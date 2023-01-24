Driver flees scene of overnight rollover accident on W. 8th & Liberty
Calls went out for a rollover accident around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 8th and Liberty streets.
When crews arrived, they found the vehicle on its roof. They say the car hit a tree causing it to rollover.Two dead in overnight shooting in the City of Erie
Police report the driver fled the scene of the accident.
The crash, and the status of the driver, are under investigation.
