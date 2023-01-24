Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Getting Free Disaster Assistance from hurricane damageKenSelma, AL
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Lady Escape Tornado in Downtown Selma Alabama at the Tax OfficeTruflix NetworkSelma, AL
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death InvestigationA.W. NavesSelma, AL
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
WSFA
Aviation training academy coming to Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and other officials on Friday announced a $1.3 million aviation training academy is coming to Selma. The Virginia-based Resicum International academy will be located at Craig Field Airport, which trained pilots for World War II before closing in 1977. Woman and veteran-owned...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Roy S. Johnson: Now, Selma may finally be seen and restored
This is an opinion column. Maybe now they’ll see. See Selma. Finally. Do what should have been done a long time ago to restore one of our state’s historic treasures. No one’s screamed, pleaded, demanded that state and national officials see Selma more than the city’s homegirl, Rep. Terri Sewell. No one more than the daughter of the city where, as a child, she was inspired to become a lawyer after peeking into a courtroom while Momma Sewell waited to renew her car tag and saw J.L. Chestnut, the city’s first Black attorney, “mesmerizing those white people and weaving this amazing story,” she tells me.
WSFA
Alabama State University sending supplies to Selma tornado victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is stepping up to help storm victims. The school will take a caravan to Selma to bring supplies needed for those impacted by the tornado earlier this month. “At Alabama State, one of President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.’s top initiatives is providing CommUniversity...
WSFA
Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Gadsden DEI Director aids Selma disaster relief
Photo: City of Gadsden Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Ruth Moffatt was recognized by Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford and City Council members for her assistance in disaster relief following the tornadoes in Selma. Pictured, front row, from left: Moffatt, Ford. Pictured, back row, from left: District 1 Councilwoman Tonya Latham, District 2 Councilman Steve Smith, District 3 Councilman Larry Avery, Council President and District 4 Councilman Kent Back, District 5 Councilman Jason Wilson, District 6 Councilwoman Dixie Minatra, District 7 Councilman Chris Robinson. (Courtesy of Michael Rodgers, City of Gadsden)
mascrapping.com
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Montgomery, Alabama – Historical Markers and Court Square Fountain
In my last spread I shared that the historical markers at the Montgomery port docks did not reference slavery. In this spread I share four of the historical markers that are just up the street from the docks and give an accurate description of the history of the area. If you click the picture above you should be able to zoom in to better read the narrative, which I encourage you to do so.
WSFA
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
alabamanews.net
Selma police chief Kenta Fulford placed on administrative leave
Selma police chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on administrative leave with pay effective January 25, 2023. Selma mayor James Perkins, Jr., made the announcement Wednesday during the city’s daily press conference regarding tornado damage. Mayor Perkins said Fulford will be afforded a pre-disciplinary hearing, according to Alabama State...
WALA-TV FOX10
Oak Park Church helps ease the burden on those recovering from Selma tornado
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the last several years, Oak Park Church has been helping those affected by severe weather including the floods in Kentucky and in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. No matter how many times they go, it never gets easier. “Actually, it gets harder because now you kind...
‘I’ll get away with it because I am Perry Hooper,’ accuser says he told her
The Montgomery hostess who accused former state Rep. Perry Hooper of sexually abusing her claimed Thursday that he suggested he would get away with the offense because of his stature in Alabama politics. Elizabeth Daly’s statement, issued Thursday through her attorney, Dianne James Davis, also claimed Hooper “betrayed and violated”...
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- Now
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Alabama Law Enforcement Community Information Center's websiteas of January 26, 2023. Please be sure to check the Agency's website or any updates; permission given.
Alabama police chief put on leave after personnel matter, mayor says, but offers no details
The police chief in an Alabama city was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after the city’s mayor said a personnel matter was being investigated. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. announced Wednesday that Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on ‘administrative leave with pay.’. At a press...
WSFA
Fridays in the Kitchen: Gingerbread Cheesecake
Wetumpka Herald
Source: Little Bit of Texas victim beat, kicked while on ground in state right of way
Chris Teeter was a favorite at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas. Teeter helped get the business through tough times and he enjoyed going there all the time. But Teeter will no longer enjoy a place he frequented as he died as he was leaving there following what the Wetumpka Police Department has described as an “altercation.”
WSFA
MPD holds media briefing with ‘special announcement’
‘This wasn’t an anti-Trump conspiracy’: Lawyer for Perry Hooper Jr.’s alleged victim points to evidence
The lawyer for the alleged victim who claimed former state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. sexually abused her disputed Hooper’s contention that he was arrested because of his association with Donald Trump. The attorney pointed out that a Montgomery grand jury heard evidence that included video and audio of Hooper...
WSFA
Friends, co-workers remember Montgomery woman, 64, shot to death
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman is being remembered not for how she died but for how she lived. For her patients, coworkers, and friends, Stephanie Stone was much more than another violent crime statistic. Stephanie worked at Alabama Cancer Care of Montgomery. “She was one of the most...
altoday.com
Unemployment assistance available for residents whose jobs were affected by January 12 tornadoes
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced on Thursday that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in Coosa, Elmore, and Hale Counties may qualify for unemployment assistance. Washington has already announced available assistance for workers in Autauga and Dallas Counties....
selmasun.com
Dallas County to move inmates displaced by tornado to former Uniontown prison
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has stepped up and offered a wing of the former prison in Uniontown to house 45 of Dallas County’s inmates who had to be relocated when the jail was badly damaged in the Jan. 12 tornado. Within hours of the storm, inmates...
