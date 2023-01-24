ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing High School put on lockdown for potential weapon threat

By Ashley Taylor
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0kPXsMBt00

UPDATE: As of 11:40 a.m, the shelter-in-place lockdown has been lifted. After investigating, school administrators and the East Lansing Police Department have determined that there is no evidence of a credible weapons threat.

East Lansing High School is under a shelter-in-place lockdown after their was a report of a weapon on campus.

According to a Facebook post from the East Lansing High School Community Council, "at approximately 10:00 a.m. this morning, East Lansing High School implemented a shelter-in-place lockdown as we investigate a report of a weapon onsite. Students are in their classes, and high school administrators are thoroughly investigating the report and will provide further communication shortly."

The incident comes after the East Lansing Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night was conducted to address violence and safety in the schools, after a gun was found on school grounds after a basketball game.

Updates to the community will be released as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

