counties may qualify for unemployment assistance. Washington has already announced available assistance for workers in Autauga and Dallas Counties....
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy