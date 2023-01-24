Driver flees scene of overnight rollover accident on W. 8th & Liberty

Calls went out for a rollover accident around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 8th and Liberty streets.

When crews arrived, they found the vehicle on its roof. They say the car hit a tree causing it to rollover.

Police report the driver fled the scene of the accident.

The crash, and the status of the driver, are under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.