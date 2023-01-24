ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Driver flees scene of overnight rollover accident on W. 8th & Liberty

By Joshua Hallenbeck
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ydi6p_0kPXs69W00

Calls went out for a rollover accident around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 8th and Liberty streets.

When crews arrived, they found the vehicle on its roof. They say the car hit a tree causing it to rollover.

Two dead in overnight shooting in the City of Erie

Police report the driver fled the scene of the accident.

The crash, and the status of the driver, are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 2

ce ess
4d ago

👏👏👏 really smart there genius!! either your prints are all over a stolen car OR they're gonna bring your license plate back for ya 😂😂

Reply
3
Related
wnynewsnow.com

One Killed In Wrong Way Interstate Crash

ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was killed during a wrong-way crash on Interstate 86 near Jamestown. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-86 between exit 12 Jamestown and exit 11 Strunk Road around 6 p.m. Saturday. First responders report it appears there was at...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Second Victim Dies In Wrong-Way I-86 Crash Near Jamestown

ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) — Police say a second person has died following wrong-way crash on Interstate 86 near Jamestown. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-86 between exit 12 Jamestown and exit 11 Strunk Road around 6 p.m. on Saturday. New York State Police say...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Two seriously injured in Fairview crash

Two people are seriously injured following a two-car crash in Fairview. Calls went out around 7:15 p.m. Thursday for an accident along Route 20 near Blair Road. According to reports from the scene, when first responders arrived on scene they found two cars with heavy damage. Two people in one of the cars reportedly suffered […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Giving False Report to Police After Her Vehicle Crashes into House

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly lying to police regarding a vehicle that crashed into a house on Harriot Avenue in March 2022. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Bobbi Jo Ruddell, of Oil City, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

One dead after two-car crash in Fairview Township

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include the name of the crash victim. One man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairview Township. The accident happened early Wednesday Jan. 25 afternoon at Route 5 (West Lake Road) and Beach Road. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, a 52-year-old Springfield Township man was […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Injured After Tree Falls on His SUV on Route 8

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was taken to UPMC Northwest after a tree fell on top of his SUV while traveling along Route 8 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Highway 8, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Route 5 reopens following fatal crash

UPDATE: Route 5 has been reopened. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Route 5 (West Lake Road) in Erie County has been closed due to a crash. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Two Injured in Weekend Crash in Lakewood Area

Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle that crashed Sunday evening in the south county. The Lakewood Fire Department reports that it responded to provide mutual aid to Ashville for a reported crash with entrapment in the area of Route 394 and Grandview Drive shortly before 8:15 PM. Crews used hurst tools, cribbing and other tools to extricate the two victims, who suffered only minor injuries. Chautauqua County EMS, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Lakewood-Busti Police also assisted at the scene. One lane of Route 394 was shut down for an extended period of time because of the crash.
LAKEWOOD, NY
erienewsnow.com

Truck Ends up in Pond in Concord Township

Pennsylvania State Police have cited the driver after a truck ended up in a pond in Concord Township, Erie County, Wednesday night. It happened on Route 77/Spartansburg Highway north of Erie County Line Rd. around 11:51 p.m. A 46-year-old Spartansburg man was heading north in a Dodge pickup truck when...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incidents of Theft, Harassment

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville responded to a report of theft that happened on Hemlock Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 25, the theft occurred sometime between January 1, 2022, and...
chautauquatoday.com

Police Arrest Jamestown Man on Numerous Outstanding Warrants

A Jamestown man who was known to have several outstanding warrants was taken into custody Wednesday evening. Jamestown Police saw 41-year-old Alberto Aponte-Narvaez, Jr. riding a bicycle on the sidewalk of a public street at about 8:30 PM, in violation of the Jamestown City Code. Aponte-Narvaez -- who had warrants for three separate burglaries, five petit larcenies, and four additional bench warrants -- began to flee from officers, who used K-9 Grimm to track him down. He was located hiding behind a residence on the city's north side. Aponte-Narvaez was arrested and is being held pending his arraignment on the various charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Franklin Woman Charged for Allegedly Stealing Donations From Goodwill

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into a theft of donations from Goodwill in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Thursday, January 26, officers were contacted by an employee of the Goodwill store located on State Route 8 in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a theft that happened around 9:35 a.m. on August 15, 2022.
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Four people charged in Chautauqua County raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four people are facing charges following two separate search warrants served at residences in the City of Dunkirk, New York. Both warrants were served at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 27. One warrant was for a home in the 100 block of Zebra Street, and the other warrant was for a home in […]
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

Two dead in overnight shooting in the City of Erie

Update: Erie Police report that after interviewing a witnesses they believe it was a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police have confirmed that two people are dead after an overnight shooting in Erie. Erie 911 received a call from a child reporting a shooting in the 900 Block of East 28th […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
TIONESTA, PA
YourErie

YourErie

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy